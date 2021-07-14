Western Cape Transport MEC vows to shut routes if taxi violence persists





76 people have been killed in taxi-related violence since the beginning of this year

154 people have been arrested for taxi-related violence since 2018 with only 9 convictions

4 people were wounded in separate incidents of taxi-related violence on Wednesday

Taxi violence in Delft, Cape Town, has left residents fearing for their lives. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN

Four people have been wounded in separate incidents as taxi violence rages on in Cape Town.

Three people were wounded after the taxi they were in came under attack on the N2 highway in Cape Town on Wednesday morning.

In a separate incident in Manenberg, a man sustained gunshot wounds to his chest when suspects opened fire on a taxi.

This is the third taxi-related shooting stemming from tensions among rival taxi groups that's occurred in the city in two days.

On Monday, three people were killed, and four others were wounded in Khayelitsha and Delft. A week earlier, eight taxi operators were killed in parts of Cape Town.

Western Cape Transport MEC Daylin Mitchell says there are ongoing engagements with taxi body Santaco to bring an end to the violence.

Santaco as the mother body has been in talks with Cata. The same will happen with Codeta. As a department we've said that we will always try and facilitate and mediate, and get a mediator on standby to ensure that we bring some sort of stability and calmness to the industry. Daylin Mitchell - Western Cape Transport MEC

We can't continue like this. Seventy-percent of commuters rely on the minibus taxi industry with the failing rail system in the city of Cape Town, it adds to the pressure of commuters getting to and from work safely on a daily basis. Daylin Mitchell - Western Cape Transport MEC

Mitchell says a peace pledge was signed by CATA and Codeta last week, a public commitment to safeguard commuters, however, there had been more violence.

I thought we were at that point last week after my engagement, because both the leadership of Cata and Codeta signed a public pledge as an acknowledgement to ceasefire. Daylin Mitchell - Western Cape Transport MEC

Mitchell vowed that should the taxi violence persist, he will halt taxi operations in the province

If this violence continues, I will not hesitate to invoke my powers, in order to ensure that commuters of this city and province and the legal taxi operators are kept safe. Daylin Mitchell - Western Cape Transport MEC

