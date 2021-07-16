Winde: WC will still prioritise older groups as over-35s 'bypass vaccine rules'

Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
16 July 2021 9:20 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Vaccination
EVDS
OVER-50s
over-60s
35 to 49
vaccination age cohorts
EVDS registration

Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Premier Alan Winde for his weekly update on the WC vaccine rollout and Covid-19 response.
  • Western Cape officials have asked the 35-49 age cohort to wait until 1 August for jabs
  • Some over-35s have already been vaccinated as walk-ins after vaccine registrations opened a day early on Wednesday
  • Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says provincial health teams will still prioritise people in the 50+ and 60+ bracket
  • The premier says the Western Cape is ready to take up any extra vaccine supply from KZN and Gauteng amid unrest
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde took part in the launch of a private vaccination centre at Old Mutual Park, Cape Town. Image: @alanwinde/Twitter

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says vaccinators in the provincial health system will still prioritise the vaccination of people over age of 50 and 60.

This comes amid reports that some people in the 35-49 age bracket have already been vaccinated at private sites after vaccine registrations opened a day early on Wednesday 14 July.

Vaccine registrations for the 35-49 age group were meant to open on Thursday 15 July and vaccinations were due to start from Sunday 1 August.

However, premier Winde says some people in their mid-30s have been able to "bypass the rules" by joining vaccine walk-in queues.

RELATED: Western Cape's new Covid-19 cases starting to slow down - Premier Alan Winde

In a statement released on Thursday, the Western Cape Health Department urged those in the 35+ age bracket to wait for their appointment SMSes.

The provincial department says there are still many high-risk people in the 50+ and 60+ bracket that need to be vaccinated.

The main priority groups are still over-60s requiring their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, over-60s requiring their second dose, and people aged between 50 -59 requiring their first jab.

I'm a bit frustrated here... We agreed to the process to say registrations [open] and we'll start vaccinating on the 1st [of August]... and it's just sort of happening all over again.

Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

I'm seeing people all over... I've just spoken to somebody in the Eastern Cape, everybody in their business has just been vaccinated.

Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

You want to keep a supply going and a system going where we really need to start mopping up all of the over-60s and then focusing on the over-50s but we are opening to up, which is a good thing, but we end up bypassing the rules.

Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

Hopefully, our system is able to showcase that a walk-in at 35 going to go into the waiting queue and an appointment at over-50 or over-60 goes in in a quicker way and we will still prioritise [older groups].

Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

At the same time, the premier says the Western Cape could possibly receive additional vaccines due to the unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng that has disrupted the vaccination programmes in those two provinces.

RELATED: Closure of vaccine sites in KZN disrupts South Africa's plans to ramp up rollout

Because of what's happening in KZN and Gauteng, we could in the next short while - we're still waiting for details from the National Health Department - get a couple of more vaccines, that could pick the numbers up even more.

Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier



