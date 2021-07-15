'It's the ultimate experience in mindfulness' - Anthony Shapiro talks pottery





Cape-Town based potter Anthony Shapiro says pottery is a great way to practice mindfulness

Shapiro has a studio in the city bowl and offers hand and wheel work ceramic classes

Cape Town-based ceramicist Anthony Shapiro has described pottery as both an art form and an act of mindfulness.

"You have to be 100% mindful", he tells CapeTalk's Bianca Resnekov.

The award-winning potter began making ceramics when he was 13 years old. He's also a teacher, curator, gallerist, and collector.

His studio on 79 Roeland Street in Cape Town offers hand and wheel work ceramic classes, for all levels, from beginner to advanced.

My form of making is to throw, that's working on the wheel. I think it's the ultimate experience in mindfulness. Anthony Shapiro, Ceramicist

If you really want to block out everything that's going out there in the world, come sit down at a wheel, put a lump of clay on it, and spin it. Anthony Shapiro, Ceramicist

I enjoy hand-building as well, I love making any kinds of pots. Anthony Shapiro, Ceramicist

In the beginning, it can be quite frustrating, but once you learn how to centre, you get good at it. Anthony Shapiro, Ceramicist

It is sensual. It's beautiful. It's breathing life into a lump of clay. You feel spinning in your belly, you can see the shape in your head and you can instantly make it. I think it's the only art form where you can connect those things instantly. Anthony Shapiro, Ceramicist