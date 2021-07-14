Civil unrest poses new threat to British & Irish Lions Tour

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'No need to panic buy food, but if mayhem spreads we will have serious problem' Supply chain disruption and food security - Agri SA's Christo v/d Rheede and CGCSA's Gwarega Mangozhe comment on The Money Show. 14 July 2021 7:39 PM
Western Cape Transport MEC vows to shut routes if taxi violence persists John Maytham speaks to Daylin Mitchell, Western Cape Transport MEC about the ongoing spate of taxi violence in Cape Town. 14 July 2021 6:56 PM
Ordinary South Africans rally to #RebuildSA following spate of deadly violence CapeTalk presenter John Maytham speaks to Mbali Ndhlovu, founder of the Facebook page RebuildSA. 14 July 2021 5:26 PM
View all Local
How Road Freight Association is reading risk on the ground to get some goods out Amid the violent disruption of supply chains Bruce Whitfield interviews Gavin Kelly, CEO of the Road Freight Association. 14 July 2021 6:43 PM
DA wants Zuma children, Malema prosecuted for fanning violence on social media Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to DA Shadow Minister of Justice and Correctional Services, Glynnis Breytenbach, about the... 14 July 2021 4:58 PM
Nearly two-thirds of public support postponing 2021 local elections - survey Mandy Wiener talks to Prof Carin Runciman at the Centre for Social Change, University of Johannesburg about the findings. 14 July 2021 2:27 PM
View all Politics
The most successful YouTuber for the last four years is only 10 years old Ryan Kaji, his parents and twin sisters earned over R800 million last year. 14 July 2021 7:15 PM
South Africa's image is compromised, people must now take charge - Brand SA Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Brand SA's acting chief marketing officer, Sithembile Ntombela, about the country's reput... 14 July 2021 3:13 PM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive Mitsubishi’s sub-R300 000 7-seater Xpander MPV Bianca Resnekov interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 14 July 2021 3:12 PM
View all Business
How safe is the Covid-19 jab for pregnant and breastfeeding women? CapeTalk host Lester Kiewet speaks to Professor Barry Schoub, chair of the Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19 vaccines 14 July 2021 4:04 PM
A few days left to catch the innovative National Arts Festival 2021 online Bianca Resnekov chats to festival CEO Monica Newton about again transitioning onto the online platform due to the pandemic. 14 July 2021 2:49 PM
Looking for a mid-year break? Find out about working farm getaways Refilwe Moloto chats to Founder at RuralTourismAfrica.com Jacqui Taylor about getting away to wide open spaces for the family. 14 July 2021 9:56 AM
View all Lifestyle
Civil unrest poses new threat to British & Irish Lions Tour Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick's sports editor, Craig Ray. 14 July 2021 7:47 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] 'Belonging' – the book that inspired the England football team Bruce Whitfield interviews performance coach Owen Eastwood, author of "Belonging: The Ancient Code of Togetherness". 12 July 2021 7:34 PM
How to watch the rugby without a DStv dish, by Toby Shapshak (Stuff magazine) The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Publisher at Stuff magazine. 12 July 2021 7:03 PM
View all Sport
A few days left to catch the innovative National Arts Festival 2021 online Bianca Resnekov chats to festival CEO Monica Newton about again transitioning onto the online platform due to the pandemic. 14 July 2021 2:49 PM
Formula E Cape Town anticipated to be one of the fastest circuits - Iain Banner E-Movement chair Iain Banner chats to Zain Johnson and says the 2.9km street circuit will be in Mouille Point and its surrounds. 9 July 2021 4:06 PM
#EverydayXhosa: "Bamba" - which means to grab, catch, stop, seize or arrest CapeTalk's Everyday Xhosa correspondent Qingqile Mdlulwa chats to Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto about this week's word: Bamba. 9 July 2021 1:04 PM
View all Entertainment
UK's Branston Pickle brings space-exploring Branson back to earth with a bump Richard Branson is a master of the brand stunt but this time he was upstaged by a humble little pickle, says Andy Rice. 13 July 2021 9:18 PM
South Korea bans uptempo music in gyms in fight against Covid-19 The East Asian country has introduced new rules relating to the type of music allowed during group exercise classes at gyms. 13 July 2021 12:39 PM
[LISTEN] 'Come clean over eSwatini cover up' local PR firm urged Lester Kiewit speaks to Media Monitoring Africa's Willam Bird about an SA PR firm's connections to the eSwatini government. 12 July 2021 1:10 PM
View all World
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 1 July 2021 9:17 AM
View all Africa
[CAR REVIEW] We drive Mitsubishi’s sub-R300 000 7-seater Xpander MPV Bianca Resnekov interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 14 July 2021 3:12 PM
South Africa needs a State of Emergency, right now - Vusi Pikoli Lester Kiewit interviews Vusi Pikoli, formerly the head of the National Prosecuting Authority. 14 July 2021 10:51 AM
Should you rinse after brushing? Floss, or mouthwash? Electric, or manual? Refilwe Moloto interviews Dr Jason Sam, a dentist. 14 July 2021 9:42 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

Civil unrest poses new threat to British & Irish Lions Tour

14 July 2021 7:47 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Springboks
Rugby
Johannesburg
Cape Town
British & Irish Lions
civil unrest

Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick's sports editor, Craig Ray.
  • The British & Irish Lions are monitoring the civil unrest in parts of South Africa
  • The Springboks and British & Irish Lions are scheduled to play three test matches
  • Two of the three test matches are scheduled to take place in Johannesburg
© Ruslan Kokarev/123rf

The British & Irish Lions tour has hit another snag this week as the visitors monitor the unfolding social unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng with growing concern.

