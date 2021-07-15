Medical services disrupted with food and staff shortages at KZN hospitals - Sama





Doctors and nurses have been unable to travel to work in KZN and Gauteng amid ongoing public violence and looting

Dr. Akhtar Hussain from the SA Medical Association (Sama) says private practices and doctor's rooms have been ransacked

Picture: 123rf.com

Dr. Akhtar Hussain from the South African Medical Association (Sama) has painted a grim picture about the impact of ongoing riots on essential medical services.

He says healthcare workers in the public sector are unable to travel to work in KwaZulu-Natal due to ongoing violence and petrol shortages.

Many clinics and private practices have been looted with medication and critical medical supplies stolen.

Dr. Hussain, who's the chairperson of Sama's Employed Doctor’s Forum, says there are major food and staff shortages affecting hospitals in KZN at the moment while emergencies rooms fill up.

He says the police and military interventions have come too late.

Private practices, clinics, and surgeries have been vandalised, looted and even dental clinics have been looted. They've broken in, taken all the medication, even the furniture and doctor's examination tools. Dr Akhtar Hussain, Chairperson - Employed Doctor’s Forum (South African Medical Association)

In the main shopping centres and even outside of Durban, doctors have been victims of attacks. Dr Akhtar Hussain, Chairperson - Employed Doctor’s Forum (South African Medical Association)

Now public sector hospital doctors couldn't go to work because of the roadblock and threatening of lives... those who didn't have petrol in their cars couldn't go to work and... ambulance services have collapsed. Dr Akhtar Hussain, Chairperson - Employed Doctor’s Forum (South African Medical Association)