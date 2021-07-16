Streaming issues? Report here
VACCINE WRAP | Unrest hinders SA's vaccine rollout, some over-35s getting jabs

16 July 2021 2:41 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
CapeTalk Vaccine wrap
vaccine news
vaccine wrap
35 to 49
vaccine cohort
vaccine age bracket

CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week.

Progress with South Africa's vaccine programme has been hindered this week following public violence and looting in parts of the country.

Registrations for the 35 – 49 age group have opened and some people in the cohort have already gotten vaccinated after joining walk-in queues, mostly at private vaccine sites.

South Africa has vaccinated 4,385,008 people since the start of the national rollout excluding the J&J Sisonke programme.

HERE'S A RECAP OF VACCINE STORIES FROM THIS WEEK:

  • SA's vaccine rollout disrupted by unrest
  • Refilwe Moloto defends over-35 that are getting vaccinated already
  • Prof Alex van den Heever talks vaccine supply
  • Winde says WC will still prioritise older age groups as over-35 get jabs
  • Health Dept says breast-feeding and pregnant mothers eligible for Covid-19 jab
  • Athlone Stadium to become drive-through vaccine site

IN OTHER COVID-19 NEWS:

  • Rate of new Covid-19 starting to slow down in Western Cape
  • Popular chef and author Lesego 'Les Da Chef' Semenya succumbs to Covid-19
  • Korea bans fast music in gyms to fight Covid-19
  • Medical virologist on extended Level 4 regulations
  • Lester Kiewit chats to Western Cape Health boss Dr. Keith Cloete

TOP INTERVIEWS ON CAPETALK THAT YOU MAY HAVE MISSED:

Here's a look back at our previous vaccine wrap articles:

9 July: VACCINE WRAP | Vaccinations for people over 35 to begin in August
- 2 July: VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent
- 25 June: VACCINE WRAP | Teacher vaccinations get going and over-50s next in line for jab
- 18 June: VACCINE WRAP | Teachers to get vaccinated over 10 days as SA awaits new J&J jabs
- 11 June: VACCINE WRAP | WC enters third wave but still no J&J jabs for mass vax sites
- 4 June: VACCINE WRAP | SA waits for J&J jab clearance to get Phase 2 get off the ground
- 28 May: VACCINE WRAP | WC govt to manage walk-ins amid more reports of vax queue-jumping
- 21 May: VACCINE WRAP | Clicks joins vaccine rollout, WC govt takes over jab scheduling
- 14 May: VACCINE WRAP | Sisonke study draws to a close, WC Covid-19 resurgence confirmed
- 7 May: VACCINE WRAP | NCCC mulls tighter border rules amid fears of 'imported' variants
- 30 April: VACCINE WRAP | Sisonke trial back on track, pregnant women may now get J&J jab
- 23 Apil: VACCINE WRAP | Govt expected to announce lifting of J&J vaccine suspension soon
- 16 April: VACCINE WRAP | J&J jab suspended, online vaccine registrations open for elderly
- 8 April: VACCINE WRAP | Last batch of Sisonke jabs, Ramaphosa gets rollout plan ultimatum
- 2 April: VACCINE WRAP | J&J jab granted conditional approval, SA's AstraZeneca shots sold
- 25 March: VACCINE WRAP | SA awaits Pfizer jab with over 220k vaccinations in Sisonke trial
- 19 March: VACCINE WRAP | More J&J jabs arrive in SA, Europe puts AstraZeneca shot on hold
- 12 March: VACCINE WRAP | Western Cape's J&J doses running low, warning over bogus vaccines
- 5 March: VACCINE WRAP | Frontliners turned away at Tygerberg site, WC hits over 15k jabs
- 26 Feb: VACCINE WRAP | Over 7k people jabbed in WC, queue-jumpers try 'game the system




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
