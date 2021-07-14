How Road Freight Association is reading risk on the ground to get some goods out
Without trucks, South Africa stops! declares the Road Freight Association (RFA) on its web page.
By Monday already at least 37 trucks had been destroyed in the ongoing public violence in the country, while key transport routes have been blocked.
RELATED: 37 trucks destroyed so far, drivers traumatised - Road Freight Association
Amid the unrest crippling KwaZulu-Natal and part of Gauteng, the Association has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to exercise control to stop the carnage.
Bruce Whitfield talks to Gavin Kelly, CEO of the Road Freight Association.
Kelly explains that the industry is trying to continue some operations where possible amid a lot of apprehension.
"Nobody knows where the next attack is going to be", he says.
Five or six days ago it seemed to be a couple of isolated areas on the N3 and the N2 and one could get around those and we obviously rescheduled freight on our routes and tried to reschedule timing...Gavin Kelly, CEO - Road Freight Association
But it's spread out - it's gone into Mpumalanga, into Gauteng, and more importantly it's now started to go into the distribution warehouses, so the destinations and the originations of freight were being attacked...Gavin Kelly, CEO - Road Freight Association
Of course we've also seen this massive attack on retail, both small retail and commercial retail, and shopping malls.Gavin Kelly, CEO - Road Freight Association
The effect of all this is that the supply chain is crippled, he says, as many transporters are focusing on keeping their employees out of harm's way.
Where there is any movement, the industry is only crawling along.
How is the Association carrying out its risk assessment amid the chaos?
Obviously you watch for the hot areas... We have reporting lines, information coming in from various sources... The transporters watch these... We are currently putting together a map...Gavin Kelly, CEO - Road Freight Association
It's very much on the ground, on the hour and reading the risk as it is.Gavin Kelly, CEO - Road Freight Association
Kelly says he has been "absolutely in awe" seeing the way communities are standing together in the last few days to protect malls and logistical hubs.
Listen to the update from the Road Freight Association CEO below (interview at the beginning of clip):
Source : screengrab
More from Business
'No need to panic buy food, but if mayhem spreads we will have serious problem'
Supply chain disruption and food security - Agri SA's Christo v/d Rheede and CGCSA's Gwarega Mangozhe comment on The Money Show.Read More
The most successful YouTuber for the last four years is only 10 years old
Ryan Kaji, his parents and twin sisters earned over R800 million last year.Read More
South Africa's image is compromised, people must now take charge - Brand SA
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Brand SA's acting chief marketing officer, Sithembile Ntombela, about the country's reputation.Read More
[CAR REVIEW] We drive Mitsubishi’s sub-R300 000 7-seater Xpander MPV
Bianca Resnekov interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.Read More
'People are frantically buying fuel'
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque.Read More
Looking for a mid-year break? Find out about working farm getaways
Refilwe Moloto chats to Founder at RuralTourismAfrica.com Jacqui Taylor about getting away to wide open spaces for the family.Read More
Petrol supply OK for now, but may be compromised in next few weeks - AA
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Automobile Association spokesperson Layton Beard after Sapref declares force majeure and closes refinery.Read More
'Citizens are guarding malls. Police are trying to restrain themselves'
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Gauteng Premier David Makhura’s spokesperson, Vuyo Mhaga.Read More
UK's Branston Pickle brings space-exploring Branson back to earth with a bump
Richard Branson is a master of the brand stunt but this time he was upstaged by a humble little pickle, says Andy Rice.Read More
More from Politics
DA wants Zuma children, Malema prosecuted for fanning violence on social media
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to DA Shadow Minister of Justice and Correctional Services, Glynnis Breytenbach, about the incitement charges.Read More
Nearly two-thirds of public support postponing 2021 local elections - survey
Mandy Wiener talks to Prof Carin Runciman at the Centre for Social Change, University of Johannesburg about the findings.Read More
Zuma spy Thulani Dlomo investigated for stoking unrest – News24
Mandy Wiener interviews Qaanitah Hunter, Political Editor at News24.Read More
[OPINION] Jonny Steinberg: Why Ramaphosa has chosen not to bend the rules
Lester Kiewit talks to political researcher and author Jonny Steinberg about Cyril Ramaphosa's role in upholding the Rule of Law.Read More
'Not surprising that ex-intelligence officials being probed for igniting unrest'
Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to data surveillance expert Murray Hunter about the possibility that former state security agents are linked to Zuma unrest.Read More
Petrol supply OK for now, but may be compromised in next few weeks - AA
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Automobile Association spokesperson Layton Beard after Sapref declares force majeure and closes refinery.Read More
[VIDEO] Several explosions reported as building near Afrox on fire in Durban
Early this morning a warehouse next to the chemical manufacturing company went up in flames on Queen Nandi Drive in Durban.Read More
'State of Emergency is potentially next step. We don’t want to go there'
Lester Kiewit interviews political analyst Ebrahim Fakir.Read More
The decision to go to jail was completely his says State in Zuma rescission bid
Refilwe Moloto speaks to journalist Erin Bates about the latest on Jacob Zuma's bid to have his prison sentence rescinded.Read More