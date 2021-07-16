Madiba's secretary Zelda Le Grange takes to CapeTalk with her favourite tracks

Streaming issues? Report here
capetalk-themiddayreport-broughttoyoubymomentum-thumb-1500x1500jpg capetalk-themiddayreport-broughttoyoubymomentum-thumb-1500x1500jpg
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:07
On the couch with Sumayya Vally
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 13:35
Book Club with Sarah Bullen
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Sarah Bullen cell
Today at 14:07
Health & Wellness - Chatbot helps patients manage diabetes during pandemic
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Darcelle Schouw
Today at 14:20
Get laughing with Cotlands this Mandela Day and help us change a child’s life
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Stuart Taylor
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falk
Today at 15:10
Open
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Opinion: The light is just ahead
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nicole Fritz - Executive Officer at Freedom Under Law
Today at 15:40
Update on Covid, vaccinations, and the impact of the unrest on the programme
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Francois Venter
Today at 15:50
Rugby
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Dobson - Western Province Coach at ...
Today at 16:05
International emoji day tomorrow
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Bryan Turner - Data analyst at World Wide Worx
Today at 16:20
Books with John
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Maytham
Today at 16:55
# An Hour With
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Zelda le Grange
Today at 17:05
What do we call events of the past week
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Adriaan Basson
Today at 17:20
Law abiding citizens must take ownership of SA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Greg Mills - Director at Brenthurst Foundation
Today at 17:45
Music: Lillia Lessev
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lillea Lessev
No Items to show
Up Next: Lunch with Pippa Hudson
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
President Cyril Ramaphosa visits KZN to see the damage for himself Mandy Wiener interviews Newzroom Afrika reporter Karinda Jagmohan. 16 July 2021 12:44 PM
Supply of J&J doses really depends on speed of South Africa's rollout - prof Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to public health expert Prof Alex Van den Heever about SA's vaccine supply challenges. 16 July 2021 10:58 AM
Since Tuesday nearly 50k join RebuildSA on Facebook to clean up after looting Refilwe Moloto talks to organiser Emelda Masango who has had an overwhelming response to her call since Tuesday. 16 July 2021 10:49 AM
View all Local
Foreign investors will watch SA companies' response to catastrophe - Jacko Maree Bruce Whitfield interviews Jacko Maree, Presidential Special Investment Envoy, about the prospects for rebuilding SA's reputation. 15 July 2021 6:53 PM
BHEKI MNGOMEZULU: The 'ethnic mobilisation' narrative will destroy the country The 'ethnic mobilisation' narrative currently making the rounds needs to end immediately if this country is to come out of this qu... 15 July 2021 6:17 PM
State of emergency wouldn't really have made a difference - Pierre de Vos Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos about declaring a state of emergency. 15 July 2021 5:06 PM
View all Politics
Civilisation will collapse completely by 2040 – MIT model, confirmed by KPMG Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 16 July 2021 11:00 AM
#Rebuild SA: 'It's a beautiful thing, the helpers are coming out everywhere!' Bruce Whitfield chats to Brent Lindeque (Good Things Guy) about the way South Africans step up and help each other in dark times. 15 July 2021 9:03 PM
Youngsters from SA's Field Band Foundation step in to clean up looted mall 'Yes we can!' The Money Show talks to the FBF's Paul Mongwe about preparing young people to play a constructive role in SA. 15 July 2021 8:30 PM
View all Business
[OPINION] Nobody has cheated - Refilwe Moloto on 35-49 cohort getting vaccinated Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto expresses her personal views in defence of people in the 35-49 bracket getting vaccinated this week. 16 July 2021 12:36 PM
Madiba's secretary Zelda Le Grange takes to CapeTalk with her favourite tracks Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWIth, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 16 July 2021 9:22 AM
BHEKI MNGOMEZULU: The 'ethnic mobilisation' narrative will destroy the country The 'ethnic mobilisation' narrative currently making the rounds needs to end immediately if this country is to come out of this qu... 15 July 2021 6:17 PM
View all Lifestyle
Civil unrest poses new threat to British & Irish Lions Tour Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick's sports editor, Craig Ray. 14 July 2021 7:47 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] 'Belonging' – the book that inspired the England football team Bruce Whitfield interviews performance coach Owen Eastwood, author of "Belonging: The Ancient Code of Togetherness". 12 July 2021 7:34 PM
How to watch the rugby without a DStv dish, by Toby Shapshak (Stuff magazine) The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Publisher at Stuff magazine. 12 July 2021 7:03 PM
View all Sport
Madiba's secretary Zelda Le Grange takes to CapeTalk with her favourite tracks Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWIth, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 16 July 2021 9:22 AM
A few weeks left to catch the innovative National Arts Festival 2021 online Bianca Resnekov chats to festival CEO Monica Newton about again transitioning onto the online platform due to the pandemic. 14 July 2021 2:49 PM
Formula E Cape Town anticipated to be one of the fastest circuits - Iain Banner E-Movement chair Iain Banner chats to Zain Johnson and says the 2.9km street circuit will be in Mouille Point and its surrounds. 9 July 2021 4:06 PM
View all Entertainment
Civilisation will collapse completely by 2040 – MIT model, confirmed by KPMG Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 16 July 2021 11:00 AM
German flood: 93 people dead, 1300 missing after '3 months' rain in 24 hours' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 16 July 2021 10:03 AM
[WATCH] Kaavan the elephant finally moves into his jungle home Once dubbed 'the world's loneliest elephant' and moved to the Cambodia Wildlife Sanctuary - now his extended jungle home is ready. 15 July 2021 11:00 AM
View all World
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 1 July 2021 9:17 AM
View all Africa
[OPINION] Nobody has cheated - Refilwe Moloto on 35-49 cohort getting vaccinated Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto expresses her personal views in defence of people in the 35-49 bracket getting vaccinated this week. 16 July 2021 12:36 PM
BHEKI MNGOMEZULU: The 'ethnic mobilisation' narrative will destroy the country The 'ethnic mobilisation' narrative currently making the rounds needs to end immediately if this country is to come out of this qu... 15 July 2021 6:17 PM
Non-fungible tokens (aka NFTs) explained as simply as possible Refilwe Moloto interviews Ryan McFadyen, cofounder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard. 15 July 2021 2:14 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Entertainment

