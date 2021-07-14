How Road Freight Association is reading risk on the ground to get some goods out





Crowds loot trucks in Wynberg and Alexandra in overnight violence on Saturday, 10 July 2021. Picture: Twitter/@crimeairnetwork

Without trucks, South Africa stops! declares the Road Freight Association (RFA) on its web page.

By Monday already at least 37 trucks had been destroyed in the ongoing public violence in the country, while key transport routes have been blocked.

Amid the unrest crippling KwaZulu-Natal and part of Gauteng, the Association has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to exercise control to stop the carnage.

A screengrab of a video showing trucks set alight during protests in KwaZulu-Natal on 9 July 2021 calling for the release of former President Jacob Zuma from jail.

Bruce Whitfield talks to Gavin Kelly, CEO of the Road Freight Association.

Kelly explains that the industry is trying to continue some operations where possible amid a lot of apprehension.

"Nobody knows where the next attack is going to be", he says.

Five or six days ago it seemed to be a couple of isolated areas on the N3 and the N2 and one could get around those and we obviously rescheduled freight on our routes and tried to reschedule timing... Gavin Kelly, CEO - Road Freight Association

But it's spread out - it's gone into Mpumalanga, into Gauteng, and more importantly it's now started to go into the distribution warehouses, so the destinations and the originations of freight were being attacked... Gavin Kelly, CEO - Road Freight Association

Of course we've also seen this massive attack on retail, both small retail and commercial retail, and shopping malls. Gavin Kelly, CEO - Road Freight Association

The effect of all this is that the supply chain is crippled, he says, as many transporters are focusing on keeping their employees out of harm's way.

Where there is any movement, the industry is only crawling along.

How is the Association carrying out its risk assessment amid the chaos?

Obviously you watch for the hot areas... We have reporting lines, information coming in from various sources... The transporters watch these... We are currently putting together a map... Gavin Kelly, CEO - Road Freight Association

It's very much on the ground, on the hour and reading the risk as it is. Gavin Kelly, CEO - Road Freight Association

Kelly says he has been "absolutely in awe" seeing the way communities are standing together in the last few days to protect malls and logistical hubs.

Listen to the update from the Road Freight Association CEO below (interview at the beginning of clip):