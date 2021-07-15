'Poverty, unemployment and inequality - hosts to a parasite called politics'





There are three possible futures for South Africa in 2030, according to the Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection – right now, the worst-case scenario is panning out

The ANC – forever preoccupied with its own fights – is numb to service delivery protests

Poverty, unemployment, and inequality are the main problems – everything else are symptoms

Three years ago, the Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection (Mistra) formulated the Indlulamithi Scenarios 2030.

There are three likely futures or scenarios for South Africa come 2030, according to Mistra:

Nayi Le Walk – a nation in step with itself. A vision of growth, social cohesion, and Constitutionalism.

iSbhujwa - a jumpy, loose-limbed nation with growing social divides, daily protests, and cynical self-interest.

Gwara Gwara – a demoralised, disorderly land in decay.

Are we heading for Gwara Gwara, or are we there already?

Lester Kiewit interviewed former Statistician-General Pali Lehola, an executive member of Mistra (scroll up to listen).

Yes, indeed, one can conclude we’re in a Gwara Gwara scenario… This has been a long time coming… Unemployment, poverty, and inequality were simply unsustainable. The conduct of Parliamentary democracy was also very much unsustainable… Pali Lehola, executive member - Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection

The bureaucracy has been numb to service delivery protests. The ruling party has been preoccupied with its own fights… and completely devoid of thinking of the society… Always focussing on unity in the ANC. Unity that was never going to come… but they’ve been consumed with that at the cost of society… Pali Lehola, executive member - Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection

What we saw in Durban and Gauteng… it’s a dereliction of duty by the party and the Parliamentary democracy itself. Pali Lehola, executive member - Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection

There are possibilities that we could be on a Somali path. Or we could be on our 1994 path of hope… What has happened shocked us… How we get together to reconstruct our lives is the key issue… Pali Lehola, executive member - Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection

We are in a Gwara Gwara situation… but we can get to Nayi Le Walk. Pali Lehola, executive member - Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection