'No need to panic buy food, but if mayhem spreads we will have serious problem'
As the looting of retail shops and destruction of property continues, the Consumer Goods Council of South Africa has expressed its concern about the potential impact of the disruptions on food security and the supply chain.
"Factories will not be able to produce, resulting in food shortages, which will affect the most vulnerable and poor most."
As retailers lose millions, the potential impact on business viability and job security is also a serious cause for concern says the Council.
Bruce Whitfield focuses on supply chain disruptions and food security in interviews with the CGCSA CEO, Gwarega Mangozhe, and Executive Director of Agri SA Christo van der Rheede.
We've got serious problems in KZN; our logistical network there is completely at a standstill. That is the core of the problem.Christo van der Rheede, Executive Director - Agri SA
The other problem obviously is the areas where people have to access food. Shops and big malls have been looted and destroyed. I don't know how we're going to solve that problem.Christo van der Rheede, Executive Director - Agri SA
Critical for us is to get the logistical network up and running in KZN so that we can move food into the province and also out of the province.Christo van der Rheede, Executive Director - Agri SA
On Wednesday, agricultural economist Wandile Sihlobo warned people living in provinces less affected by the unrest against panic buying .
In the near term, South Africans should not panic about the food system he writes in the article published on theconversation.com.
The panic buying will potentially cause problems in the South African food supply chain that would have otherwise not been there. The food supply chains in the country are functional and we shouldn't be panic buying stuff. https://t.co/OVDtChwFaQ— Wandile Sihlobo (@WandileSihlobo) July 14, 2021
While there is no reason for panic buying at this point, Van der Rheede says Shihlobo's statement needs to be qualified.
It's important that the looting and mayhem don't spill over into other provinces. Then we are going to have a serious problem.Christo van der Rheede, Executive Director - Agri SA
I believe the harbour in Durban has also been closed down... and then the big problem is obviously the N3... that is blocked in both directions.Christo van der Rheede, Executive Director - Agri SA
At this point there's no real need for panic buying but I am worried about the conditions in KZN where people cannot access food.Christo van der Rheede, Executive Director - Agri SA
While he agrees with van der Rheede, CGCSA CEO Gwarega Mangozhe points out the scale of destruction in the retail sector and how that will affect access to food.
We've had over 800 retail stores that have been looted, completely damaged and cleaned out and over 200 shopping centres...Gwarega Mangozhe, CEO - Consumer Goods Council of South Africa
This has massive implications for consumers when it comes to access to food, but more worrying is the critical need to protect what I'd call strategic commercial assets - your manufacturing hubs.Gwarega Mangozhe, CEO - Consumer Goods Council of South Africa
Some distribution sites have also been compromised ant it's absolutely critical that these points are protected Mangozhe says.
He notes that the CGCSA is working with law enforcement via Business Unity SA (Busa) to try and secure, critically, the N3 route.
Supply chains have to start moving, otherwise we're going to have problems in the coming 24 to 36 hours.Gwarega Mangozhe, CEO - Consumer Goods Council of South Africa
It is vital that stores also then re-open on the basis of risk assessment, working closely with law enforcement and in particular visible policing...Gwarega Mangozhe, CEO - Consumer Goods Council of South Africa
Listen to the discussion on supply chains and food security below (Agri SA and CGCSA from 4:08):
Source : Boikutso Ntsoko/Eyewitness News
More from Business
The most successful YouTuber for the last four years is only 10 years old
Ryan Kaji, his parents and twin sisters earned over R800 million last year.Read More
How Road Freight Association is reading risk on the ground to get some goods out
Amid the violent disruption of supply chains Bruce Whitfield interviews Gavin Kelly, CEO of the Road Freight Association.Read More
South Africa's image is compromised, people must now take charge - Brand SA
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Brand SA's acting chief marketing officer, Sithembile Ntombela, about the country's reputation.Read More
[CAR REVIEW] We drive Mitsubishi’s sub-R300 000 7-seater Xpander MPV
Bianca Resnekov interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.Read More
'People are frantically buying fuel'
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque.Read More
Looking for a mid-year break? Find out about working farm getaways
Refilwe Moloto chats to Founder at RuralTourismAfrica.com Jacqui Taylor about getting away to wide open spaces for the family.Read More
Petrol supply OK for now, but may be compromised in next few weeks - AA
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Automobile Association spokesperson Layton Beard after Sapref declares force majeure and closes refinery.Read More
'Citizens are guarding malls. Police are trying to restrain themselves'
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Gauteng Premier David Makhura’s spokesperson, Vuyo Mhaga.Read More
UK's Branston Pickle brings space-exploring Branson back to earth with a bump
Richard Branson is a master of the brand stunt but this time he was upstaged by a humble little pickle, says Andy Rice.Read More
More from Local
Western Cape Transport MEC vows to shut routes if taxi violence persists
John Maytham speaks to Daylin Mitchell, Western Cape Transport MEC about the ongoing spate of taxi violence in Cape Town.Read More
Ordinary South Africans rally to #RebuildSA following spate of deadly violence
CapeTalk presenter John Maytham speaks to Mbali Ndhlovu, founder of the Facebook page RebuildSA.Read More
How safe is the Covid-19 jab for pregnant and breastfeeding women?
CapeTalk host Lester Kiewet speaks to Professor Barry Schoub, chair of the Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19 vaccinesRead More
South Africa's image is compromised, people must now take charge - Brand SA
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Brand SA's acting chief marketing officer, Sithembile Ntombela, about the country's reputation.Read More
NPA to prioritise cases of those arrested in public violence
Mandy Wiener interviews National Prosecuting Authority Spokesperson Advocate Mthunzi Mhaga.Read More
Shots reportedly fired at Cape Town station deck amid ongoing taxi violence
CapeTalk host Refilwe Moloto chats to Weekend Argus journalist Velani Ludidi and Transport MEC Daylin Mitchell about ongoing taxi violence.Read More
Zuma spy Thulani Dlomo investigated for stoking unrest – News24
Mandy Wiener interviews Qaanitah Hunter, Political Editor at News24.Read More
Cape Town man bitten by a shark while surfing in Jeffreys Bay - NSRI
The NSRI is appealing to surfers, bathers, and paddlers to be cautious around the Jeffreys Bay area after a shark incident on Wednesday morning.Read More
'People are frantically buying fuel'
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque.Read More