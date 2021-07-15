Defence analyst breaks down likely SANDF numbers on the ground
- SANDF calls for South African Army reserve Members to report for duty
- Defence Minister told Parliament 25,000 troops to be deployed over next three months
- Defence analyst breaks down his estimations of SANDF personnel equipped for such situations and questions the number announced of 25,000
Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula addressed Parliament’s joint standing committee on defence and said that troop numbers in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal were to be boosted to 25,000 in a bid to quell continuing violence and looting.
"We've now submitted a request for deployment of about 25,000 members," she stated.
But are there the number of SANDF personnel able to fulfill these duties?
SA Army Media Release | Urgent | Immediate reporting to Units: The South African Army Reserve Members.#SANDF#SAArmy#SANDFProtectSA#ProtectSouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/xe34JlvVZA— SA National Defence Force (@SANDF_ZA) July 14, 2021
Defence Review's Darren Olivier has said that budget cutbacks have reduced SANDF personnel considerably over the years. He tweets that he remains sceptical about exactly how that 25 000 will be constituted 'because it's more than the available number of ground infantry.'
The Minister of Defence just told Parliament that the number of SANDF personnel deployed to restore order will be increased to 25 000 for three months. Not all will be ground troops, with some portion in support roles, but it's still the SANDF's biggest deployment since 1994. 1/— Darren Olivier (@darren_olivier) July 14, 2021
Reaching this number means reaching to the very back of the cupboard and taking everything that can move, no matter the cost or sustainability. It leaves nothing in reserve & halts all other SANDF duties & commitments. It's a reflection of just how desperate things are. 2/— Darren Olivier (@darren_olivier) July 14, 2021
The Reserve Force, too, is being mobilised at a level I have not seen in the past twenty five years. Whatever can be used, will be, no matter the cost, according to the Minister. The call up will be extremely expensive, but it's necessary to add numbers. 3/— Darren Olivier (@darren_olivier) July 14, 2021
Even so, I''m sceptical about exactly how that 25 000 will be constituted, because it's more than the available number of ground infantry. I suspect there's a little bit of playing with numbers, and including units that will support but not deploy. Even so, it's unprecedented. 4/— Darren Olivier (@darren_olivier) July 14, 2021
Legal powers assigned to the SANDF have not changed. This deployment is still one in cooperation with the SAPS, not replacing it, and many of those called up would not be well suited for patrols in cities anyway. But they'll help as a force multiplier for police. 5/— Darren Olivier (@darren_olivier) July 14, 2021
This is a short-term, emergency, all-hands-on-deck deployment. It can't be sustained for very long, so government is clearly hoping that it's effective enough to get the crisis under control quickly before it's forced to reduce deployed numbers. The next few days are crucial. 6/— Darren Olivier (@darren_olivier) July 14, 2021
As I said, this is the biggest SANDF deployment, for anything, since 1994. It far eclipses the number deployed for COVID-19 and will cost a substantial amount of money. At this stage, with the carnage and chaos continuing unabated, that's a cost that can no longer be avoided. 7/7— Darren Olivier (@darren_olivier) July 14, 2021
To give you a sense of the numbers & why reserves are necessary, this is all the SANDF regular force units you could possibly use alongside police. It even includes MPs, AA & artillery gunners, units already deployed elsewhere, and support staff. It's still only 16665 soldiers. pic.twitter.com/XCQc5CO849— Darren Olivier (@darren_olivier) July 14, 2021
NB! The list in the above tweet is all of the infantry-type or infantry-adjacent units in the SANDF, it's not necessarily all the units that are being called up now. Government has not yet provided that information.— Darren Olivier (@darren_olivier) July 14, 2021
PPS. Don't expect this to happen overnight. It still has to be authorised today or tomorrow & it will take some time for that many resources to be deployed. Armies are not made for rapid mobilisation at scale, especially when calling up reserves. It may never need to reach 25k.— Darren Olivier (@darren_olivier) July 14, 2021
Source : Boikhutso Ntsoko/Eyewitness News
More from Politics
'Poverty, unemployment and inequality - hosts to a parasite called politics'
Lester Kiewit interviews former Statistician-General Pali Lehola of the Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection.Read More
Threats to 7 Cape Town malls is fake news - Premier Alan Winde
Western Cape Premier Winde reports the latest confirmed information about the unrest impacting the province to Refilwe MolotoRead More
Unrest could not have come at a worse time for SA says Nedbank CEO
'We've had damage to nearly 50 branches and 300 ATMs.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Nedbank CEO Mike Brown.Read More
How Road Freight Association is reading risk on the ground to get some goods out
Amid the violent disruption of supply chains Bruce Whitfield interviews Gavin Kelly, CEO of the Road Freight Association.Read More
DA wants Zuma children, Malema prosecuted for fanning violence on social media
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to DA Shadow Minister of Justice and Correctional Services, Glynnis Breytenbach, about the incitement charges.Read More
Nearly two-thirds of public support postponing 2021 local elections - survey
Mandy Wiener talks to Prof Carin Runciman at the Centre for Social Change, University of Johannesburg about the findings.Read More
Zuma spy Thulani Dlomo investigated for stoking unrest – News24
Mandy Wiener interviews Qaanitah Hunter, Political Editor at News24.Read More
[OPINION] Jonny Steinberg: Why Ramaphosa has chosen not to bend the rules
Lester Kiewit talks to political researcher and author Jonny Steinberg about Cyril Ramaphosa's role in upholding the Rule of Law.Read More
'Not surprising that ex-intelligence officials being probed for igniting unrest'
Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to data surveillance expert Murray Hunter about the possibility that former state security agents are linked to Zuma unrest.Read More