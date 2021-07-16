Madiba's secretary Zelda Le Grange takes to CapeTalk with her favourite tracks





Zelda la Grange is best known as the former private secretary to Nelson Mandela nd this Mandela Day she takes to CapeTalk's airwaves with her favourite songs from the 80s and 90s.

In 1999, President Mandela hand-picked her from his personal staff to remain in his services beyond retirement.

She has been awarded by a number of organisations for her dedication and service to the late Nelson Mandela. She continues to inspire people through motivational speaking by sharing her life experiences on the international speaker circuit.

In 2014 she published her memoirs entitled “Good Morning, Mr Mandela”. It is a story of love and hope in which Zelda shares her life and how serving Nelson Mandela for 19 years has had an impact on her life.