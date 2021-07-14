Civil unrest poses new threat to British & Irish Lions Tour
- The British & Irish Lions are monitoring the civil unrest in parts of South Africa
- The Springboks and British & Irish Lions are scheduled to play three test matches
- Two of the three test matches are scheduled to take place in Johannesburg
The British & Irish Lions tour has hit another snag this week as the visitors monitor the unfolding social unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng with growing concern.
The British & Irish Lions are scheduled to play three Test matches against the Springboks on Saturday 24 July in Cape Town, Saturday 31 July in Johannesburg and then a potential series decider on Saturday 7 August in Johannesburg.
Three games are scheduled to take place in Cape Town, before the tour heads back to Gauteng for the two test matches.
The 2021 British & Irish Lions tour has been severely impacted already, with no spectators allowed at games due to lockdown restrictions.
There is concern that the ongoing civil unrest in Gauteng may force organisers to change the venue for the two test matches between the visitors and the Springboks scheduled for late July and early August.
Daily Maverick Sport editor, Craig Ray says the Springboks might be able to bring some joy during a rather bleak time in the country.
British and Irish Lions reassured on safety in South Africa https://t.co/qxAkpKUPAa pic.twitter.com/FuovR8wweo— EWN Sport (@EWNsport) July 14, 2021
I think the question you've got to ask yourself is, is the Lions tour harming South Africa in anyway? Is it causing more damage to the country, or is it not? And I think the answer is quite emphatically it's not.Craig Ray - Daily Maverick's sports editor
#LionsSA2021 Cape Town Leg:— EWN Sport (@EWNsport) July 14, 2021
Here’s a look into the process our sports reporter @catolouw had to go through to get into the stadium 👇 #LionsRugby pic.twitter.com/VDviz7wJAa
It is a distraction. More so than when the pandemic started I was in two minds about it, but now with everything else that's gone on with the civil unrest, I actually feel that we need a distraction. And the Springboks if you go back to 2019 really brought some hope to the country. Maybe we need them again to bring a little bit of hope to the country.Craig Ray - Daily Maverick's sports editor
Anything that makes you feel good for a couple of hours can't be bad, can it? The Springboks are the World ChampionsCraig Ray - Daily Maverick's sports editor
Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview
