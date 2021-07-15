'We came here to pray - and to encourage the clean-up effort'
The South African Council of Churches has appealed for an end to violent protests in parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.
The Council says the destruction will have far-reaching and long-lasting impacts.
It commended the police for their restraint in handling the vandalism under extreme provocation and physical threats.
Mandy Wiener interviewed SACC General-Secretary Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana (scroll up to listen).
… 11 people died here in a stampede. They are part of the more than 70 people who have died senselessly… We came here to pray… and to encourage the clean-up effort.Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana, General-Secretary - South African Council of Churches
Some of our congregation, let’s face it, are among the people who looted…Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana, General-Secretary - South African Council of Churches
So many volunteers are here cleaning up the place… making sure that this place will be good to open yet again… Even in our poverty, life must be preserved. Stability must be preserved…Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana, General-Secretary - South African Council of Churches
There has to be a post-Covid and post-looting social and economic dispensation… in a way that makes sure everybody has a stake in a united South Africa.Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana, General-Secretary - South African Council of Churches
