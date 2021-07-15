How to determine if its fake news or the real deal – by Africa Check
-
A lot of fake videos and voice notes are doing the rounds right now
-
Africa Check verifies the authenticity of videos in a number of interesting ways
-
Individuals should check the authenticity of videos or documents before they pass them on (by checking government Twitter accounts, news organisations, calling supplied numbers, or sending them to Africa Check)
South Africa is in crisis, further inflamed by fake news posts.
One social media post is doing the rounds, claiming the army had given citizens the right to shoot to kill if they came across looters – it even comes with a fake voice note.
Videos of violence and looting that are years old, but presented as new, are adding fuel to the raging fire.
Information is constantly coming at us – how do we sort the facts from the fiction?
Refilwe Moloto interviewed Naledi Mashishi, a researcher at Africa Check (scroll up to listen).
Africa Check is a non-profit fact-checking organisation that aims to promote accuracy in public debate and the media.
We take screenshots of different stills in the video that look distinctive, then do a reverse image search…Naledi Mashishi, researcher - Africa Check
We can also look at 'context queues'… What side of the road are cars driving on? Are there any flags? … What do the license plates look like? …Naledi Mashishi, researcher - Africa Check
Check on actual government spokespeople’s Twitter handles… Have news organisations reported on it?... Are there spelling or grammar errors? … We call the ministries to verify documents…Naledi Mashishi, researcher - Africa Check
You can send it to Africa Check as well.Naledi Mashishi, researcher - Africa Check
