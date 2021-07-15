State of emergency wouldn't really have made a difference - Pierre de Vos





Law expert Prof Pierre de Vos says declaring a state of emergency would not have made a difference this week

De Vos says a state of emergency is not the magic bullet some South Africans think it is

Police Minister Bheki Cele accompanies SAPS officials in Durban as they apprehend looters at warehouses near the N2. Picture: Lirandzu Themba.

Constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos says declaring a state of emergency would not have been an effective or wise decision this week.

He says the declaration can only be made when the life of the nation is truly threatened and if the declaration is necessary to restore peace and order.

De Vos says declaring a state of emergency could have passed constitutional muster earlier this week, but the situation appears to be simmering down now.

Furthermore, the professor explains that it would have taken time for any emergency regulations to be promulgated as they would have to be tabled in the National Assembly - which could have taken weeks.

He adds that a declaration of a state of emergency would only be helpful if the police or the military were efficient, well-organised, and capable of ending the chaos and looting.

De Vos has written an opinion piece on the Daily Maverick outlining why a state of emergency is not a magic bullet.

The state of emergency is not realy suited for a short-term thing like this, it is more long-term because you first have to make the regulations... and take a week or two get all your ducks in a row. Pierre de Vos, Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance - University of Cape Town

As it so happens, if the trend continues, it wouldn't really have made a difference in this case because it would have taken a week or two. Pierre de Vos, Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance - University of Cape Town

If these people [suspected instigators] are involved and they have not been arrested, the reason is not that there is not a state of emergency. The reason is that the police is not capable of doing its job and intelligence services. Pierre de Vos, Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance - University of Cape Town

The problem in South Africa is that you need an efficient and powerful security presence from the police and the military and, based on what has happened in the last week, we don't know whether that really exists to the degree necessary to face such an emergency that would then arise. Pierre de Vos, Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance - University of Cape Town

You have to show that the life of the nation is threatened... and then you have to show that the state of emergency is necessary to restore peace and order. You cannot use it to do something else and this can be tested by the courts. Pierre de Vos, Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance - University of Cape Town

