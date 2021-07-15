Non-fungible tokens (aka NFTs) explained as simply as possible
-
A non-fungible token is a way to authenticate ownership of a digital asset
-
It’s taking the art world by storm, though its long-term value remains to be seen
Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are pieces of computer code stored on a digital ledger called a blockchain that certifies a digital asset to be unique and therefore not interchangeable.
NFTs typically represent photos, videos, audio, and other types of digital files.
Non-fungible tokens solve the issue of scarcity (the lack thereof) of digital assets.
They have value because there is only one original.
NFTs are capturing imaginations and taking the art world by storm.
In May, the Davies-Carr family sold an NFT of “Charlie Bit My Finger” (CBMF) for R10.6 million (US$760 999).
The family uploaded CBMF, one of YouTube’s earliest viral videos, in 2007.
The video has been viewed almost 900 million times.
RELATED: NFT of 'Charlie Bit My Finger' YouTube clip sells for R10.6 million
Refilwe Moloto interviewed Ryan McFadyen, cofounder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard (scroll up to listen).
I’m sceptical about its long-term value… it’s definitely gaining momentum… I don’t know if they’re going to stay as popular…Ryan McFadyen, cofounder - Have You Heard
A little-known Chinese sneaker brand… sold a collection of NFT sneakers… for $3 million… for a sneaker that you never ever will wear…Ryan McFadyen, cofounder - Have You Heard
You can own moments in time… How valuable is that ownership? … How do you enforce copyright? … CNN is now selling, as NFTs, some of their most famous moments…Ryan McFadyen, cofounder - Have You Heard
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_166022267_a-white-mug-with-the-message-i-love-nft-a-new-trend-in-art-.html?vti=nrqc1hty5g3obti7c6-4-50
Using indigenous fruits and herbs to create businesses and uplift communities
Lester Kiewit talks to Botany Professor Ben-Erik van Wyk about Marula, fynbos and other ideas used in delicious local produce.Read More
Probably 99.9% of looters were unemployed - founder, Men on the Side of the Road
Lester Kiewit interviews Charles Maisel, founder of Men on the Side of the Road.Read More
'Poverty, unemployment and inequality - hosts to a parasite called politics'
Lester Kiewit interviews former Statistician-General Pali Lehola of the Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection.Read More
Unrest could not have come at a worse time for SA says Nedbank CEO
'We've had damage to nearly 50 branches and 300 ATMs.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Nedbank CEO Mike Brown.Read More
'No need to panic buy food, but if mayhem spreads we will have serious problem'
Supply chain disruption and food security - Agri SA's Christo v/d Rheede and CGCSA's Gwarega Mangozhe comment on The Money Show.Read More
[CAR REVIEW] We drive Mitsubishi’s sub-R300 000 7-seater Xpander MPV
Bianca Resnekov interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.Read More