Madiba's secretary Zelda Le Grange takes to CapeTalk with her favourite tracks

16 July 2021 9:22 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Zelda Le Grange

Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWIth, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you.

Zelda la Grange is best known as the former private secretary to Nelson Mandela nd this Mandela Day she takes to CapeTalk's airwaves with her favourite songs from the 80s and 90s.

In 1999, President Mandela hand-picked her from his personal staff to remain in his services beyond retirement.

She has been awarded by a number of organisations for her dedication and service to the late Nelson Mandela. She continues to inspire people through motivational speaking by sharing her life experiences on the international speaker circuit.

In 2014 she published her memoirs entitled “Good Morning, Mr Mandela”. It is a story of love and hope in which Zelda shares her life and how serving Nelson Mandela for 19 years has had an impact on her life.




16 July 2021 9:22 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Zelda Le Grange

More from An Hour With Your Favourite Capetonians... Only on CapeTalk

Local radio maven Selwyn Bartlett takes to CapeTalk with his favourite songs

9 July 2021 12:15 PM

Every Sunday a well-known Cape Town personality presents #AnHourWIth, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Local sitcom star Carmen Maarman takes to CapeTalk with her favourite hits

30 June 2021 1:37 PM

Every Sunday from 10am, tune in as our guests take you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Arendsvlei actress Kay Smith takes to CapeTalk airwaves with her favourite tunes

25 June 2021 7:49 AM

Every Sunday from 10am, tune in as our guests take you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Actor and producer Morne Visser spins his music memories on CapeTalk

11 June 2021 5:25 PM

Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 80s faves

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former Banyana Banyana star and coach Desiree Ellis takes to the airwaves

3 June 2021 10:47 AM

Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 80s faves.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Klop TV star Hein Wyngaard plays his favourite 80s and 90s tracks on CapeTalk

26 May 2021 1:55 PM

The host of kykNET's Verslag and news and current affairs show KLOP! on kykNET & kie joins you on #AnHourWith this Sunday at 10am.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Arendsvlei's Jolene Martin takes to CapeTalk's airwaves with her fave tracks

29 April 2021 12:42 PM

The Capetonian actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am on Sunday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

"Op My Eish” reality TV star Neels van Jaarsveld takes to the CapeTalk airwaves

22 April 2021 12:32 PM

The actor and director takes to the radiowaves on Sunday in #AnHourWith and brings you his favourite hits from the 80s and 90s.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA actress Quanita Adams shares 80s and 90s hits on Sunday

16 April 2021 5:50 PM

The Multiple award-winning South African actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Music trio The Black Ties share their favourite playlist on CapeTalk on Sunday

12 March 2021 10:59 AM

The music trio spins their favourite tracks for an hour during the weekend music show Just The Hits.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Since Tuesday nearly 50k join RebuildSA on Facebook to clean up after looting

Local Politics

More torching and looting in KZN overnight amid fears of humanitarian crisis

Local

Winde: WC will still prioritise older groups as over-35s 'bypass vaccine rules'

Local

EWN Highlights

GALLERY: Wasting while violent: The unexpected result of looting food

16 July 2021 12:17 PM

Ramaphosa backtracks on 'ethnic mobilisation' comment while visiting KZN

16 July 2021 11:49 AM

N3 toll route fully reopened between KZN and Gauteng

16 July 2021 10:44 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA