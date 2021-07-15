Western Cape's new Covid-19 cases starting to slow down - Premier Alan Winde
- Premier Alan Winde says the Western Cape is starting to see a slowing down in new Covid-19 cases
- However, increases in hospitalisations and deaths are expected to continue because they always lag behind infections
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says new Covid-19 cases are showing early signs of decline in the province.
However, Covid-19 hospital cases and deaths in the province will still increase due to a time lag between new infections and hospitalisation or death.
Although the Western Cape is beginning to see a slowing down in the week-on-week increase in Covid-19 infections, Winde says residents need to remain vigilant.
The premier says the province's health platform remains under pressure, with continued increases in hospitalisations and deaths as the Western Cape approaches its Covid-19 peak.
RELATED: Winde: Covid-19 hospitalisations increasing daily but we're not at crisis point
According to Winde, there are currently 2,822 Covid-19 hospital admissions across the province, which accounts for 22% of the total hospital bed capacity in the Western Cape.
Admissions are increasing with an average of 280 new admissions per day while deaths have also increased to approximately 60 deaths per day.
We're quietly optimistic. It looks like we could have started to turn. Infections turn first, hospitalisations continue to grow and deaths, unfortunately, continue to grow.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
If I look at the graphs, it looks like it's slowing, the number of infections per day are definitely slowing.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
It looks like it's starting to slow down... but that doesn't mean we need to relax, it means we're right in the peak. We've still got high hospital numbers and our death numbers are still sitting at an average of 60 per day.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
Source : https://twitter.com/alanwinde/status/1410592729948643328/photo/1
More from Local
FlySafair adds flights to help get supplies to Durban (and help people leave)
'Between Friday and Monday there are 38 flights out of Durban.' The Money Show interviews the FlySafair CEO, Elmar Conradie.Read More
State of emergency wouldn't really have made a difference - Pierre de Vos
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos about declaring a state of emergency.Read More
'We came here to pray - and to encourage the clean-up effort'
Mandy Wiener interviews South African Council of Churches General-Secretary Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana.Read More
Jump in theft of water meters, warns City of Cape Town
The City of Cape Town has seen a marked increase in reports of stolen water meters over the last two months.Read More
Phoenix resident describes fuelling of racial tensions in the area
Mandy Wiener talks to Phoenix resident, media and communications specialist, Nazareen Ebrahim after 15 people were killed.Read More
Minister Creecy joins volunteers in clean-up drive at looted malls in Soweto
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Environment Minister Barbara Creecy about the clean-up drive at various malls in Soweto, Johannesburg.Read More
'Largest deployment of SANDF troops since 1994 – but it won’t happen overnight'
Mandy Wiener interviews Darren Olivier, Director at African Defence Review.Read More
'We must document queer lives and history' - Phd research explores drag culture
Anthropologist Dr. Lindy-Lee Prince chats to Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto about their PhD which delves into drag and burlesque.Read More
Using indigenous fruits and herbs to create businesses and uplift communities
Lester Kiewit talks to Botany Professor Ben-Erik van Wyk about Marula, fynbos and other ideas used in delicious local produce.Read More