Defence analyst breaks down likely SANDF numbers on the ground





SANDF calls for South African Army reserve Members to report for duty

Defence Minister told Parliament 25,000 troops to be deployed over next three months

Defence analyst breaks down his estimations of SANDF personnel equipped for such situations and questions the number announced of 25,000

An SANDF soldier on patrol in Alexandra on 13 July 2021 following days of rioting and looting in the township. Picture: Boikhutso Ntsoko/Eyewitness News

Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula addressed Parliament’s joint standing committee on defence and said that troop numbers in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal were to be boosted to 25,000 in a bid to quell continuing violence and looting.

"We've now submitted a request for deployment of about 25,000 members," she stated.

But are there the number of SANDF personnel able to fulfill these duties?

SA Army Media Release | Urgent | Immediate reporting to Units: The South African Army Reserve Members.#SANDF#SAArmy#SANDFProtectSA#ProtectSouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/xe34JlvVZA — SA National Defence Force (@SANDF_ZA) July 14, 2021

Defence Review's Darren Olivier has said that budget cutbacks have reduced SANDF personnel considerably over the years. He tweets that he remains sceptical about exactly how that 25 000 will be constituted 'because it's more than the available number of ground infantry.'

The Minister of Defence just told Parliament that the number of SANDF personnel deployed to restore order will be increased to 25 000 for three months. Not all will be ground troops, with some portion in support roles, but it's still the SANDF's biggest deployment since 1994. 1/ — Darren Olivier (@darren_olivier) July 14, 2021

Reaching this number means reaching to the very back of the cupboard and taking everything that can move, no matter the cost or sustainability. It leaves nothing in reserve & halts all other SANDF duties & commitments. It's a reflection of just how desperate things are. 2/ — Darren Olivier (@darren_olivier) July 14, 2021

The Reserve Force, too, is being mobilised at a level I have not seen in the past twenty five years. Whatever can be used, will be, no matter the cost, according to the Minister. The call up will be extremely expensive, but it's necessary to add numbers. 3/ — Darren Olivier (@darren_olivier) July 14, 2021

Even so, I''m sceptical about exactly how that 25 000 will be constituted, because it's more than the available number of ground infantry. I suspect there's a little bit of playing with numbers, and including units that will support but not deploy. Even so, it's unprecedented. 4/ — Darren Olivier (@darren_olivier) July 14, 2021

Legal powers assigned to the SANDF have not changed. This deployment is still one in cooperation with the SAPS, not replacing it, and many of those called up would not be well suited for patrols in cities anyway. But they'll help as a force multiplier for police. 5/ — Darren Olivier (@darren_olivier) July 14, 2021

This is a short-term, emergency, all-hands-on-deck deployment. It can't be sustained for very long, so government is clearly hoping that it's effective enough to get the crisis under control quickly before it's forced to reduce deployed numbers. The next few days are crucial. 6/ — Darren Olivier (@darren_olivier) July 14, 2021

As I said, this is the biggest SANDF deployment, for anything, since 1994. It far eclipses the number deployed for COVID-19 and will cost a substantial amount of money. At this stage, with the carnage and chaos continuing unabated, that's a cost that can no longer be avoided. 7/7 — Darren Olivier (@darren_olivier) July 14, 2021

To give you a sense of the numbers & why reserves are necessary, this is all the SANDF regular force units you could possibly use alongside police. It even includes MPs, AA & artillery gunners, units already deployed elsewhere, and support staff. It's still only 16665 soldiers. pic.twitter.com/XCQc5CO849 — Darren Olivier (@darren_olivier) July 14, 2021

NB! The list in the above tweet is all of the infantry-type or infantry-adjacent units in the SANDF, it's not necessarily all the units that are being called up now. Government has not yet provided that information. — Darren Olivier (@darren_olivier) July 14, 2021