Closure of vaccine sites in KZN disrupts South Africa's plans to ramp up rollout

Streaming issues? Report here
Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 09:10
On her book, To the Wolves, analysis on SAPS' failed attempt in law enforcement & the break down in crime intel
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Caryn Dolley, Researcher and crime writer
Today at 09:30
Naked Scientist
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 10:05
DW Berlin explores news & views inside Europe
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Chelsea Delaney - Berlin correspondent at Deutsche Welle
Today at 10:15
Would you work without an employment contract? Then why should your domestic worker?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Hennie Heymans StratPay - CEO at StratPay
Today at 10:30
CHEP seeks to archive Constantia's past displaced community
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Claire-Ann Lester - Founding member at Constantia Heritage and Education Project (CHEP)
Today at 11:05
Lester Tester: Buy an online ticket & support Ladles of Love
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Danny Diliberto - Founder at Ladles of Love
Today at 15:20
Opinion: The light is just ahead
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nicole Fritz - Executive Officer at Freedom Under Law
Today at 15:40
Update on Covid, vaccinations, and the impact of the unrest on the programme
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Francois Venter
Today at 16:20
Books with John
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Maytham
Today at 17:45
Music: Lillia Lessev
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lillea Lessev
No Items to show
Up Next: The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Closure of vaccine sites in KZN disrupts South Africa's plans to ramp up rollout Breakfast host Refilwe Molot chats to Jackie Maimin, the CEO of the Independent Community Pharmacists Association, how unrest has... 16 July 2021 8:20 AM
More torching and looting in KZN overnight amid fears of humanitarian crisis Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to EWN Correspondent Mary Papaya about the volatile situation in KwaZulu-Natal. 16 July 2021 7:38 AM
#Rebuild SA: 'It's a beautiful thing, the helpers are coming out everywhere!' Bruce Whitfield chats to Brent Lindeque (Good Things Guy) about the way South Africans step up and help each other in dark times. 15 July 2021 9:03 PM
View all Local
Foreign investors will watch SA companies' response to catastrophe - Jacko Maree Bruce Whitfield interviews Jacko Maree, Presidential Special Investment Envoy, about the prospects for rebuilding SA's reputation. 15 July 2021 6:53 PM
BHEKI MNGOMEZULU: The 'ethnic mobilisation' narrative will destroy the country The “ethnic mobilisation” narrative currently making the rounds needs to end immediately if this country is to come out of this qu... 15 July 2021 6:17 PM
State of emergency wouldn't really have made a difference - Pierre de Vos Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos about declaring a state of emergency. 15 July 2021 5:06 PM
View all Politics
Youngsters from SA's Field Band Foundation step in to clean up looted mall 'Yes we can!' The Money Show talks to the FBF's Paul Mongwe about preparing young people to play a constructive role in SA. 15 July 2021 8:30 PM
FlySafair adds flights to help get supplies to Durban (and help people leave) 'Between Friday and Monday there are 38 flights out of Durban.' The Money Show interviews the FlySafair CEO, Elmar Conradie. 15 July 2021 7:22 PM
New ban on buying fuel in portable containers is only temporary, says FRA CEO Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Reggie Sibiya, the CEO of the Fuel Retailers Association, about the state of fuel suppl... 15 July 2021 6:45 PM
View all Business
'It's the ultimate experience in mindfulness' - Anthony Shapiro talks pottery CapeTalk stand-in host Bianca Resnekov chats to local ceramicist Anthony Shapiro about the therapeutic benefits of pottery. 15 July 2021 3:56 PM
Non-fungible tokens (aka NFTs) explained as simply as possible Refilwe Moloto interviews Ryan McFadyen, cofounder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard. 15 July 2021 2:14 PM
'We must document queer lives and history' - Phd research explores drag culture Anthropologist Dr. Lindy-Lee Prince chats to Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto about their PhD which delves into drag and burlesque. 15 July 2021 12:20 PM
View all Lifestyle
Civil unrest poses new threat to British & Irish Lions Tour Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick's sports editor, Craig Ray. 14 July 2021 7:47 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] 'Belonging' – the book that inspired the England football team Bruce Whitfield interviews performance coach Owen Eastwood, author of "Belonging: The Ancient Code of Togetherness". 12 July 2021 7:34 PM
How to watch the rugby without a DStv dish, by Toby Shapshak (Stuff magazine) The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Publisher at Stuff magazine. 12 July 2021 7:03 PM
View all Sport
A few weeks left to catch the innovative National Arts Festival 2021 online Bianca Resnekov chats to festival CEO Monica Newton about again transitioning onto the online platform due to the pandemic. 14 July 2021 2:49 PM
Formula E Cape Town anticipated to be one of the fastest circuits - Iain Banner E-Movement chair Iain Banner chats to Zain Johnson and says the 2.9km street circuit will be in Mouille Point and its surrounds. 9 July 2021 4:06 PM
#EverydayXhosa: "Bamba" - which means to grab, catch, stop, seize or arrest CapeTalk's Everyday Xhosa correspondent Qingqile Mdlulwa chats to Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto about this week's word: Bamba. 9 July 2021 1:04 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Kaavan the elephant finally moves into his jungle home Once dubbed 'the world's loneliest elephant' and moved to the Cambodia Wildlife Sanctuary - now his extended jungle home is ready. 15 July 2021 11:00 AM
UK's Branston Pickle brings space-exploring Branson back to earth with a bump Richard Branson is a master of the brand stunt but this time he was upstaged by a humble little pickle, says Andy Rice. 13 July 2021 9:18 PM
South Korea bans uptempo music in gyms in fight against Covid-19 The East Asian country has introduced new rules relating to the type of music allowed during group exercise classes at gyms. 13 July 2021 12:39 PM
View all World
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 1 July 2021 9:17 AM
View all Africa
'Largest deployment of SANDF troops since 1994 – but it won’t happen overnight' Mandy Wiener interviews Darren Olivier, Director at African Defence Review. 15 July 2021 12:48 PM
Probably 99.9% of looters were unemployed - founder, Men on the Side of the Road Lester Kiewit interviews Charles Maisel, founder of Men on the Side of the Road. 15 July 2021 11:36 AM
'Poverty, unemployment and inequality - hosts to a parasite called politics' Lester Kiewit interviews former Statistician-General Pali Lehola of the Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection. 15 July 2021 10:27 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Closure of vaccine sites in KZN disrupts South Africa's plans to ramp up rollout

