Unrest could not have come at a worse time for SA says Nedbank CEO

14 July 2021 8:54 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
'We've had damage to nearly 50 branches and 300 ATMs.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Nedbank CEO Mike Brown.

Nedbank has called for united condemnation of the lawlessness engulfing parts of South Africa from organised labour, civil society, political parties, business and religious organisations.

It also called for decisive action to restore law and order.

The riots have come at a time when the country can least afford it says Nedbank CEO Mike Brown.

RELATED: NPA to prioritise cases of those arrested in public violence

In conversation with Bruce Whitfield, Brown says they're enormously concerned about the short-term impact on infrastructure, supply chains and food security as well as the long-term consequences.

Respect for the rule of law is a foundation for any country, and certainly what we've seen over the last few days is just a level of lawlessness for which there can just be no good outcome for our country over the long term as a consequence.

Mike Brown, CEO - Nedbank Group

And just when we were in a window period of beginning to restore some confidence - something like this could never happen at a good time but it certainly could never happen at a worse time.

Mike Brown, CEO - Nedbank Group

At this point the bank's "absolute focus" is on the safety of staff and customers says Brown.

Around 50% of Nedbank's branches are currently closed.

We've had damage to nearly 50 branches and about 300 ATMs.

Mike Brown, CEO - Nedbank Group

What are the scenarios that Nedbank management are looking at in terms of the outlook for economic recovery?

Over the longer term a lot depends on how quickly this is arrested, so while our economists are all crunching numbers - relatively small changes I would think to things like this year's GDP forecast...

Mike Brown, CEO - Nedbank Group

The damage is much more on our ability to attract investment over the longer term either externally or internally. If people do not have the security of the rule of law as a foundation, they will simply not take that risk, and rightly so.

Mike Brown, CEO - Nedbank Group

At this point the problem is one of law and order, which is the responsibility of government and the police Brown says.

The trouble is when you mess with confidence and with investment, you really do mess with the ability of South Africa to keep paying the the social grants, to keep growing the economy which is the only way out of the mess of the last decade...

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

The events of the last couple of days I'm sure have a very complex genesis... I think the root cause will go back many, many years around the environment of state capture and effectively lawlessness amongst the political elite in our society which unfortunately leads to a weakening of the moral fabric and the weakening of our institutional fabric and the rise of criminal vigilantes...

Mike Brown, CEO - Nedbank Group

Listen to the interview with the Nedbank CEO on The Money Show (skip to 8:46):




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
