'We must document queer lives and history' - Phd research explores drag culture
- Dr. Lindy-Lee Prince will graduate with a PhD in Anthropology from UCT on Thursday 15 July
- Their PhD dissertation explores the world of drag and burlesque and the history of the art forms in the Western Cape
- The anthropologist says it's important to document queer lives and experiences to combat erasure and add to queer history
#UCTGrad2021 In their PhD dissertation, Lindy-Lee Prince delves into drag and burlesque to better understand performance and the embodiment of character. Read more: https://t.co/8b2fX04zJY pic.twitter.com/ZGC29jiyEs— UCT (@UCT_news) July 8, 2021
Social and visual anthropologist Dr. Lindy-Lee Prince, who hails from Kuils River, will graduate with a PhD that delves into the world of drag and burlesque.
Their thesis is titled “Creating personas, performing selves – gazing beyond the masks of drag and neo-burlesque performance”.
The University of Cape Town (UCT) graduand will graduate during a virtual mid-year graduation ceremony that will take place on Thursday 15 July.
Dr. Prince's work is highlighting the importance of drag and burlesque in Western Cape history.
The province has had a major influence on drag culture in South Africa, according to Dr. Prince.
They explain that there have been expressions of drag dating back to the early years of the Cape Minstrel Carnival.
Dr. Prince says it's important to document queer lives and experiences to combat erasure and add to queer history in South Africa.
I'd been interested in drag for quite a long time, I researched drag from my Master's degree as well.Dr. Lindy-Lee Prince, Post-doctoral researcher - UCT
In previous years, many, many decades past, women weren't allowed to participate in the [Cape Minstrel] troops so cis-gender men would dress up as women and participate in the troop as the star that's in front of the troop.Dr. Lindy-Lee Prince, Post-doctoral researcher - UCT
That is part of where the Western Cape's drag culture comes from and it's part of it that is forgotten.Dr. Lindy-Lee Prince, Post-doctoral researcher - UCT
The Western Cape has a big influence on the drag cultural boom in South Africa.Dr. Lindy-Lee Prince, Post-doctoral researcher - UCT
There needs to be an archiving of queer lives and queer experiences... I didn't expect that my Ph.D. would get any sort of press... Part of my documentation is also to photograph.Dr. Lindy-Lee Prince, Post-doctoral researcher - UCT
Source : https://mobile.twitter.com/UCT_news/status/1413045262948446212
