Latest Local
Medical services disrupted with food and staff shortages at KZN hospitals - Sama Dr. Akhtar Hussain from the SA Medical Association tells Early Breakfast host Africa Melane about the impact of the riots in KZN a... 15 July 2021 10:33 AM
'Poverty, unemployment and inequality - hosts to a parasite called politics' Lester Kiewit interviews former Statistician-General Pali Lehola of the Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection. 15 July 2021 10:27 AM
'No need to panic buy food, but if mayhem spreads we will have serious problem' Supply chain disruption and food security - Agri SA's Christo v/d Rheede and CGCSA's Gwarega Mangozhe comment on The Money Show. 14 July 2021 7:39 PM
View all Local
Defence analyst breaks down likely SANDF numbers on the ground Lester Kiewit and Barbara Friedman discuss the troop breakdown outlined by African Defence Review's Darren Olivier on Twitter. 15 July 2021 10:25 AM
Threats to 7 Cape Town malls is fake news - Premier Alan Winde Western Cape Premier Winde reports the latest confirmed information about the unrest impacting the province to Refilwe Moloto 15 July 2021 8:27 AM
Unrest could not have come at a worse time for SA says Nedbank CEO 'We've had damage to nearly 50 branches and 300 ATMs.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Nedbank CEO Mike Brown. 14 July 2021 8:54 PM
View all Politics
The most successful YouTuber for the last four years is only 10 years old Ryan Kaji, his parents and twin sisters earned over R800 million last year. 14 July 2021 7:15 PM
How Road Freight Association is reading risk on the ground to get some goods out Amid the violent disruption of supply chains Bruce Whitfield interviews Gavin Kelly, CEO of the Road Freight Association. 14 July 2021 6:43 PM
South Africa's image is compromised, people must now take charge - Brand SA Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Brand SA's acting chief marketing officer, Sithembile Ntombela, about the country's reput... 14 July 2021 3:13 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Kaavan the elephant finally moves into his jungle home Once dubbed 'the world's loneliest elephant' and moved to the Cambodia Wildlife Sanctuary - now his extended jungle home is ready. 15 July 2021 11:00 AM
How to determine if its fake news or the real deal – by Africa Check Refilwe Moloto interviews Naledi Mashishi, a researcher at Africa Check. 15 July 2021 9:05 AM
How safe is the Covid-19 jab for pregnant and breastfeeding women? CapeTalk host Lester Kiewet speaks to Professor Barry Schoub, chair of the Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19 vaccines 14 July 2021 4:04 PM
View all Lifestyle
Civil unrest poses new threat to British & Irish Lions Tour Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick's sports editor, Craig Ray. 14 July 2021 7:47 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] 'Belonging' – the book that inspired the England football team Bruce Whitfield interviews performance coach Owen Eastwood, author of "Belonging: The Ancient Code of Togetherness". 12 July 2021 7:34 PM
How to watch the rugby without a DStv dish, by Toby Shapshak (Stuff magazine) The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Publisher at Stuff magazine. 12 July 2021 7:03 PM
View all Sport
A few weeks left to catch the innovative National Arts Festival 2021 online Bianca Resnekov chats to festival CEO Monica Newton about again transitioning onto the online platform due to the pandemic. 14 July 2021 2:49 PM
Formula E Cape Town anticipated to be one of the fastest circuits - Iain Banner E-Movement chair Iain Banner chats to Zain Johnson and says the 2.9km street circuit will be in Mouille Point and its surrounds. 9 July 2021 4:06 PM
#EverydayXhosa: "Bamba" - which means to grab, catch, stop, seize or arrest CapeTalk's Everyday Xhosa correspondent Qingqile Mdlulwa chats to Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto about this week's word: Bamba. 9 July 2021 1:04 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Kaavan the elephant finally moves into his jungle home Once dubbed 'the world's loneliest elephant' and moved to the Cambodia Wildlife Sanctuary - now his extended jungle home is ready. 15 July 2021 11:00 AM
UK's Branston Pickle brings space-exploring Branson back to earth with a bump Richard Branson is a master of the brand stunt but this time he was upstaged by a humble little pickle, says Andy Rice. 13 July 2021 9:18 PM
South Korea bans uptempo music in gyms in fight against Covid-19 The East Asian country has introduced new rules relating to the type of music allowed during group exercise classes at gyms. 13 July 2021 12:39 PM
View all World
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 1 July 2021 9:17 AM
View all Africa
'Poverty, unemployment and inequality - hosts to a parasite called politics' Lester Kiewit interviews former Statistician-General Pali Lehola of the Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection. 15 July 2021 10:27 AM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive Mitsubishi’s sub-R300 000 7-seater Xpander MPV Bianca Resnekov interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 14 July 2021 3:12 PM
South Africa needs a State of Emergency, right now - Vusi Pikoli Lester Kiewit interviews Vusi Pikoli, formerly the head of the National Prosecuting Authority. 14 July 2021 10:51 AM
View all Opinion
'Poverty, unemployment and inequality - hosts to a parasite called politics'

15 July 2021 10:27 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Morning Live
gwara gwara
scenario planning
Lester Kiewit
Pali Lehola
Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection
Indlulamithi Scenarios
Nayi Le Walk
iSbhujwa

Lester Kiewit interviews former Statistician-General Pali Lehola of the Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection.

