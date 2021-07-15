Threats to 7 Cape Town malls is fake news - Premier Alan Winde
- The message being shared that there is a threat to seven Cape Town malls is not true says premier Alan Winde
- Winde implores Capetonians to send information for verification rather than spreading it
RELATED: How to determine if its fake news or the real deal – by Africa Check
That message specifically drove me mad last night. I think there are seven malls on that list. It was actually sent for verification and the copy sent for verification was distributed. It was shared on school groups, I mean really it kept me awake all night, just one message.Premier Alan Winde - Western Cape
Winde says it was quiet on Wednesday night but there were a few incidents in the night unrelated to looting.
There was a protest in Capricorn Park, we had two busses burnt out, one bus stoned, and a flare-up that we quelled quickly in Beaufort-West.Premier Alan Winde - Western Cape
The message through this morning from the SAPS command was all quiet last night.Premier Alan Winde - Western Cape
He reports that since Monday SAPS in the Western Cape moved from a two-watch to a four-watch system. All leave days were cancelled which increased the number of personnel added to metro police and municipal law enforcement across all towns in the province.
This has also been linked to private security assistance, he notes.
What I am really grateful for is all the neighbourhood watches - people who are out there a night they stepped up on these clod wet nights.Premier Alan Winde - Western Cape
We are on high alert and vigilance across the province.Premier Alan Winde - Western Cape
It is also being managed by Cabinet in the Western Cape and has an expanded Cabinet that was set up through the Covid-19 management, which involves all the districts across the province.
In yesterday's meeting, I involved every mayor, every municipal manager, in that Cabinet meeting.Premier Alan Winde - Western Cape
All structures, from government to law enforcement, are coordinated and 'so far so good' he says.
Fake news is sometimes sending us on wild goose chases.Premier Alan Winde - Western Cape
Premier Winde clarifies again that the message shared on social media about threats to 7 Cape malls is not true. He implores Capetonians to rather send information for verification before spreading it.
I understand people are nervous and sending these things around. We send them for verification and, of course, if it is more urgent we deploy.Premier Alan Winde - Western Cape
Rather than spreading something, rather if you see it yourself, then that's when you please alert the authorities.Premier Alan Winde - Western Cape
Source : https://twitter.com/alanwinde/status/1414859192729579534
