Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:07
On the couch with Remy Kloos
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Remy Kloos
Today at 13:33
Good Things Guy - The positive stories amidst the mayhem in SA
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Brent Lindeque - Editor in Chief at Good Things Guy
Today at 13:45
Happy Home and Garden - Saffron's Garden Plant Club
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Saffron de la Rouviere
Today at 14:07
#67000 litres for Mandela Day
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Greg Henderson
Today at 14:40
Ladles of Love Mandela Day campaign update
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Danny Diliberto - Founder at Ladles of Love
Today at 15:20
Should we have a state of emergency
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof. Pierre de Vos
Today at 16:05
Update on rumoured fuel shortages
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Reggie Sibiya - CEO at Fuel Retailers Association of South Africa
Today at 16:20
KZN looting and violence
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mary de Haas
Today at 17:05
Update on WC with Alan Winde
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Medical services disrupted with food and staff shortages at KZN hospitals - Sama Dr. Akhtar Hussain from the SA Medical Association tells Early Breakfast host Africa Melane about the impact of the riots in KZN a... 15 July 2021 10:33 AM
'Poverty, unemployment and inequality - hosts to a parasite called politics' Lester Kiewit interviews former Statistician-General Pali Lehola of the Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection. 15 July 2021 10:27 AM
'No need to panic buy food, but if mayhem spreads we will have serious problem' Supply chain disruption and food security - Agri SA's Christo v/d Rheede and CGCSA's Gwarega Mangozhe comment on The Money Show. 14 July 2021 7:39 PM
View all Local
Defence analyst breaks down likely SANDF numbers on the ground Lester Kiewit and Barbara Friedman discuss the troop breakdown outlined by African Defence Review's Darren Olivier on Twitter. 15 July 2021 10:25 AM
Threats to 7 Cape Town malls is fake news - Premier Alan Winde Western Cape Premier Winde reports the latest confirmed information about the unrest impacting the province to Refilwe Moloto 15 July 2021 8:27 AM
Unrest could not have come at a worse time for SA says Nedbank CEO 'We've had damage to nearly 50 branches and 300 ATMs.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Nedbank CEO Mike Brown. 14 July 2021 8:54 PM
View all Politics
The most successful YouTuber for the last four years is only 10 years old Ryan Kaji, his parents and twin sisters earned over R800 million last year. 14 July 2021 7:15 PM
How Road Freight Association is reading risk on the ground to get some goods out Amid the violent disruption of supply chains Bruce Whitfield interviews Gavin Kelly, CEO of the Road Freight Association. 14 July 2021 6:43 PM
South Africa's image is compromised, people must now take charge - Brand SA Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Brand SA's acting chief marketing officer, Sithembile Ntombela, about the country's reput... 14 July 2021 3:13 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Kaavan the elephant finally moves into his jungle home Once dubbed 'the world's loneliest elephant' and moved to the Cambodia Wildlife Sanctuary - now his extended jungle home is ready. 15 July 2021 11:00 AM
How to determine if its fake news or the real deal – by Africa Check Refilwe Moloto interviews Naledi Mashishi, a researcher at Africa Check. 15 July 2021 9:05 AM
How safe is the Covid-19 jab for pregnant and breastfeeding women? CapeTalk host Lester Kiewet speaks to Professor Barry Schoub, chair of the Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19 vaccines 14 July 2021 4:04 PM
View all Lifestyle
Civil unrest poses new threat to British & Irish Lions Tour Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick's sports editor, Craig Ray. 14 July 2021 7:47 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] 'Belonging' – the book that inspired the England football team Bruce Whitfield interviews performance coach Owen Eastwood, author of "Belonging: The Ancient Code of Togetherness". 12 July 2021 7:34 PM
How to watch the rugby without a DStv dish, by Toby Shapshak (Stuff magazine) The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Publisher at Stuff magazine. 12 July 2021 7:03 PM
View all Sport
A few weeks left to catch the innovative National Arts Festival 2021 online Bianca Resnekov chats to festival CEO Monica Newton about again transitioning onto the online platform due to the pandemic. 14 July 2021 2:49 PM
Formula E Cape Town anticipated to be one of the fastest circuits - Iain Banner E-Movement chair Iain Banner chats to Zain Johnson and says the 2.9km street circuit will be in Mouille Point and its surrounds. 9 July 2021 4:06 PM
#EverydayXhosa: "Bamba" - which means to grab, catch, stop, seize or arrest CapeTalk's Everyday Xhosa correspondent Qingqile Mdlulwa chats to Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto about this week's word: Bamba. 9 July 2021 1:04 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Kaavan the elephant finally moves into his jungle home Once dubbed 'the world's loneliest elephant' and moved to the Cambodia Wildlife Sanctuary - now his extended jungle home is ready. 15 July 2021 11:00 AM
UK's Branston Pickle brings space-exploring Branson back to earth with a bump Richard Branson is a master of the brand stunt but this time he was upstaged by a humble little pickle, says Andy Rice. 13 July 2021 9:18 PM
South Korea bans uptempo music in gyms in fight against Covid-19 The East Asian country has introduced new rules relating to the type of music allowed during group exercise classes at gyms. 13 July 2021 12:39 PM
View all World
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 1 July 2021 9:17 AM
View all Africa
'Poverty, unemployment and inequality - hosts to a parasite called politics' Lester Kiewit interviews former Statistician-General Pali Lehola of the Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection. 15 July 2021 10:27 AM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive Mitsubishi’s sub-R300 000 7-seater Xpander MPV Bianca Resnekov interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 14 July 2021 3:12 PM
South Africa needs a State of Emergency, right now - Vusi Pikoli Lester Kiewit interviews Vusi Pikoli, formerly the head of the National Prosecuting Authority. 14 July 2021 10:51 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Medical services disrupted with food and staff shortages at KZN hospitals - Sama

