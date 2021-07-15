[WATCH] Kaavan the elephant finally moves into his jungle home





For over 30 years, Pakistan's only Asian elephant was confined to an inadequate enclosure of the Marghazar Zoo in Islamabad, Pakistan. He lost his partner in 2012 and was dubbed the 'World's Loneliest Elephant.'

After a global campaign supported by US singer Cher and helped by animal organisations such as Four Paws, Kaavan was airlifted to the Cambodia Wildlife Sanctuary in December 2020.

For the past seven months, the sanctuary has raised funds and built him a wonderful spacious area including a pool. Over the months he was videoed eating breakfast with one of the three female elephants in the sanctuary, often seen intertwining trunks.

Finally, the day has arrived.

After months of fundraising and preparation, his jungle home is now ready and the latest video shows him finally walking gently along the new passageway from the area he has been in to explore his new jungle home

WATCH THE VIDEOS BELOW: