Youngsters from SA's Field Band Foundation step in to clean up looted mall





Thursday saw young people from South Africa's Field Band Foundation (FBF) joining the cleanup at the East Rand's Tembisa Plaza in the aftermath of looting.

The Foundation's aim is to use the transformative power of marching bands to prepare young people to participate constructively in society.

Our staff from Alex, Soweto, and Springs Field Bands and Head Office joined in the clean up efforts this morning at Tembisa Plaza.



We are committed to cleaning and supporting our communities, let’s work together to rebuild South Africa.



You belong. Play on! #CleanUpSA pic.twitter.com/gBxNEuz87I — FieldBand Foundation (@FieldBand_sa) July 15, 2021

There are currently ten FBF bands around the country with more than 2,800 members.

"The Field Band’s work means knowing yourself, building and being part of supportive networks and being able to contribute positively to your community."

The youngsters cleaning up at Tembisa Plaza answered the call, says FBF Regional Operations Manager Paul Mongwe.

We had these youngsters who are coming from the communities of Soweto, Alexandra and Springs who said 'Yes we can!' Paul Mongwe, Regional Operations Manager - Field Band Foundation

In its statement the Field Band speaks about healthy young people who are opportunity ready, who are contributing towards an inclusive society. Paul Mongwe, Regional Operations Manager - Field Band Foundation

It took us ten to fifteen minutes to organise a team that was ready in the morning... to say #NoToRiots! Paul Mongwe, Regional Operations Manager - Field Band Foundation

We had other community members who came in and we all cleaned up and we have put a smile back on the community of Tembisa. Paul Mongwe, Regional Operations Manager - Field Band Foundation

Protecting each other and making sure our communities stay safe from the coronavirus while we rebuild SA!



FBF’s sanitising booth was available for use by community volunteers this morning at Tembisa Plaza. #CleanUpSA @votfm_876 pic.twitter.com/ivYyqX2VBM — FieldBand Foundation (@FieldBand_sa) July 15, 2021

Find out more about the Foundation's wonderful work at fieldband.org.za.

The Money Show also looks at how companies can motivate their staff and the country during turbulent times.

Mike Abel (M & C Saatchi Abel founder) expands on how the advertising and communications industry can play their part as problem solvers.

Listen to the interviews with Mongwe and Abel (at 5:02) below: