Western Cape's new Covid-19 cases starting to slow down - Premier Alan Winde

15 July 2021 7:54 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Alan Winde
Covid-19 cases
Western Cape Covid-19 peak
Western Cape third wave

Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Premier Alan Winde for his weekly update on the provincial response to the Covid-19 pandemic.
  • Premier Alan Winde says the Western Cape is starting to see a slowing down in new Covid-19 cases
  • However, increases in hospitalisations and deaths are expected to continue because they always lag behind infections
Image: Premier Alan Winde visits the Brackengate Hospital of Hope, a field hospital being used to treat Covid-19 patients during the third wave. @alanwinde/Twitter

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says new Covid-19 cases are showing early signs of decline in the province.

However, Covid-19 hospital cases and deaths in the province will still increase due to a time lag between new infections and hospitalisation or death.

Although the Western Cape is beginning to see a slowing down in the week-on-week increase in Covid-19 infections, Winde says residents need to remain vigilant.

The premier says the province's health platform remains under pressure, with continued increases in hospitalisations and deaths as the Western Cape approaches its Covid-19 peak.

RELATED: Winde: Covid-19 hospitalisations increasing daily but we're not at crisis point

According to Winde, there are currently 2,822 Covid-19 hospital admissions across the province, which accounts for 22% of the total hospital bed capacity in the Western Cape.

Admissions are increasing with an average of 280 new admissions per day while deaths have also increased to approximately 60 deaths per day.

We're quietly optimistic. It looks like we could have started to turn. Infections turn first, hospitalisations continue to grow and deaths, unfortunately, continue to grow.

Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

If I look at the graphs, it looks like it's slowing, the number of infections per day are definitely slowing.

Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

It looks like it's starting to slow down... but that doesn't mean we need to relax, it means we're right in the peak. We've still got high hospital numbers and our death numbers are still sitting at an average of 60 per day.

Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier



