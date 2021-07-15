Using indigenous fruits and herbs to create businesses and uplift communities





Botany Professor Ben-Erik van Wyk explains the array of indigenous fruits that could be developed into locally manufactured products that could help uplift communities

The limitation is the capital required to develop these crops at a commercial scale

South Africa has had great success stories with crops such as Rooibos, Honeybush and Cape Gooseberries

We have an array of indigenous fruit trees growing in our backyard that we are not taking advantage of, suggests Lester.

Marula fruit, Mobola plums, Red Milkwood fruit, and many more, could be part of our daily diet, but they are rarely seen in the big stores and supermarkets he adds.

Lester talks to Prof Ben-Erik van Wyk, National Research Chair in Indigenous Plant Use about how niche businesses could be developed with the involvement and enabling upliftment of local communities.

He outlines the main limitation:

There is some movement towards developing crops but unfortunately, many of these fruits compete with the exotic fruits and so if you look at the financial benefits you need a lot of capital and development work to establish for example a plantation of Marula. Prof Ben-Erik van Wyk, National Research Chair in Indigenous Plant Use

Someone has got to take the initiative and grab a new crop and development. Prof Ben-Erik van Wyk, National Research Chair in Indigenous Plant Use

We have seen this done very successfully with the Cape Gooseberry. It is now available in Gauteng supermarkets for example, and a few years ago this was not the case, he says.

Rooibos and Honeybush are other success stories, says Prof van Wyk.