Probably 99.9% of looters were unemployed - founder, Men on the Side of the Road

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:07
On the couch with Remy Kloos
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Remy Kloos
Today at 13:33
Good Things Guy - The positive stories amidst the mayhem in SA
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Brent Lindeque - Editor in Chief at Good Things Guy
Today at 13:45
Happy Home and Garden - Saffron's Garden Plant Club
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Saffron de la Rouviere
Today at 14:07
#67000 litres for Mandela Day
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Greg Henderson
Today at 14:15
Therapeutic benifits and pottery
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Anthony Shapiro - Ceramicist at ...
Today at 14:40
Ladles of Love Mandela Day campaign update
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Danny Diliberto - Founder at Ladles of Love
Today at 14:50
Music with Helmut Meijer
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Helmut Meijer
Today at 15:20
Should we have a state of emergency
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof. Pierre de Vos
Today at 16:05
Update on rumoured fuel shortages
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Reggie Sibiya - CEO at Fuel Retailers Association of South Africa
Today at 16:20
KZN looting and violence
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mary de Haas
Today at 17:05
Update on WC with Alan Winde
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:20
JSC records show Mogoeng 'pre-selected' ConCourt nominees, with no deliberations
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lawson Naidoo
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Using indigenous fruits and herbs to create businesses and uplift communities Lester Kiewit talks to Botany Professor Ben-Erik van Wyk about Marula, fynbos and other ideas used in delicious local produce. 15 July 2021 11:48 AM
Probably 99.9% of looters were unemployed - founder, Men on the Side of the Road Lester Kiewit interviews Charles Maisel, founder of Men on the Side of the Road. 15 July 2021 11:36 AM
Medical services disrupted with food and staff shortages at KZN hospitals - Sama Dr. Akhtar Hussain from the SA Medical Association tells Early Breakfast host Africa Melane about the impact of the riots in KZN a... 15 July 2021 10:33 AM
View all Local
'Poverty, unemployment and inequality - hosts to a parasite called politics' Lester Kiewit interviews former Statistician-General Pali Lehola of the Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection. 15 July 2021 10:27 AM
Defence analyst breaks down likely SANDF numbers on the ground Lester Kiewit and Barbara Friedman discuss the troop breakdown outlined by African Defence Review's Darren Olivier on Twitter. 15 July 2021 10:25 AM
Threats to 7 Cape Town malls is fake news - Premier Alan Winde Western Cape Premier Winde reports the latest confirmed information about the unrest impacting the province to Refilwe Moloto 15 July 2021 8:27 AM
View all Politics
Unrest could not have come at a worse time for SA says Nedbank CEO 'We've had damage to nearly 50 branches and 300 ATMs.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Nedbank CEO Mike Brown. 14 July 2021 8:54 PM
'No need to panic buy food, but if mayhem spreads we will have serious problem' Supply chain disruption and food security - Agri SA's Christo v/d Rheede and CGCSA's Gwarega Mangozhe comment on The Money Show. 14 July 2021 7:39 PM
The most successful YouTuber for the last four years is only 10 years old Ryan Kaji, his parents and twin sisters earned over R800 million last year. 14 July 2021 7:15 PM
View all Business
Using indigenous fruits and herbs to create businesses and uplift communities Lester Kiewit talks to Botany Professor Ben-Erik van Wyk about Marula, fynbos and other ideas used in delicious local produce. 15 July 2021 11:48 AM
[WATCH] Kaavan the elephant finally moves into his jungle home Once dubbed 'the world's loneliest elephant' and moved to the Cambodia Wildlife Sanctuary - now his extended jungle home is ready. 15 July 2021 11:00 AM
How to determine if its fake news or the real deal – by Africa Check Refilwe Moloto interviews Naledi Mashishi, a researcher at Africa Check. 15 July 2021 9:05 AM
View all Lifestyle
Civil unrest poses new threat to British & Irish Lions Tour Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick's sports editor, Craig Ray. 14 July 2021 7:47 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] 'Belonging' – the book that inspired the England football team Bruce Whitfield interviews performance coach Owen Eastwood, author of "Belonging: The Ancient Code of Togetherness". 12 July 2021 7:34 PM
How to watch the rugby without a DStv dish, by Toby Shapshak (Stuff magazine) The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Publisher at Stuff magazine. 12 July 2021 7:03 PM
View all Sport
A few weeks left to catch the innovative National Arts Festival 2021 online Bianca Resnekov chats to festival CEO Monica Newton about again transitioning onto the online platform due to the pandemic. 14 July 2021 2:49 PM
Formula E Cape Town anticipated to be one of the fastest circuits - Iain Banner E-Movement chair Iain Banner chats to Zain Johnson and says the 2.9km street circuit will be in Mouille Point and its surrounds. 9 July 2021 4:06 PM
#EverydayXhosa: "Bamba" - which means to grab, catch, stop, seize or arrest CapeTalk's Everyday Xhosa correspondent Qingqile Mdlulwa chats to Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto about this week's word: Bamba. 9 July 2021 1:04 PM
View all Entertainment
UK's Branston Pickle brings space-exploring Branson back to earth with a bump Richard Branson is a master of the brand stunt but this time he was upstaged by a humble little pickle, says Andy Rice. 13 July 2021 9:18 PM
South Korea bans uptempo music in gyms in fight against Covid-19 The East Asian country has introduced new rules relating to the type of music allowed during group exercise classes at gyms. 13 July 2021 12:39 PM
[LISTEN] 'Come clean over eSwatini cover up' local PR firm urged Lester Kiewit speaks to Media Monitoring Africa's Willam Bird about an SA PR firm's connections to the eSwatini government. 12 July 2021 1:10 PM
View all World
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 1 July 2021 9:17 AM
View all Africa
Probably 99.9% of looters were unemployed - founder, Men on the Side of the Road Lester Kiewit interviews Charles Maisel, founder of Men on the Side of the Road. 15 July 2021 11:36 AM
'Poverty, unemployment and inequality - hosts to a parasite called politics' Lester Kiewit interviews former Statistician-General Pali Lehola of the Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection. 15 July 2021 10:27 AM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive Mitsubishi’s sub-R300 000 7-seater Xpander MPV Bianca Resnekov interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 14 July 2021 3:12 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Business
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

