Probably 99.9% of looters were unemployed - founder, Men on the Side of the Road





Men on the Side of the Road, founded by Charles Maisel in 2002, aims to bridge the gap between the formal economy and unemployed people with low skills

Maisel, like many others, predicted back then what is happening in South Africa right now

He reckons that almost all the looters are unemployed

© petertt/123rf.com

If you have nothing, you have nothing to lose.

Charles Maisel is the founder of the “Men on the Side of the Road” (MSR) project.

MSR seeks to upskill unemployed people so they can earn a sustainable income.

About 18 000 men gather each day – rain or shine – at roughly 180 municipal job sites throughout South Africa, seeking a day’s casual employment, according to MSR.

Click here to learn more about “Men on the Side of the Road”.

“The humiliation of poverty,” commented Lester Kiewit, “particularly for men on the side of the road.

“Grown men who could be my father. Men who, like me, have families and children but have nothing to take home. I don't think we often talk about the emasculating nature of unemployment.”

Lester Kiewit interviewed Maisel (scroll up to listen).

I started 'Men on the Side of the Road' in 2002. At that time, we had a 30% unemployment rate. Today, in 2021, in certain communities we have a 70% unemployment rate… In 2002, I said that, if the unemployed are not heard, at some point in time it will blow up big… It’s happening now… Charles Maisel, founder - Men on the Side of the Road

Big businesses are insured… Small businesses will take big losses… They definitely don’t have Sasria insurance. Charles Maisel, founder - Men on the Side of the Road

Would you like to live in a shack? Would you like to have no food? Would you like to be unable to provide for your family? … Poverty and unemployment have got worse and worse and worse! When I listen to this radio station, and all I hear is commentary from employed people… it just makes me angrier and angrier and angrier! Charles Maisel, founder - Men on the Side of the Road