16 July 2021 8:20 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
KwaZulu-Natal
vaccine rollout
Vaccine sites
KZN vaccine rollout
Independent Community Pharmacists Association

Breakfast host Refilwe Molot chats to Jackie Maimin, the CEO of the Independent Community Pharmacists Association, how unrest has impacted vaccines.
  • Ongoing unrest and looting in KZN and Gauteng has had a knock-on effect on the national vaccine rollout
  • At least 51 pharmacies have been looted in KZN, Gauteng and Mpumalanga, one of which was a vaccine site
  • Jackie Maimin, the CEO of the Independent Community Pharmacists Association, says it's a major risk to vaccination progress
Image: © seventyfour74/ 123rf.com

Disruptions to KwaZulu-Natal's vaccine rollout have had a negative impact on the national vaccination programme.

The CEO of the Independent Community Pharmacists Association (ICPA), Jackie Maimin, says the week of violence and unrest has affected South Africa's vaccination progress.

According to Maimin, South Africa's vaccinations have dropped by approximately 50,000 per day since Monday.

She says 51 pharmacies have been looted in KZN, Gauteng and Mpumalanga, one of which was a vaccine site.

We have had 51 pharmacies, mostly in KZN, Gauteng, and a couple in Mpumalanga, completely looted. Fortunately only of these was actually a vaccine site, we lost a number of vaccines there.

Jackie Maimin, CEO - Independent Community Pharmacists Association

The looting and unrest has affected our rollout because a number of stores are closed that were vaccination sites.

Jackie Maimin, CEO - Independent Community Pharmacists Association

It's very unfortunate... KZN was one of the provinces that was doing exceptionally well in its vaccine rollout... it's had a real knock-on effect.

Jackie Maimin, CEO - Independent Community Pharmacists Association

There is big demand for vaccines in the other provinces.

Jackie Maimin, CEO - Independent Community Pharmacists Association

As soon as KwaZulu-Natal gets some law and order, I'm sure that those vaccine sites will open and we'll start rolling again.

Jackie Maimin, CEO - Independent Community Pharmacists Association



16 July 2021 8:20 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
KwaZulu-Natal
vaccine rollout
Vaccine sites
KZN vaccine rollout
Independent Community Pharmacists Association

More from Local

More torching and looting in KZN overnight amid fears of humanitarian crisis

16 July 2021 7:38 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to EWN Correspondent Mary Papaya about the volatile situation in KwaZulu-Natal.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

#Rebuild SA: 'It's a beautiful thing, the helpers are coming out everywhere!'

15 July 2021 9:03 PM

Bruce Whitfield chats to Brent Lindeque (Good Things Guy) about the way South Africans step up and help each other in dark times.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Youngsters from SA's Field Band Foundation step in to clean up looted mall

15 July 2021 8:30 PM

'Yes we can!' The Money Show talks to the FBF's Paul Mongwe about preparing young people to play a constructive role in SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Western Cape's new Covid-19 cases starting to slow down - Premier Alan Winde

15 July 2021 7:54 PM

Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Premier Alan Winde for his weekly update on the provincial response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FlySafair adds flights to help get supplies to Durban (and help people leave)

15 July 2021 7:22 PM

'Between Friday and Monday there are 38 flights out of Durban.' The Money Show interviews the FlySafair CEO, Elmar Conradie.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

State of emergency wouldn't really have made a difference - Pierre de Vos

15 July 2021 5:06 PM

Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos about declaring a state of emergency.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We came here to pray - and to encourage the clean-up effort'

15 July 2021 3:09 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews South African Council of Churches General-Secretary Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Jump in theft of water meters, warns City of Cape Town

15 July 2021 2:57 PM

The City of Cape Town has seen a marked increase in reports of stolen water meters over the last two months.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Phoenix resident describes fuelling of racial tensions in the area

15 July 2021 2:07 PM

Mandy Wiener talks to Phoenix resident, media and communications specialist, Nazareen Ebrahim after 15 people were killed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Minister Creecy joins volunteers in clean-up drive at looted malls in Soweto

15 July 2021 1:44 PM

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Environment Minister Barbara Creecy about the clean-up drive at various malls in Soweto, Johannesburg.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

More torching and looting in KZN overnight amid fears of humanitarian crisis

Local

Jump in theft of water meters, warns City of Cape Town

Local

FlySafair adds flights to help get supplies to Durban (and help people leave)

Business Local

EWN Highlights

35 to 49 age group sets COVID-19 vaccination registration record

16 July 2021 7:49 AM

Tiger Brands: Resumption of KZN operations dependent on major routes re-opening

16 July 2021 7:40 AM

Zuma is a criminal and ANC must cut ties with him - Ronnie Kasrils

16 July 2021 7:04 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA