Phoenix resident describes fuelling of racial tensions in the area

Police Minister Bheki Cele confirmed that 15 people have been killed in Phoenix, north Durban.

Police Minister Bheki Cele has confirmed that racial tensions in Phoenix, KZN, have claimed 15 lives. The tensions are said to have been fueled by armed residents who formed vigilante groups to defend homes and shops from #looting.



Shocking videos have been shared on social media with the hashtag #Phoenix Massacre showing dead bodies lying on the roads.

While Minster Cele says the problem of the standoff in the area is between Africans and Indian South Africans Nazreem says fake news and paranoia are fueling the racial tensions.

Nazareen Ebrahim lives in Phoenix Woodview bordering Parkview, Cornubia, and Mount Edgecombe in KwaZulu-Natal.

We are in the hotspot here. Nazareen Ebrahim, Resident - Phoenix

What has been happening since Sunday and has escalated greatly which everyone has seen across the world. Nazareen Ebrahim, Resident - Phoenix

She says first, three factories were burnt across the road from where she lives at Cornubia. After the LG factory was looted, people moved towards Makro and Massmart warehouses to continue looting.

Then more looters spilled over from the Cornubia area into Phoenix.

The thought was many were given directives to target the Indian areas and wanted to come into our area and loot the Phoenix Plaza and destroy. A few shops here were targeted and reports of attempts to burn down garages. Nazareen Ebrahim, Resident - Phoenix

The last couple of days though have been very tense. Civilians here have taken up the responsibility of being guards. Nazareen Ebrahim, Resident - Phoenix

In my particular road going out of Mount Edgcombe, there are barricades everywhere, made with everything from sticks to boards, anything people can lay their hands on. Nazareen Ebrahim, Resident - Phoenix

Civilians are standing guard and we have barriers across every internal suburban road, she says.

She says she queued at their local store from 7am and managed to leave with goods after 11am.

There are directives for one item per person. Nazareen Ebrahim, Resident - Phoenix

We had reports last night of unmarked cars with tinted windows and no number plates coming in, checking out the area, and going out. Nazareen Ebrahim, Resident - Phoenix

Despite this, she says there is also a great deal of fake news being spread and panic being caused.

Right now the situation seems quiet. Nazareen Ebrahim, Resident - Phoenix

Ebrahim notes that Phoenix is a predominantly Indian community as a result of the Group Areas Act which moved people there under Apartheid.

Is the situation racially charges as has been reported, asks Mandy?

Unfortunately what is going on, is there are very small groups of people in Phoenix and the surrounding black townships and communities that have decided to use violence as a form of response to one another if they encroach on one another's territory - and it has become sever violence., Nazareen Ebrahim, Resident - Phoenix

Tensions are also being stoked here because there is paranoia, and there is a lot of fake news going around. That is stoking racial tensions. Nazareen Ebrahim, Resident - Phoenix

This fake news is sending out the message that there is an Indian/Black war, yet we have lived side by side for decades peacefully. Every single person is born here. This is our home. Nazareen Ebrahim, Resident - Phoenix