Non-fungible tokens (aka NFTs) explained as simply as possible





A non-fungible token is a way to authenticate ownership of a digital asset

It’s taking the art world by storm, though its long-term value remains to be seen

Charlie Bit My Finger was sold as an NFT during an online auction on 22 May 2021. © Joaquin Corbalan/123rf.com

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are pieces of computer code stored on a digital ledger called a blockchain that certifies a digital asset to be unique and therefore not interchangeable.

NFTs typically represent photos, videos, audio, and other types of digital files.

Non-fungible tokens solve the issue of scarcity (the lack thereof) of digital assets.

They have value because there is only one original.

NFTs are capturing imaginations and taking the art world by storm.

In May, the Davies-Carr family sold an NFT of “Charlie Bit My Finger” (CBMF) for R10.6 million (US$760 999).

The family uploaded CBMF, one of YouTube’s earliest viral videos, in 2007.

The video has been viewed almost 900 million times.

RELATED: NFT of 'Charlie Bit My Finger' YouTube clip sells for R10.6 million

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Ryan McFadyen, cofounder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard (scroll up to listen).

I’m sceptical about its long-term value… it’s definitely gaining momentum… I don’t know if they’re going to stay as popular… Ryan McFadyen, cofounder - Have You Heard

A little-known Chinese sneaker brand… sold a collection of NFT sneakers… for $3 million… for a sneaker that you never ever will wear… Ryan McFadyen, cofounder - Have You Heard