  • There are three possible futures for South Africa in 2030, according to the Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection – right now, the worst-case scenario is panning out

  • The ANC – forever preoccupied with its own fights – is numb to service delivery protests

  • Poverty, unemployment, and inequality are the main problems – everything else are symptoms

© jager/123rf.com

Three years ago, the Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection (Mistra) formulated the Indlulamithi Scenarios 2030.

There are three likely futures or scenarios for South Africa come 2030, according to Mistra:

  • Nayi Le Walka nation in step with itself. A vision of growth, social cohesion, and Constitutionalism.

  • iSbhujwa - a jumpy, loose-limbed nation with growing social divides, daily protests, and cynical self-interest.

  • Gwara Gwaraa demoralised, disorderly land in decay.

Are we heading for Gwara Gwara, or are we there already?

Lester Kiewit interviewed former Statistician-General Pali Lehola, an executive member of Mistra (scroll up to listen).

Yes, indeed, one can conclude we’re in a Gwara Gwara scenario… This has been a long time coming… Unemployment, poverty, and inequality were simply unsustainable. The conduct of Parliamentary democracy was also very much unsustainable…

Pali Lehola, executive member - Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection

The bureaucracy has been numb to service delivery protests. The ruling party has been preoccupied with its own fights… and completely devoid of thinking of the society… Always focussing on unity in the ANC. Unity that was never going to come… but they’ve been consumed with that at the cost of society…

Pali Lehola, executive member - Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection

What we saw in Durban and Gauteng… it’s a dereliction of duty by the party and the Parliamentary democracy itself.

Pali Lehola, executive member - Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection

There are possibilities that we could be on a Somali path. Or we could be on our 1994 path of hope… What has happened shocked us… How we get together to reconstruct our lives is the key issue…

Pali Lehola, executive member - Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection

We are in a Gwara Gwara situation… but we can get to Nayi Le Walk.

Pali Lehola, executive member - Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection

The main problems are poverty, unemployment, and inequality... They’re hosts to a parasite called politics… and acts of vandalism…

Pali Lehola, executive member - Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection



Unrest could not have come at a worse time for SA says Nedbank CEO

14 July 2021 8:54 PM

'We've had damage to nearly 50 branches and 300 ATMs.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Nedbank CEO Mike Brown.

'No need to panic buy food, but if mayhem spreads we will have serious problem'

14 July 2021 7:39 PM

Supply chain disruption and food security - Agri SA's Christo v/d Rheede and CGCSA's Gwarega Mangozhe comment on The Money Show.

The most successful YouTuber for the last four years is only 10 years old

14 July 2021 7:15 PM

Ryan Kaji, his parents and twin sisters earned over R800 million last year.

How Road Freight Association is reading risk on the ground to get some goods out

14 July 2021 6:43 PM

Amid the violent disruption of supply chains Bruce Whitfield interviews Gavin Kelly, CEO of the Road Freight Association.

South Africa's image is compromised, people must now take charge - Brand SA

14 July 2021 3:13 PM

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Brand SA's acting chief marketing officer, Sithembile Ntombela, about the country's reputation.

[CAR REVIEW] We drive Mitsubishi’s sub-R300 000 7-seater Xpander MPV

14 July 2021 3:12 PM

Bianca Resnekov interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.

'People are frantically buying fuel'

14 July 2021 12:38 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque.

Looking for a mid-year break? Find out about working farm getaways

14 July 2021 9:56 AM

Refilwe Moloto chats to Founder at RuralTourismAfrica.com Jacqui Taylor about getting away to wide open spaces for the family.

Petrol supply OK for now, but may be compromised in next few weeks - AA

14 July 2021 8:54 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Automobile Association spokesperson Layton Beard after Sapref declares force majeure and closes refinery.

'Citizens are guarding malls. Police are trying to restrain themselves'

14 July 2021 8:52 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Gauteng Premier David Makhura's spokesperson, Vuyo Mhaga.

Medical services disrupted with food and staff shortages at KZN hospitals - Sama

15 July 2021 10:33 AM

Dr. Akhtar Hussain from the SA Medical Association tells Early Breakfast host Africa Melane about the impact of the riots in KZN and Gauteng.

'No need to panic buy food, but if mayhem spreads we will have serious problem'

14 July 2021 7:39 PM

Supply chain disruption and food security - Agri SA's Christo v/d Rheede and CGCSA's Gwarega Mangozhe comment on The Money Show.

Western Cape Transport MEC vows to shut routes if taxi violence persists

14 July 2021 6:56 PM

John Maytham speaks to Daylin Mitchell, Western Cape Transport MEC about the ongoing spate of taxi violence in Cape Town.

How Road Freight Association is reading risk on the ground to get some goods out

14 July 2021 6:43 PM

Amid the violent disruption of supply chains Bruce Whitfield interviews Gavin Kelly, CEO of the Road Freight Association.

Ordinary South Africans rally to #RebuildSA following spate of deadly violence

14 July 2021 5:26 PM

CapeTalk presenter John Maytham speaks to Mbali Ndhlovu, founder of the Facebook page RebuildSA.

How safe is the Covid-19 jab for pregnant and breastfeeding women?

14 July 2021 4:04 PM

CapeTalk host Lester Kiewet speaks to Professor Barry Schoub, chair of the Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19 vaccines

South Africa's image is compromised, people must now take charge - Brand SA

14 July 2021 3:13 PM

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Brand SA's acting chief marketing officer, Sithembile Ntombela, about the country's reputation.

NPA to prioritise cases of those arrested in public violence

14 July 2021 2:46 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews National Prosecuting Authority Spokesperson Advocate Mthunzi Mhaga.

Shots reportedly fired at Cape Town station deck amid ongoing taxi violence

14 July 2021 2:15 PM

CapeTalk host Refilwe Moloto chats to Weekend Argus journalist Velani Ludidi and Transport MEC Daylin Mitchell about ongoing taxi violence.

Zuma spy Thulani Dlomo investigated for stoking unrest – News24

14 July

14 July 2021 12:58 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Qaanitah Hunter, Political Editor at News24.

[CAR REVIEW] We drive Mitsubishi’s sub-R300 000 7-seater Xpander MPV

14 July 2021 3:12 PM

Bianca Resnekov interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.

South Africa needs a State of Emergency, right now - Vusi Pikoli

14 July 2021 10:51 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Vusi Pikoli, formerly the head of the National Prosecuting Authority.

Should you rinse after brushing? Floss, or mouthwash? Electric, or manual?

14 July 2021 9:42 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Dr Jason Sam, a dentist.

UK's Branston Pickle brings space-exploring Branson back to earth with a bump

13 July 2021 9:18 PM

Richard Branson is a master of the brand stunt but this time he was upstaged by a humble little pickle, says Andy Rice.

'It would take fewer than 100 top business leaders three years to fix economy'

13 July 2021 8:01 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Mark Barnes (Purple Group chair, former Sapo CEO) about his vision for achieving economic equality in SA.

State of the Nation: 'Societies move forward through shocks like this'

13 July 2021 4:42 PM

John Maytham interviews political and economic analyst JP Landman.

I can’t see SADC troops in Cabo Delgado by Thursday - terrorism analyst

13 July 2021 12:03 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Jasmine Opperman, an independent analyst on terrorism.

'State of Emergency is potentially next step. We don’t want to go there'

13 July 2021 10:53 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews political analyst Ebrahim Fakir.

ZIYANDA STUURMAN: How the Zuma years, ANC & inequality created the perfect storm

13 July 2021 8:56 AM

Unimpeded state capture, degradation of police intelligence and an ANC unwilling to hold leaders accountable is why we're here, writes Ziyanda Stuurman

How foreign investors view KZN, Gauteng riots

12 July 2021 7:25 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex.

Defence analyst breaks down likely SANDF numbers on the ground

15 July 2021 10:25 AM

Lester Kiewit and Barbara Friedman discuss the troop breakdown outlined by African Defence Review's Darren Olivier on Twitter.

Threats to 7 Cape Town malls is fake news - Premier Alan Winde

15 July 2021 8:27 AM

Western Cape Premier Winde reports the latest confirmed information about the unrest impacting the province to Refilwe Moloto

Unrest could not have come at a worse time for SA says Nedbank CEO

14 July 2021 8:54 PM

'We've had damage to nearly 50 branches and 300 ATMs.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Nedbank CEO Mike Brown.

How Road Freight Association is reading risk on the ground to get some goods out

14 July 2021 6:43 PM

Amid the violent disruption of supply chains Bruce Whitfield interviews Gavin Kelly, CEO of the Road Freight Association.

DA wants Zuma children, Malema prosecuted for fanning violence on social media

14 July 2021 4:58 PM

Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to DA Shadow Minister of Justice and Correctional Services, Glynnis Breytenbach, about the incitement charges.

Nearly two-thirds of public support postponing 2021 local elections - survey

14 July 2021 2:27 PM

Mandy Wiener talks to Prof Carin Runciman at the Centre for Social Change, University of Johannesburg about the findings.

Zuma spy Thulani Dlomo investigated for stoking unrest – News24

14 July 2021 12:58 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Qaanitah Hunter, Political Editor at News24.

[OPINION] Jonny Steinberg: Why Ramaphosa has chosen not to bend the rules

14 July 2021 12:21 PM

Lester Kiewit talks to political researcher and author Jonny Steinberg about Cyril Ramaphosa's role in upholding the Rule of Law.

'Not surprising that ex-intelligence officials being probed for igniting unrest'

14 July 2021 10:34 AM

Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to data surveillance expert Murray Hunter about the possibility that former state security agents are linked to Zuma unrest.

Petrol supply OK for now, but may be compromised in next few weeks - AA

14 July 2021 8:54 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Automobile Association spokesperson Layton Beard after Sapref declares force majeure and closes refinery.