Probably 99.9% of looters were unemployed - founder, Men on the Side of the Road

15 July 2021 11:36 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Poverty
Inequality
Unemployment
Morning Live
Lester Kiewit
Men on the Side of the Road
Charles Maisel

Lester Kiewit interviews Charles Maisel, founder of Men on the Side of the Road.

  • Men on the Side of the Road, founded by Charles Maisel in 2002, aims to bridge the gap between the formal economy and unemployed people with low skills

  • Maisel, like many others, predicted back then what is happening in South Africa right now

  • He reckons that almost all the looters are unemployed

© petertt/123rf.com

If you have nothing, you have nothing to lose.

Charles Maisel is the founder of the “Men on the Side of the Road” (MSR) project.

MSR seeks to upskill unemployed people so they can earn a sustainable income.

About 18 000 men gather each day – rain or shine – at roughly 180 municipal job sites throughout South Africa, seeking a day’s casual employment, according to MSR.

Click here to learn more about “Men on the Side of the Road”.

“The humiliation of poverty,” commented Lester Kiewit, “particularly for men on the side of the road.

“Grown men who could be my father. Men who, like me, have families and children but have nothing to take home. I don't think we often talk about the emasculating nature of unemployment.”

Lester Kiewit interviewed Maisel (scroll up to listen).

I started 'Men on the Side of the Road' in 2002. At that time, we had a 30% unemployment rate. Today, in 2021, in certain communities we have a 70% unemployment rate… In 2002, I said that, if the unemployed are not heard, at some point in time it will blow up big… It’s happening now…

Charles Maisel, founder - Men on the Side of the Road

Big businesses are insured… Small businesses will take big losses… They definitely don’t have Sasria insurance.

Charles Maisel, founder - Men on the Side of the Road

Would you like to live in a shack? Would you like to have no food? Would you like to be unable to provide for your family? … Poverty and unemployment have got worse and worse and worse! When I listen to this radio station, and all I hear is commentary from employed people… it just makes me angrier and angrier and angrier!

Charles Maisel, founder - Men on the Side of the Road

All this chaos... is the only way, sometimes, change will happen… If you look at the images; these were grannies! And kids! Probably 99.9% of them were unemployed.

Charles Maisel, founder - Men on the Side of the Road



15 July 2021 11:36 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Poverty
Inequality
Unemployment
Morning Live
Lester Kiewit
Men on the Side of the Road
Charles Maisel

More from Local

Using indigenous fruits and herbs to create businesses and uplift communities

15 July 2021 11:48 AM

Lester Kiewit talks to Botany Professor Ben-Erik van Wyk about Marula, fynbos and other ideas used in delicious local produce.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Medical services disrupted with food and staff shortages at KZN hospitals - Sama

15 July 2021 10:33 AM

Dr. Akhtar Hussain from the SA Medical Association tells Early Breakfast host Africa Melane about the impact of the riots in KZN and Gauteng.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Poverty, unemployment and inequality - hosts to a parasite called politics'

15 July 2021 10:27 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews former Statistician-General Pali Lehola of the Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'No need to panic buy food, but if mayhem spreads we will have serious problem'

14 July 2021 7:39 PM

Supply chain disruption and food security - Agri SA's Christo v/d Rheede and CGCSA's Gwarega Mangozhe comment on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Western Cape Transport MEC vows to shut routes if taxi violence persists

14 July 2021 6:56 PM

John Maytham speaks to Daylin Mitchell, Western Cape Transport MEC about the ongoing spate of taxi violence in Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How Road Freight Association is reading risk on the ground to get some goods out

14 July 2021 6:43 PM

Amid the violent disruption of supply chains Bruce Whitfield interviews Gavin Kelly, CEO of the Road Freight Association.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ordinary South Africans rally to #RebuildSA following spate of deadly violence

14 July 2021 5:26 PM

CapeTalk presenter John Maytham speaks to Mbali Ndhlovu, founder of the Facebook page RebuildSA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How safe is the Covid-19 jab for pregnant and breastfeeding women?

14 July 2021 4:04 PM

CapeTalk host Lester Kiewet speaks to Professor Barry Schoub, chair of the Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19 vaccines

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa's image is compromised, people must now take charge - Brand SA

14 July 2021 3:13 PM

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Brand SA's acting chief marketing officer, Sithembile Ntombela, about the country's reputation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

NPA to prioritise cases of those arrested in public violence

14 July 2021 2:46 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews National Prosecuting Authority Spokesperson Advocate Mthunzi Mhaga.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Business

Using indigenous fruits and herbs to create businesses and uplift communities

15 July 2021 11:48 AM

Lester Kiewit talks to Botany Professor Ben-Erik van Wyk about Marula, fynbos and other ideas used in delicious local produce.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Poverty, unemployment and inequality - hosts to a parasite called politics'

15 July 2021 10:27 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews former Statistician-General Pali Lehola of the Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Unrest could not have come at a worse time for SA says Nedbank CEO

14 July 2021 8:54 PM

'We've had damage to nearly 50 branches and 300 ATMs.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Nedbank CEO Mike Brown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'No need to panic buy food, but if mayhem spreads we will have serious problem'

14 July 2021 7:39 PM

Supply chain disruption and food security - Agri SA's Christo v/d Rheede and CGCSA's Gwarega Mangozhe comment on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The most successful YouTuber for the last four years is only 10 years old

14 July 2021 7:15 PM

Ryan Kaji, his parents and twin sisters earned over R800 million last year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How Road Freight Association is reading risk on the ground to get some goods out

14 July 2021 6:43 PM

Amid the violent disruption of supply chains Bruce Whitfield interviews Gavin Kelly, CEO of the Road Freight Association.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa's image is compromised, people must now take charge - Brand SA

14 July 2021 3:13 PM

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Brand SA's acting chief marketing officer, Sithembile Ntombela, about the country's reputation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[CAR REVIEW] We drive Mitsubishi’s sub-R300 000 7-seater Xpander MPV

14 July 2021 3:12 PM

Bianca Resnekov interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'People are frantically buying fuel'

14 July 2021 12:38 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Looking for a mid-year break? Find out about working farm getaways

14 July 2021 9:56 AM

Refilwe Moloto chats to Founder at RuralTourismAfrica.com Jacqui Taylor about getting away to wide open spaces for the family.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

'Poverty, unemployment and inequality - hosts to a parasite called politics'

15 July 2021 10:27 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews former Statistician-General Pali Lehola of the Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[CAR REVIEW] We drive Mitsubishi’s sub-R300 000 7-seater Xpander MPV

14 July 2021 3:12 PM

Bianca Resnekov interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa needs a State of Emergency, right now - Vusi Pikoli

14 July 2021 10:51 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Vusi Pikoli, formerly the head of the National Prosecuting Authority.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Should you rinse after brushing? Floss, or mouthwash? Electric, or manual?

14 July 2021 9:42 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Dr Jason Sam, a dentist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

UK's Branston Pickle brings space-exploring Branson back to earth with a bump

13 July 2021 9:18 PM

Richard Branson is a master of the brand stunt but this time he was upstaged by a humble little pickle, says Andy Rice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'It would take fewer than 100 top business leaders three years to fix economy'

13 July 2021 8:01 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Mark Barnes (Purple Group chair, former Sapo CEO) about his vision for achieving economic equality in SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

State of the Nation: 'Societies move forward through shocks like this'

13 July 2021 4:42 PM

John Maytham interviews political and economic analyst JP Landman.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

I can’t see SADC troops in Cabo Delgado by Thursday - terrorism analyst

13 July 2021 12:03 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Jasmine Opperman, an independent analyst on terrorism.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'State of Emergency is potentially next step. We don’t want to go there'

13 July 2021 10:53 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews political analyst Ebrahim Fakir.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ZIYANDA STUURMAN: How the Zuma years, ANC & inequality created the perfect storm

13 July 2021 8:56 AM

Unimpeded state capture, degradation of police intelligence and an ANC unwilling to hold leaders accountable is why we're here, writes Ziyanda Stuurman

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Threats to 7 Cape Town malls is fake news - Premier Alan Winde

Politics

'Poverty, unemployment and inequality - hosts to a parasite called politics'

Business Local Opinion Politics

How to determine if its fake news or the real deal – by Africa Check

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Sadag fielding more calls from distressed South Africans amid violence

15 July 2021 11:50 AM

Legendary musician Tsepo Tshola passes away after contracting COVID

15 July 2021 11:21 AM

South Africans are now prohibited from buying fuel in portable containers

15 July 2021 10:52 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA