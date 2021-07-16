VACCINE WRAP | Unrest hinders SA's vaccine rollout, some over-35s getting jabs
Progress with South Africa's vaccine programme has been hindered this week following public violence and looting in parts of the country.
Registrations for the 35 – 49 age group have opened and some people in the cohort have already gotten vaccinated after joining walk-in queues, mostly at private vaccine sites.
South Africa has vaccinated 4,385,008 people since the start of the national rollout excluding the J&J Sisonke programme.
- SA's vaccine rollout disrupted by unrest
- Refilwe Moloto defends over-35 that are getting vaccinated already
- Prof Alex van den Heever talks vaccine supply
- Winde says WC will still prioritise older age groups as over-35 get jabs
- Health Dept says breast-feeding and pregnant mothers eligible for Covid-19 jab
- Athlone Stadium to become drive-through vaccine site
- Rate of new Covid-19 starting to slow down in Western Cape
- Popular chef and author Lesego 'Les Da Chef' Semenya succumbs to Covid-19
- Korea bans fast music in gyms to fight Covid-19
- Medical virologist on extended Level 4 regulations
- Lester Kiewit chats to Western Cape Health boss Dr. Keith Cloete
