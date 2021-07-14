Ordinary South Africans rally to #RebuildSA following spate of deadly violence
- Several Facebook and Whatsapp groups have been created to assist those affected by the violence in Gauteng and Kwazulu-Natal
- More than 70 people have been killed since the violence broke out over the weekend
- Most shops in Gauteng and KZN remain shut
Following days of looting and violence in Gauteng and Kwazulu-Natal, South Africans from all walks of life are determined to help those impacted by the devastation.
Various Facebook and Whatsapp groups have since been started by ordinary South Africans who are rallying together to assist in anyway possible.
One such group is Rebuild SA - Volunteers Group, a Facebook group started on Tuesday amid the ongoing mayhem and chaos in Gauteng and Kwazulu-Natal.
By Wednesday afternoon, the group had more than 28 000 members.
Founder of the group, Mbali Ndhlovu says it's heartwarming to see South Africans coming together in a time of need.
Everybody, everywhere is just like, how can I help? Or I cannot help because I'm sick, but I do have money. It's an awesome reminder that not everything is as depressingly sad or overwhelming as what it feels like. It's also encouraging to see that our own kind are showing up and going, well what can I do to help?Mbali Ndhlovu - Founder of the RebuildSA Volunteers Group Facebook page
More than 72 people have died in the violence as shops, businesses, and vehicles transporting goods are targeted.
More than 1200 people have been arrested.
A lot of unemployed people have come forward. There are a couple of graphic designers who have offered, if your establishments is completely destroyed, not only will I redesign all of your stuff, but I'll pay for the printing and signage and all of that as well.Mbali Ndhlovu - Founder of the RebuildSA Volunteers Group Facebook page
Many people have come forward to offer donations in monetary form, but also offering services to help rebuild shops that have been destroyed as a result of the looting.
People in psychology and the social work space have come forward. It's insane the types of organisations and people that've have gone, how can we make this happen? Who do we have, what do they need, so let's figure this out to make it work.Mbali Ndhlovu - Founder of the RebuildSA Volunteers Group Facebook page
I'd love to give a shoutout to the Cape Town community. I was pleasantly surprised how many people said hey look, I'm in Cape Town but I'd still like to show support, how can I do it? Whether it's accounting skills, or money. It's been really awesome to see that.Mbali Ndhlovu - Founder of the RebuildSA Volunteers Group Facebook page
Source : Boikhutso Ntsoko/Eyewitness News