The British & Irish Lions are scheduled to play three Test matches against the Springboks on Saturday 24 July in Cape Town, Saturday 31 July in Johannesburg and then a potential series decider on Saturday 7 August in Johannesburg.

Three games are scheduled to take place in Cape Town, before the tour heads back to Gauteng for the two test matches.

The 2021 British & Irish Lions tour has been severely impacted already, with no spectators allowed at games due to lockdown restrictions.

There is concern that the ongoing civil unrest in Gauteng may force organisers to change the venue for the two test matches between the visitors and the Springboks scheduled for late July and early August.

Daily Maverick Sport editor, Craig Ray says the Springboks might be able to bring some joy during a rather bleak time in the country.

I think the question you've got to ask yourself is, is the Lions tour harming South Africa in anyway? Is it causing more damage to the country, or is it not? And I think the answer is quite emphatically it's not.

Craig Ray - Daily Maverick's sports editor

It is a distraction. More so than when the pandemic started I was in two minds about it, but now with everything else that's gone on with the civil unrest, I actually feel that we need a distraction. And the Springboks if you go back to 2019 really brought some hope to the country. Maybe we need them again to bring a little bit of hope to the country.

Craig Ray - Daily Maverick's sports editor

Anything that makes you feel good for a couple of hours can't be bad, can it? The Springboks are the World Champions

Craig Ray - Daily Maverick's sports editor

Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview




14 July 2021 7:47 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Springboks
Rugby
Johannesburg
Cape Town
British & Irish Lions
civil unrest

More from Sport

[BOOK REVIEW] 'Belonging' – the book that inspired the England football team

12 July 2021 7:34 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews performance coach Owen Eastwood, author of "Belonging: The Ancient Code of Togetherness".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to watch the rugby without a DStv dish, by Toby Shapshak (Stuff magazine)

12 July 2021 7:03 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Publisher at Stuff magazine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA's Kgothatso Montjane vies for title at historic Wimbledon singles final

11 July 2021 8:58 AM

Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to tennis analyst Bruce Davidson about SA's wheelchair tennis ace Kgothatso 'KG' Montjane.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Formula E Cape Town anticipated to be one of the fastest circuits - Iain Banner

9 July 2021 4:06 PM

E-Movement chair Iain Banner chats to Zain Johnson and says the 2.9km street circuit will be in Mouille Point and its surrounds.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town to host all-electric Formula E race on 26 February 2022

9 July 2021 9:29 AM

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship brings electric racing to the heart of one of Africa’s most iconic cities.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Meet Dallas Oberholzer, the 46-year-old pro South African skater off to Olympics

8 July 2021 3:56 PM

CapeTalk stand-in host Amy MacIver chats to Dallas Oberholzer, a skateboarding veteran who's representing SA at the Tokyo Olympics.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

If SA wants to compete in sports, athletes must jump vaccine queue: Wynona Louw

8 July 2021 10:56 AM

CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to rugby writer Wynona Louw and Sasoc president Barry Hendricks about vaccinating sportspeople.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 outbreak fells 5 Springboks – and coach Jacques Nienaber

7 July 2021 12:55 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Sport24 Deputy Editor Sbu Mjikeliso.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Meet Grassy Park racehorse owner who wins Durban July with Kommetdieding

5 July 2021 12:00 PM

Lester Kiewit talks to the owner of Kommetdieding, Ashwin Reynolds, who hails from our very own Grassy Park in Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Euro 2020 blamed for surge in Covid-19 cases in Europe

4 July 2021 11:42 AM

CapeTalk host Zain Johnson chats to UK correspondent Gavin Grey about the Covid-19 infections surge in Europe and other stories.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Western Cape Transport MEC vows to shut routes if taxi violence persists

Local

'No need to panic buy food, but if mayhem spreads we will have serious problem'

Business Local

Zuma spy Thulani Dlomo investigated for stoking unrest – News24

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

Proceedings against GP riot, looting suspects begin as suspects appear in court

14 July 2021 7:57 PM

Zuma allies say remarks about instability in SA were warnings, not threats

14 July 2021 7:33 PM

Ntshavheni: Arson attacks & looting in KZN & Gauteng is economic sabotage

14 July 2021 7:16 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA