Latest Local
'No need to panic buy food, but if mayhem spreads we will have serious problem' Supply chain disruption and food security - Agri SA's Christo v/d Rheede and CGCSA's Gwarega Mangozhe comment on The Money Show. 14 July 2021 7:39 PM
Western Cape Transport MEC vows to shut routes if taxi violence persists John Maytham speaks to Daylin Mitchell, Western Cape Transport MEC about the ongoing spate of taxi violence in Cape Town. 14 July 2021 6:56 PM
Ordinary South Africans rally to #RebuildSA following spate of deadly violence CapeTalk presenter John Maytham speaks to Mbali Ndhlovu, founder of the Facebook page RebuildSA. 14 July 2021 5:26 PM
View all Local
How Road Freight Association is reading risk on the ground to get some goods out Amid the violent disruption of supply chains Bruce Whitfield interviews Gavin Kelly, CEO of the Road Freight Association. 14 July 2021 6:43 PM
DA wants Zuma children, Malema prosecuted for fanning violence on social media Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to DA Shadow Minister of Justice and Correctional Services, Glynnis Breytenbach, about the... 14 July 2021 4:58 PM
Nearly two-thirds of public support postponing 2021 local elections - survey Mandy Wiener talks to Prof Carin Runciman at the Centre for Social Change, University of Johannesburg about the findings. 14 July 2021 2:27 PM
View all Politics
The most successful YouTuber for the last four years is only 10 years old Ryan Kaji, his parents and twin sisters earned over R800 million last year. 14 July 2021 7:15 PM
South Africa's image is compromised, people must now take charge - Brand SA Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Brand SA's acting chief marketing officer, Sithembile Ntombela, about the country's reput... 14 July 2021 3:13 PM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive Mitsubishi’s sub-R300 000 7-seater Xpander MPV Bianca Resnekov interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 14 July 2021 3:12 PM
View all Business
How safe is the Covid-19 jab for pregnant and breastfeeding women? CapeTalk host Lester Kiewet speaks to Professor Barry Schoub, chair of the Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19 vaccines 14 July 2021 4:04 PM
A few days left to catch the innovative National Arts Festival 2021 online Bianca Resnekov chats to festival CEO Monica Newton about again transitioning onto the online platform due to the pandemic. 14 July 2021 2:49 PM
Looking for a mid-year break? Find out about working farm getaways Refilwe Moloto chats to Founder at RuralTourismAfrica.com Jacqui Taylor about getting away to wide open spaces for the family. 14 July 2021 9:56 AM
View all Lifestyle
Civil unrest poses new threat to British & Irish Lions Tour Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick's sports editor, Craig Ray. 14 July 2021 7:47 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] 'Belonging' – the book that inspired the England football team Bruce Whitfield interviews performance coach Owen Eastwood, author of "Belonging: The Ancient Code of Togetherness". 12 July 2021 7:34 PM
How to watch the rugby without a DStv dish, by Toby Shapshak (Stuff magazine) The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Publisher at Stuff magazine. 12 July 2021 7:03 PM
View all Sport
A few days left to catch the innovative National Arts Festival 2021 online Bianca Resnekov chats to festival CEO Monica Newton about again transitioning onto the online platform due to the pandemic. 14 July 2021 2:49 PM
Formula E Cape Town anticipated to be one of the fastest circuits - Iain Banner E-Movement chair Iain Banner chats to Zain Johnson and says the 2.9km street circuit will be in Mouille Point and its surrounds. 9 July 2021 4:06 PM
#EverydayXhosa: "Bamba" - which means to grab, catch, stop, seize or arrest CapeTalk's Everyday Xhosa correspondent Qingqile Mdlulwa chats to Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto about this week's word: Bamba. 9 July 2021 1:04 PM
View all Entertainment
UK's Branston Pickle brings space-exploring Branson back to earth with a bump Richard Branson is a master of the brand stunt but this time he was upstaged by a humble little pickle, says Andy Rice. 13 July 2021 9:18 PM
South Korea bans uptempo music in gyms in fight against Covid-19 The East Asian country has introduced new rules relating to the type of music allowed during group exercise classes at gyms. 13 July 2021 12:39 PM
[LISTEN] 'Come clean over eSwatini cover up' local PR firm urged Lester Kiewit speaks to Media Monitoring Africa's Willam Bird about an SA PR firm's connections to the eSwatini government. 12 July 2021 1:10 PM
View all World
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 1 July 2021 9:17 AM
View all Africa
[CAR REVIEW] We drive Mitsubishi’s sub-R300 000 7-seater Xpander MPV Bianca Resnekov interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 14 July 2021 3:12 PM
South Africa needs a State of Emergency, right now - Vusi Pikoli Lester Kiewit interviews Vusi Pikoli, formerly the head of the National Prosecuting Authority. 14 July 2021 10:51 AM
Should you rinse after brushing? Floss, or mouthwash? Electric, or manual? Refilwe Moloto interviews Dr Jason Sam, a dentist. 14 July 2021 9:42 AM
View all Opinion
'No need to panic buy food, but if mayhem spreads we will have serious problem'

Supply chain disruption and food security - Agri SA's Christo v/d Rheede and CGCSA's Gwarega Mangozhe comment on The Money Show.

As the looting of retail shops and destruction of property continues, the Consumer Goods Council of South Africa has expressed its concern about the potential impact of the disruptions on food security and the supply chain.

"Factories will not be able to produce, resulting in food shortages, which will affect the most vulnerable and poor most."

As retailers lose millions, the potential impact on business viability and job security is also a serious cause for concern says the Council.

Looters walk off with their loot from a store in Vosloorus on 12 July 2021. Picture: Boikutso Ntsoko/Eyewitness News

Bruce Whitfield focuses on supply chain disruptions and food security in interviews with the CGCSA CEO, Gwarega Mangozhe, and Executive Director of Agri SA Christo van der Rheede.

We've got serious problems in KZN; our logistical network there is completely at a standstill. That is the core of the problem.

Christo van der Rheede, Executive Director - Agri SA

The other problem obviously is the areas where people have to access food. Shops and big malls have been looted and destroyed. I don't know how we're going to solve that problem.

Christo van der Rheede, Executive Director - Agri SA

Critical for us is to get the logistical network up and running in KZN so that we can move food into the province and also out of the province.

Christo van der Rheede, Executive Director - Agri SA

On Wednesday, agricultural economist Wandile Sihlobo warned people living in provinces less affected by the unrest against panic buying .

In the near term, South Africans should not panic about the food system he writes in the article published on theconversation.com.

While there is no reason for panic buying at this point, Van der Rheede says Shihlobo's statement needs to be qualified.

It's important that the looting and mayhem don't spill over into other provinces. Then we are going to have a serious problem.

Christo van der Rheede, Executive Director - Agri SA

I believe the harbour in Durban has also been closed down... and then the big problem is obviously the N3... that is blocked in both directions.

Christo van der Rheede, Executive Director - Agri SA

At this point there's no real need for panic buying but I am worried about the conditions in KZN where people cannot access food.

Christo van der Rheede, Executive Director - Agri SA

While he agrees with van der Rheede, CGCSA CEO Gwarega Mangozhe points out the scale of destruction in the retail sector and how that will affect access to food.

We've had over 800 retail stores that have been looted, completely damaged and cleaned out and over 200 shopping centres...

Gwarega Mangozhe, CEO - Consumer Goods Council of South Africa

This has massive implications for consumers when it comes to access to food, but more worrying is the critical need to protect what I'd call strategic commercial assets - your manufacturing hubs.

Gwarega Mangozhe, CEO - Consumer Goods Council of South Africa

Some distribution sites have also been compromised ant it's absolutely critical that these points are protected Mangozhe says.

He notes that the CGCSA is working with law enforcement via Business Unity SA (Busa) to try and secure, critically, the N3 route.

Supply chains have to start moving, otherwise we're going to have problems in the coming 24 to 36 hours.

Gwarega Mangozhe, CEO - Consumer Goods Council of South Africa

It is vital that stores also then re-open on the basis of risk assessment, working closely with law enforcement and in particular visible policing...

Gwarega Mangozhe, CEO - Consumer Goods Council of South Africa

Listen to the discussion on supply chains and food security below (Agri SA and CGCSA from 4:08):




14 July 2021 7:39 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Food security
The Money Show
Food supply chain
Agri SA
Looting
Bruce Whitfield
Food shortage
supply chain
panic buying
food supply
Consumer Goods Council of South Africa
CGCSA
civil unrest
Christo van der Rheede
Gwarega Mangozhe

