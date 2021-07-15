'Largest deployment of SANDF troops since 1994 – but it won’t happen overnight'





About 25 000 troops are being called up to support the police – it is the first mass-callout in 27 years

Even if the SANDF manages to gather only 15 000 troops, it will still be the largest deployment since 1994

A deployment so large “won’t happen overnight”

Soldiers from the South African National Defence Force (SANDF).

RELATED: Defence analyst breaks down likely SANDF numbers on the ground

About 25 000 South African National Defence Force (SANDF) troops will be deployed to unrest hit areas over the next three months, Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula told Parliament on Wednesday.

It is the largest SANDF deployment since 1994.

Mandy Wiener interviewed Darren Olivier, Director at African Defence Review (scroll up to listen).

Olivier is sceptical about the number of troops pledged, as it is “more than the available number of ground infantry”.

This is really the absolute most that can reasonably be deployed… We shouldn’t expect 25 000 patrolling… Even with only 15 000 or 16 000 patrolling, it will be the largest deployment since the election in 1994. Darren Olivier, Director - African Defence Review

This won’t happen overnight… It’s the first mass callout in 27 years… It’s demonstrating, 'We’re doing something'... Darren Olivier, Director - African Defence Review

Escorts are part of the mandate given to the troops… You obviously don’t want troops too close to the front line. You want soldiers to relieve police where possible… Darren Olivier, Director - African Defence Review