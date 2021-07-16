Closure of vaccine sites in KZN disrupts South Africa's plans to ramp up rollout





Ongoing unrest and looting in KZN and Gauteng has had a knock-on effect on the national vaccine rollout

At least 51 pharmacies have been looted in KZN, Gauteng and Mpumalanga, one of which was a vaccine site

Jackie Maimin, the CEO of the Independent Community Pharmacists Association, says it's a major risk to vaccination progress

Disruptions to KwaZulu-Natal's vaccine rollout have had a negative impact on the national vaccination programme.

The CEO of the Independent Community Pharmacists Association (ICPA), Jackie Maimin, says the week of violence and unrest has affected South Africa's vaccination progress.

According to Maimin, South Africa's vaccinations have dropped by approximately 50,000 per day since Monday.

She says 51 pharmacies have been looted in KZN, Gauteng and Mpumalanga, one of which was a vaccine site.

We have had 51 pharmacies, mostly in KZN, Gauteng, and a couple in Mpumalanga, completely looted. Fortunately only of these was actually a vaccine site, we lost a number of vaccines there. Jackie Maimin, CEO - Independent Community Pharmacists Association

The looting and unrest has affected our rollout because a number of stores are closed that were vaccination sites. Jackie Maimin, CEO - Independent Community Pharmacists Association

It's very unfortunate... KZN was one of the provinces that was doing exceptionally well in its vaccine rollout... it's had a real knock-on effect. Jackie Maimin, CEO - Independent Community Pharmacists Association

There is big demand for vaccines in the other provinces. Jackie Maimin, CEO - Independent Community Pharmacists Association