15 July 2021 10:33 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
KZN
SAMA
SA Medical Association
KZN unrest

Dr. Akhtar Hussain from the SA Medical Association tells Early Breakfast host Africa Melane about the impact of the riots in KZN and Gauteng.
  • Doctors and nurses have been unable to travel to work in KZN and Gauteng amid ongoing public violence and looting
  • Dr. Akhtar Hussain from the SA Medical Association (Sama) says private practices and doctor's rooms have been ransacked
Picture: 123rf.com

Dr. Akhtar Hussain from the South African Medical Association (Sama) has painted a grim picture about the impact of ongoing riots on essential medical services.

He says healthcare workers in the public sector are unable to travel to work in KwaZulu-Natal due to ongoing violence and petrol shortages.

Many clinics and private practices have been looted with medication and critical medical supplies stolen.

Dr. Hussain, who's the chairperson of Sama's Employed Doctor’s Forum, says there are major food and staff shortages affecting hospitals in KZN at the moment while emergencies rooms fill up.

He says the police and military interventions have come too late.

Private practices, clinics, and surgeries have been vandalised, looted and even dental clinics have been looted. They've broken in, taken all the medication, even the furniture and doctor's examination tools.

Dr Akhtar Hussain, Chairperson - Employed Doctor’s Forum (South African Medical Association)

In the main shopping centres and even outside of Durban, doctors have been victims of attacks.

Dr Akhtar Hussain, Chairperson - Employed Doctor’s Forum (South African Medical Association)

Now public sector hospital doctors couldn't go to work because of the roadblock and threatening of lives... those who didn't have petrol in their cars couldn't go to work and... ambulance services have collapsed.

Dr Akhtar Hussain, Chairperson - Employed Doctor’s Forum (South African Medical Association)

Even hospitals haven't got food for their patients... doctors are not available... things are very affected.

Dr Akhtar Hussain, Chairperson - Employed Doctor’s Forum (South African Medical Association)



15 July 2021 10:33 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
KZN
SAMA
SA Medical Association
KZN unrest

More from Local

'Poverty, unemployment and inequality - hosts to a parasite called politics'

15 July 2021 10:27 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews former Statistician-General Pali Lehola of the Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'No need to panic buy food, but if mayhem spreads we will have serious problem'

14 July 2021 7:39 PM

Supply chain disruption and food security - Agri SA's Christo v/d Rheede and CGCSA's Gwarega Mangozhe comment on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Western Cape Transport MEC vows to shut routes if taxi violence persists

14 July 2021 6:56 PM

John Maytham speaks to Daylin Mitchell, Western Cape Transport MEC about the ongoing spate of taxi violence in Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How Road Freight Association is reading risk on the ground to get some goods out

14 July 2021 6:43 PM

Amid the violent disruption of supply chains Bruce Whitfield interviews Gavin Kelly, CEO of the Road Freight Association.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ordinary South Africans rally to #RebuildSA following spate of deadly violence

14 July 2021 5:26 PM

CapeTalk presenter John Maytham speaks to Mbali Ndhlovu, founder of the Facebook page RebuildSA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How safe is the Covid-19 jab for pregnant and breastfeeding women?

14 July 2021 4:04 PM

CapeTalk host Lester Kiewet speaks to Professor Barry Schoub, chair of the Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19 vaccines

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa's image is compromised, people must now take charge - Brand SA

14 July 2021 3:13 PM

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Brand SA's acting chief marketing officer, Sithembile Ntombela, about the country's reputation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

NPA to prioritise cases of those arrested in public violence

14 July 2021 2:46 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews National Prosecuting Authority Spokesperson Advocate Mthunzi Mhaga.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Shots reportedly fired at Cape Town station deck amid ongoing taxi violence

14 July 2021 2:15 PM

CapeTalk host Refilwe Moloto chats to Weekend Argus journalist Velani Ludidi and Transport MEC Daylin Mitchell about ongoing taxi violence.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zuma spy Thulani Dlomo investigated for stoking unrest – News24

14 July 2021 12:58 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Qaanitah Hunter, Political Editor at News24.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Threats to 7 Cape Town malls is fake news - Premier Alan Winde

Politics

'Poverty, unemployment and inequality - hosts to a parasite called politics'

Business Local Opinion Politics

How to determine if its fake news or the real deal – by Africa Check

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

South Africans are now prohibited from buying fuel in portable containers

15 July 2021 10:57 AM

Rwanda locks down capital as COVID cases surge

15 July 2021 10:15 AM

SA Petroleum Industry Association allays fears of fuel shortages

15 July 2021 9:29 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA