VACCINE WRAP | Unrest hinders SA's vaccine rollout, some over-35s getting jabs





Progress with South Africa's vaccine programme has been hindered this week following public violence and looting in parts of the country.

Registrations for the 35 – 49 age group have opened and some people in the cohort have already gotten vaccinated after joining walk-in queues, mostly at private vaccine sites.

South Africa has vaccinated 4,385,008 people since the start of the national rollout excluding the J&J Sisonke programme.

HERE'S A RECAP OF VACCINE STORIES FROM THIS WEEK:

SA's vaccine rollout disrupted by unrest

Refilwe Moloto defends over-35 that are getting vaccinated already

Prof Alex van den Heever talks vaccine supply

Winde says WC will still prioritise older age groups as over-35 get jabs

Health Dept says breast-feeding and pregnant mothers eligible for Covid-19 jab

Athlone Stadium to become drive-through vaccine site

IN OTHER COVID-19 NEWS:

Rate of new Covid-19 starting to slow down in Western Cape

Popular chef and author Lesego 'Les Da Chef' Semenya succumbs to Covid-19

Korea bans fast music in gyms to fight Covid-19

Medical virologist on extended Level 4 regulations

Lester Kiewit chats to Western Cape Health boss Dr. Keith Cloete

