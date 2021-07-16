More torching and looting in KZN overnight amid fears of humanitarian crisis





Looting and violence has continued in KZN overnight

Looters have been setting fires to properties across the province

There are growing concerns of a humanitarian crisis in KZN, with supply lines blocked or constrained

The looting and unrest in KwaZulu-Natal have continued unabated overnight, reports Eyewitness News correspondent Mary Papaya.

According to Papaya, looters torched the landmark Isipingo market overnight, set fires in Greytown, torched the Eshowe Mall, and even threatened to burn down the Eston Sugar Mill.

There were also reports of sporadic protests and lootings and the burning of sugar cane fields.

In Durban, angry mobs set fire to homes in Duffs Road near Phoenix, where racial tensions have also been reported.

"Hour by hour, minute by minute we're hearing of more looting and more destruction," Papaya tells CapeTalk.

At least 91 people have died in KwaZulu-Natal and 1,500 have been arrested since Friday last week.

There are growing concerns that the province will soon be facing a humanitarian crisis if there is no proper plan to open arterial roads and bring in food supplies.

At least four bodies have been found near Makro in Camps Drift, Pietermaritzburg after a looting stampede.

There are fears that more bodies may be discovered in the debris as clean-up operations slowly begin in parts of the province, Papaya reports.

Conservative estimates suggest that the damage in KZN amounts to more than R20 billion and 1.5 million job losses.

It's extremely scary. We thought that things had abated but overnight in KwaZulu-Natal we heard torching happening, markets were burnt down, small fires in Greytown. Mary Papaya, KwaZulu-Natal Correspondent - Eyewitness News

There were threats to burn down the Eston Sugar Mill (in Natal Midlands) and there were reports of sporadic protests and looting and burning of sugar cane fields quite common. Mary Papaya, KwaZulu-Natal Correspondent - Eyewitness News

In Durban, there were more mob attacks and stand-offs with police... near Phoenix where the Minister of Police met with community leaders yesterday. Mary Papaya, KwaZulu-Natal Correspondent - Eyewitness News

There needs to be a decision taken at national and provincial level that that will be the case [trucks protected by armoured military escorts and private security]... the problem is can the army secure these deliveries to their destination? That's what people are asking. Mary Papaya, KwaZulu-Natal Correspondent - Eyewitness News