Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 17:20
JSC records show Mogoeng 'pre-selected' ConCourt nominees, with no deliberations
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lawson Naidoo
Today at 17:45
NASA to help with mapping of Cape floristic region
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Jasper Slingsby
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
State of emergency wouldn't really have made a difference - Pierre de Vos Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos about declaring a state of emergency. 15 July 2021 5:06 PM
'We came here to pray - and to encourage the clean-up effort' Mandy Wiener interviews South African Council of Churches General-Secretary Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana. 15 July 2021 3:09 PM
Jump in theft of water meters, warns City of Cape Town The City of Cape Town has seen a marked increase in reports of stolen water meters over the last two months. 15 July 2021 2:57 PM
View all Local
'Poverty, unemployment and inequality - hosts to a parasite called politics' Lester Kiewit interviews former Statistician-General Pali Lehola of the Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection. 15 July 2021 10:27 AM
Defence analyst breaks down likely SANDF numbers on the ground Lester Kiewit and Barbara Friedman discuss the troop breakdown outlined by African Defence Review's Darren Olivier on Twitter. 15 July 2021 10:25 AM
Threats to 7 Cape Town malls is fake news - Premier Alan Winde Western Cape Premier Winde reports the latest confirmed information about the unrest impacting the province to Refilwe Moloto 15 July 2021 8:27 AM
View all Politics
Non-fungible tokens (aka NFTs) explained as simply as possible Refilwe Moloto interviews Ryan McFadyen, cofounder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard. 15 July 2021 2:14 PM
Minister Creecy joins volunteers in clean-up drive at looted malls in Soweto Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Environment Minister Barbara Creecy about the clean-up drive at various malls in Soweto,... 15 July 2021 1:44 PM
Using indigenous fruits and herbs to create businesses and uplift communities Lester Kiewit talks to Botany Professor Ben-Erik van Wyk about Marula, fynbos and other ideas used in delicious local produce. 15 July 2021 11:48 AM
View all Business
'It's the ultimate experience in mindfulness' - Anthony Shapiro talks pottery CapeTalk stand-in host Bianca Resnekov chats to local ceramicist Anthony Shapiro about the therapeutic benefits of pottery. 15 July 2021 3:56 PM
'We must document queer lives and history' - Phd research explores drag culture Anthropologist Dr. Lindy-Lee Prince chats to Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto about their PhD which delves into drag and burlesque. 15 July 2021 12:20 PM
[WATCH] Kaavan the elephant finally moves into his jungle home Once dubbed 'the world's loneliest elephant' and moved to the Cambodia Wildlife Sanctuary - now his extended jungle home is ready. 15 July 2021 11:00 AM
View all Lifestyle
Civil unrest poses new threat to British & Irish Lions Tour Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick's sports editor, Craig Ray. 14 July 2021 7:47 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] 'Belonging' – the book that inspired the England football team Bruce Whitfield interviews performance coach Owen Eastwood, author of "Belonging: The Ancient Code of Togetherness". 12 July 2021 7:34 PM
How to watch the rugby without a DStv dish, by Toby Shapshak (Stuff magazine) The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Publisher at Stuff magazine. 12 July 2021 7:03 PM
View all Sport
A few weeks left to catch the innovative National Arts Festival 2021 online Bianca Resnekov chats to festival CEO Monica Newton about again transitioning onto the online platform due to the pandemic. 14 July 2021 2:49 PM
Formula E Cape Town anticipated to be one of the fastest circuits - Iain Banner E-Movement chair Iain Banner chats to Zain Johnson and says the 2.9km street circuit will be in Mouille Point and its surrounds. 9 July 2021 4:06 PM
#EverydayXhosa: "Bamba" - which means to grab, catch, stop, seize or arrest CapeTalk's Everyday Xhosa correspondent Qingqile Mdlulwa chats to Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto about this week's word: Bamba. 9 July 2021 1:04 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Kaavan the elephant finally moves into his jungle home Once dubbed 'the world's loneliest elephant' and moved to the Cambodia Wildlife Sanctuary - now his extended jungle home is ready. 15 July 2021 11:00 AM
UK's Branston Pickle brings space-exploring Branson back to earth with a bump Richard Branson is a master of the brand stunt but this time he was upstaged by a humble little pickle, says Andy Rice. 13 July 2021 9:18 PM
South Korea bans uptempo music in gyms in fight against Covid-19 The East Asian country has introduced new rules relating to the type of music allowed during group exercise classes at gyms. 13 July 2021 12:39 PM
View all World
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 1 July 2021 9:17 AM
View all Africa
Non-fungible tokens (aka NFTs) explained as simply as possible Refilwe Moloto interviews Ryan McFadyen, cofounder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard. 15 July 2021 2:14 PM
'Largest deployment of SANDF troops since 1994 – but it won’t happen overnight' Mandy Wiener interviews Darren Olivier, Director at African Defence Review. 15 July 2021 12:48 PM
Probably 99.9% of looters were unemployed - founder, Men on the Side of the Road Lester Kiewit interviews Charles Maisel, founder of Men on the Side of the Road. 15 July 2021 11:36 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Politics

State of emergency wouldn't really have made a difference - Pierre de Vos

15 July 2021 5:06 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Constitution
Pierre de Vos
State of emergency

Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos about declaring a state of emergency.
  • Law expert Prof Pierre de Vos says declaring a state of emergency would not have made a difference this week
  • De Vos says a state of emergency is not the magic bullet some South Africans think it is
Police Minister Bheki Cele accompanies SAPS officials in Durban as they apprehend looters at warehouses near the N2. Picture: Lirandzu Themba.

Constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos says declaring a state of emergency would not have been an effective or wise decision this week.

He says the declaration can only be made when the life of the nation is truly threatened and if the declaration is necessary to restore peace and order.

RELATED: 7 things you should know about declaring a state of emergency in SA

De Vos says declaring a state of emergency could have passed constitutional muster earlier this week, but the situation appears to be simmering down now.

Furthermore, the professor explains that it would have taken time for any emergency regulations to be promulgated as they would have to be tabled in the National Assembly - which could have taken weeks.

RELATED: South Africa needs a state of emergency, right now - Vusi Pikoli

He adds that a declaration of a state of emergency would only be helpful if the police or the military were efficient, well-organised, and capable of ending the chaos and looting.

De Vos has written an opinion piece on the Daily Maverick outlining why a state of emergency is not a magic bullet.

The state of emergency is not realy suited for a short-term thing like this, it is more long-term because you first have to make the regulations... and take a week or two get all your ducks in a row.

Pierre de Vos, Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance - University of Cape Town 

As it so happens, if the trend continues, it wouldn't really have made a difference in this case because it would have taken a week or two.

Pierre de Vos, Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance - University of Cape Town 

If these people [suspected instigators] are involved and they have not been arrested, the reason is not that there is not a state of emergency. The reason is that the police is not capable of doing its job and intelligence services.

Pierre de Vos, Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance - University of Cape Town 

The problem in South Africa is that you need an efficient and powerful security presence from the police and the military and, based on what has happened in the last week, we don't know whether that really exists to the degree necessary to face such an emergency that would then arise.

Pierre de Vos, Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance - University of Cape Town 

You have to show that the life of the nation is threatened... and then you have to show that the state of emergency is necessary to restore peace and order. You cannot use it to do something else and this can be tested by the courts.

Pierre de Vos, Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance - University of Cape Town 

A number of guests have spoken about the ramifications of a state of emergency on CapeTalk this week.

You can listen to some of the interviews below:




15 July 2021 5:06 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Constitution
Pierre de Vos
State of emergency

More from Local

'We came here to pray - and to encourage the clean-up effort'

15 July 2021 3:09 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews South African Council of Churches General-Secretary Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Jump in theft of water meters, warns City of Cape Town

15 July 2021 2:57 PM

The City of Cape Town has seen a marked increase in reports of stolen water meters over the last two months.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Phoenix resident describes fuelling of racial tensions in the area

15 July 2021 2:07 PM

Mandy Wiener talks to Phoenix resident, media and communications specialist, Nazareen Ebrahim after 15 people were killed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Minister Creecy joins volunteers in clean-up drive at looted malls in Soweto

15 July 2021 1:44 PM

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Environment Minister Barbara Creecy about the clean-up drive at various malls in Soweto, Johannesburg.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Largest deployment of SANDF troops since 1994 – but it won’t happen overnight'

15 July 2021 12:48 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Darren Olivier, Director at African Defence Review.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We must document queer lives and history' - Phd research explores drag culture

15 July 2021 12:20 PM

Anthropologist Dr. Lindy-Lee Prince chats to Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto about their PhD which delves into drag and burlesque.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Using indigenous fruits and herbs to create businesses and uplift communities

15 July 2021 11:48 AM

Lester Kiewit talks to Botany Professor Ben-Erik van Wyk about Marula, fynbos and other ideas used in delicious local produce.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Probably 99.9% of looters were unemployed - founder, Men on the Side of the Road

15 July 2021 11:36 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Charles Maisel, founder of Men on the Side of the Road.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Medical services disrupted with food and staff shortages at KZN hospitals - Sama

15 July 2021 10:33 AM

Dr. Akhtar Hussain from the SA Medical Association tells Early Breakfast host Africa Melane about the impact of the riots in KZN and Gauteng.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Poverty, unemployment and inequality - hosts to a parasite called politics'

15 July 2021 10:27 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews former Statistician-General Pali Lehola of the Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

'Poverty, unemployment and inequality - hosts to a parasite called politics'

15 July 2021 10:27 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews former Statistician-General Pali Lehola of the Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Defence analyst breaks down likely SANDF numbers on the ground

15 July 2021 10:25 AM

Lester Kiewit and Barbara Friedman discuss the troop breakdown outlined by African Defence Review's Darren Olivier on Twitter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Threats to 7 Cape Town malls is fake news - Premier Alan Winde

15 July 2021 8:27 AM

Western Cape Premier Winde reports the latest confirmed information about the unrest impacting the province to Refilwe Moloto

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Unrest could not have come at a worse time for SA says Nedbank CEO

14 July 2021 8:54 PM

'We've had damage to nearly 50 branches and 300 ATMs.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Nedbank CEO Mike Brown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How Road Freight Association is reading risk on the ground to get some goods out

14 July 2021 6:43 PM

Amid the violent disruption of supply chains Bruce Whitfield interviews Gavin Kelly, CEO of the Road Freight Association.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

DA wants Zuma children, Malema prosecuted for fanning violence on social media

14 July 2021 4:58 PM

Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to DA Shadow Minister of Justice and Correctional Services, Glynnis Breytenbach, about the incitement charges.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nearly two-thirds of public support postponing 2021 local elections - survey

14 July 2021 2:27 PM

Mandy Wiener talks to Prof Carin Runciman at the Centre for Social Change, University of Johannesburg about the findings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zuma spy Thulani Dlomo investigated for stoking unrest – News24

14 July 2021 12:58 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Qaanitah Hunter, Political Editor at News24.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[OPINION] Jonny Steinberg: Why Ramaphosa has chosen not to bend the rules

14 July 2021 12:21 PM

Lester Kiewit talks to political researcher and author Jonny Steinberg about Cyril Ramaphosa's role in upholding the Rule of Law.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Not surprising that ex-intelligence officials being probed for igniting unrest'

14 July 2021 10:34 AM

Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to data surveillance expert Murray Hunter about the possibility that former state security agents are linked to Zuma unrest.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Threats to 7 Cape Town malls is fake news - Premier Alan Winde

Politics

Jump in theft of water meters, warns City of Cape Town

Local

Phoenix resident describes fuelling of racial tensions in the area

Local

EWN Highlights

KZN still volatile but moving to stability & Gauteng largely calm, says govt

15 July 2021 5:18 PM

BLSA condemns looting in KZN, Gauteng as 'pure acts of criminality'

15 July 2021 4:59 PM

Busa believes Sasria doesn’t have resources to pay out S. Africans after looting

15 July 2021 4:03 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA