Minister Creecy joins volunteers in clean-up drive at looted malls in Soweto





Enviro Minister Barbara Creecy has been part of a clean-up drive at various malls in Soweto after following days of looting

The minister says it's important that shopping centres reopen to avoid food shortages

Environmental Affairs Minister Barbara Creecy says it's crucial that looted malls and shopping centres are operational as soon as possible to prevent a shortage of food and medical supplies.

Minister Creecy has embarked on a clean-up drive at various looted malls in Soweto in partnership with the City of Joburg.

Creecy joined community volunteers who cleaned up Diepkloof Square Mall and Bara Mall on Wednesday morning.

The clean-up drive forms part of the mop up activities in the aftermath of the rampant looting that took place in Soweto.

Creecy says volunteers will begin cleaning up at the Jabulani Mall next, once insurance assessors have completed their assessments of the damage.

She has commended the Soweto residents who mobilised to guard and clean up local malls following widespread looting in the township.

We've been involved since early this morning together with members of the community cleaning up different malls. Barbara Creecy, Minister of Forestry and Fisheries and Environmental Affairs

Community members had mobilised overnight to clean up, we're working in partnership with the City of Johannesburg. Barbara Creecy, Minister of Forestry and Fisheries and Environmental Affairs

We were able to get some moving equipment and heavy trucks to pick up the debris. Barbara Creecy, Minister of Forestry and Fisheries and Environmental Affairs