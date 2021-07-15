Jump in theft of water meters, warns City of Cape Town
- The City of Cape Town says the theft of water meters is on the rise
- The number of stolen water meters has more than doubled last month
- An average of 152 water meters have been stolen each month since July last year - that number jumped to 386 in June 2021
- The City's Xanthea Limberg has condemned acts of vandalism and theft of public infrastructure
The City of Cape Town is advising residents to immediately report the theft of water meters through the relevant municipal channels and to the SA Police Service (SAPS).
City officials are concerned that there has been a significant increase in the rate of theft of water meters over the previous two months.
A total of 2,198 cases have been reported from 1 July 2020 to 30 June 2021.
An average of 152 water meters per month were stolen between July last year to April 2021.
In May 2021, 287 cases were reported and this jumped to 386 cases in June last month.
RELATED: Cape Town phasing out water meter devices - but new plan for poor homes slammed
The City's Xanthea Limberg says municipal inspectors typically visit properties within 24 hours after the meter is stolen to confirm that a replacement is needed.
Limberg says the City is no longer installing brass water meters because they are stolen for scrap value.
However, due to the number of meters in service, she says it will take some time before all meters are replaced with plastic ones.
In a statement, the mayoral committee member for water and waste condemns the theft of water meters which she says are costly to replace.
Theft of water meters results in water wastage, but is also a drain on City resources. On average, it costs approximately R2 600 excluding Vat to replace a 15mm conventional brass meter and approximately R3 000 excluding Vat to replace a 20mm conventional brass meter.Xanthea Limberg, Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste - City of Cape Town
Residents can report stolen meters and obtain a reference number via one of the following channels:
- Online here
- Email water@capetown.gov.za
- SMS 31373 (maximum 160 characters. Standard rates apply)
- Call 0860 103 089
- Visit a City walk-in centre (click here to find the one closest to you)
Source : https://www.capetown.gov.za/Media-and-news/Theft%20of%20water%20meters%20on%20the%20increase
