Defence analyst breaks down likely SANDF numbers on the ground

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 11:05
Is SA numb to LGBTIQA+ murders?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
John Jeffery - Deputy Minister at Justice and Constitutional Development
Luiz DeBarros - Publishing Editor at Mamba Online
Today at 13:07
On the couch with Remy Kloos
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Remy Kloos
Today at 13:33
Good Things Guy - The positive stories amidst the mayhem in SA
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Brent Lindeque - Editor in Chief at Good Things Guy
Today at 13:45
Happy Home and Garden - Saffron's Garden Plant Club
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Saffron de la Rouviere
Today at 14:07
#67000 litres for Mandela Day
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Greg Henderson
Today at 16:20
KZN looting and violence
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mary de Haas
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Medical services disrupted with food and staff shortages at KZN hospitals - Sama Dr. Akhtar Hussain from the SA Medical Association tells Early Breakfast host Africa Melane about the impact of the riots in KZN a... 15 July 2021 10:33 AM
'No need to panic buy food, but if mayhem spreads we will have serious problem' Supply chain disruption and food security - Agri SA's Christo v/d Rheede and CGCSA's Gwarega Mangozhe comment on The Money Show. 14 July 2021 7:39 PM
Western Cape Transport MEC vows to shut routes if taxi violence persists John Maytham speaks to Daylin Mitchell, Western Cape Transport MEC about the ongoing spate of taxi violence in Cape Town. 14 July 2021 6:56 PM
View all Local
Defence analyst breaks down likely SANDF numbers on the ground Lester Kiewit and Barbara Friedman discuss the troop breakdown outlined by African Defence Review's Darren Olivier on Twitter. 15 July 2021 10:25 AM
Threats to 7 Cape Town malls is fake news - Premier Alan Winde Western Cape Premier Winde reports the latest confirmed information about the unrest impacting the province to Refilwe Moloto 15 July 2021 8:27 AM
Unrest could not have come at a worse time for SA says Nedbank CEO 'We've had damage to nearly 50 branches and 300 ATMs.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Nedbank CEO Mike Brown. 14 July 2021 8:54 PM
View all Politics
The most successful YouTuber for the last four years is only 10 years old Ryan Kaji, his parents and twin sisters earned over R800 million last year. 14 July 2021 7:15 PM
How Road Freight Association is reading risk on the ground to get some goods out Amid the violent disruption of supply chains Bruce Whitfield interviews Gavin Kelly, CEO of the Road Freight Association. 14 July 2021 6:43 PM
South Africa's image is compromised, people must now take charge - Brand SA Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Brand SA's acting chief marketing officer, Sithembile Ntombela, about the country's reput... 14 July 2021 3:13 PM
View all Business
How to determine if its fake news or the real deal – by Africa Check Refilwe Moloto interviews Naledi Mashishi, a researcher at Africa Check. 15 July 2021 9:05 AM
How safe is the Covid-19 jab for pregnant and breastfeeding women? CapeTalk host Lester Kiewet speaks to Professor Barry Schoub, chair of the Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19 vaccines 14 July 2021 4:04 PM
A few days left to catch the innovative National Arts Festival 2021 online Bianca Resnekov chats to festival CEO Monica Newton about again transitioning onto the online platform due to the pandemic. 14 July 2021 2:49 PM
View all Lifestyle
Civil unrest poses new threat to British & Irish Lions Tour Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick's sports editor, Craig Ray. 14 July 2021 7:47 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] 'Belonging' – the book that inspired the England football team Bruce Whitfield interviews performance coach Owen Eastwood, author of "Belonging: The Ancient Code of Togetherness". 12 July 2021 7:34 PM
How to watch the rugby without a DStv dish, by Toby Shapshak (Stuff magazine) The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Publisher at Stuff magazine. 12 July 2021 7:03 PM
View all Sport
A few days left to catch the innovative National Arts Festival 2021 online Bianca Resnekov chats to festival CEO Monica Newton about again transitioning onto the online platform due to the pandemic. 14 July 2021 2:49 PM
Formula E Cape Town anticipated to be one of the fastest circuits - Iain Banner E-Movement chair Iain Banner chats to Zain Johnson and says the 2.9km street circuit will be in Mouille Point and its surrounds. 9 July 2021 4:06 PM
#EverydayXhosa: "Bamba" - which means to grab, catch, stop, seize or arrest CapeTalk's Everyday Xhosa correspondent Qingqile Mdlulwa chats to Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto about this week's word: Bamba. 9 July 2021 1:04 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Kaavan the elephant finally moves into his jungle home Once dubbed 'the world's loneliest elephant' and moved to the Cambodia Wildlife Sanctuary - now his extended jungle home is ready. 15 July 2021 11:00 AM
UK's Branston Pickle brings space-exploring Branson back to earth with a bump Richard Branson is a master of the brand stunt but this time he was upstaged by a humble little pickle, says Andy Rice. 13 July 2021 9:18 PM
South Korea bans uptempo music in gyms in fight against Covid-19 The East Asian country has introduced new rules relating to the type of music allowed during group exercise classes at gyms. 13 July 2021 12:39 PM
View all World
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 1 July 2021 9:17 AM
View all Africa
'Poverty, unemployment and inequality - hosts to a parasite called politics' Lester Kiewit interviews former Statistician-General Pali Lehola of the Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection. 15 July 2021 10:27 AM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive Mitsubishi’s sub-R300 000 7-seater Xpander MPV Bianca Resnekov interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 14 July 2021 3:12 PM
South Africa needs a State of Emergency, right now - Vusi Pikoli Lester Kiewit interviews Vusi Pikoli, formerly the head of the National Prosecuting Authority. 14 July 2021 10:51 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

Defence analyst breaks down likely SANDF numbers on the ground

15 July 2021 10:25 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
SANDF
Protest
#CapeTalkViral
civil unrest
SANDF troops

Lester Kiewit and Barbara Friedman discuss the troop breakdown outlined by African Defence Review's Darren Olivier on Twitter.
  • SANDF calls for South African Army reserve Members to report for duty
  • Defence Minister told Parliament 25,000 troops to be deployed over next three months
  • Defence analyst breaks down his estimations of SANDF personnel equipped for such situations and questions the number announced of 25,000
An SANDF soldier on patrol in Alexandra on 13 July 2021 following days of rioting and looting in the township. Picture: Boikhutso Ntsoko/Eyewitness News

Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula addressed Parliament’s joint standing committee on defence and said that troop numbers in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal were to be boosted to 25,000 in a bid to quell continuing violence and looting.

"We've now submitted a request for deployment of about 25,000 members," she stated.

But are there the number of SANDF personnel able to fulfill these duties?

Defence Review's Darren Olivier has said that budget cutbacks have reduced SANDF personnel considerably over the years. He tweets that he remains sceptical about exactly how that 25 000 will be constituted 'because it's more than the available number of ground infantry.'




15 July 2021 10:25 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
SANDF
Protest
#CapeTalkViral
civil unrest
SANDF troops

More from Politics

'Poverty, unemployment and inequality - hosts to a parasite called politics'

15 July 2021 10:27 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews former Statistician-General Pali Lehola of the Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Threats to 7 Cape Town malls is fake news - Premier Alan Winde

15 July 2021 8:27 AM

Western Cape Premier Winde reports the latest confirmed information about the unrest impacting the province to Refilwe Moloto

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Unrest could not have come at a worse time for SA says Nedbank CEO

14 July 2021 8:54 PM

'We've had damage to nearly 50 branches and 300 ATMs.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Nedbank CEO Mike Brown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How Road Freight Association is reading risk on the ground to get some goods out

14 July 2021 6:43 PM

Amid the violent disruption of supply chains Bruce Whitfield interviews Gavin Kelly, CEO of the Road Freight Association.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

DA wants Zuma children, Malema prosecuted for fanning violence on social media

14 July 2021 4:58 PM

Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to DA Shadow Minister of Justice and Correctional Services, Glynnis Breytenbach, about the incitement charges.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nearly two-thirds of public support postponing 2021 local elections - survey

14 July 2021 2:27 PM

Mandy Wiener talks to Prof Carin Runciman at the Centre for Social Change, University of Johannesburg about the findings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zuma spy Thulani Dlomo investigated for stoking unrest – News24

14 July 2021 12:58 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Qaanitah Hunter, Political Editor at News24.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[OPINION] Jonny Steinberg: Why Ramaphosa has chosen not to bend the rules

14 July 2021 12:21 PM

Lester Kiewit talks to political researcher and author Jonny Steinberg about Cyril Ramaphosa's role in upholding the Rule of Law.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Not surprising that ex-intelligence officials being probed for igniting unrest'

14 July 2021 10:34 AM

Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to data surveillance expert Murray Hunter about the possibility that former state security agents are linked to Zuma unrest.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Petrol supply OK for now, but may be compromised in next few weeks - AA

14 July 2021 8:54 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Automobile Association spokesperson Layton Beard after Sapref declares force majeure and closes refinery.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Threats to 7 Cape Town malls is fake news - Premier Alan Winde

Politics

'Poverty, unemployment and inequality - hosts to a parasite called politics'

Business Local Opinion Politics

How to determine if its fake news or the real deal – by Africa Check

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

South Africans are now prohibited from buying fuel in portable containers

15 July 2021 10:57 AM

Rwanda locks down capital as COVID cases surge

15 July 2021 10:15 AM

SA Petroleum Industry Association allays fears of fuel shortages

15 July 2021 9:29 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA