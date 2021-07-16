[OPINION] Nobody has cheated - Refilwe Moloto on 35-49 cohort getting vaccinated





CapeTalk Breakfast presenter Refilwe Moloto has received her first jab of the Pfizer vaccine

The radio host has hit back at people complaining about over-35s who have already gotten vaccine appointments

Moloto says vaccine hesitancy among the older populations has held back South Africa's vaccine rollout

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto is unapologetic about getting her first Pfizer jab this week.

The 40-year-old has defended people in the 35-49 age cohort who are queuing up to get vaccinated.

Moloto argues that there has been a very dismal take-up of vaccines among the over-50 and over-60 age groups.

She says over-35s are using legitimate opportunities to get vaccinated after vaccine registrations opened for them earlier this week.

RELATED: Winde: WC will still prioritise older groups as over-35s 'bypass vaccine rules'

Moloto says many vaccine sites are empty while some over-50s and over-60s are still "stinking about" getting inoculated against Covid-19.

With people in the 35-49 cohort dying from the virus, she says they want to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

"You are welcome to do the same if you are over 50", Moloto says.

"Please make your appointments. You can't sit at home and not make an appointment and get upset because someone else did", she adds.

Listen to the audio above for her full opinion.

There has actually been a legitimate allowance in the private sector for people who are over the age of 35 provided by the very distributors of that vaccine to sign up for an appointment. Nobody cheated anything. Nobody rushed anything. Refilwe Moloto, CapeTalk Breakfast host

Every site that was available for people to get their vaccines said, "Are you over 35? if you'd like to book an appointment" and they did exactly that. Refilwe Moloto, CapeTalk Breakfast host

The lack of take-up from 60+ and 50+ is holding up the entire country. The entire country. And I believe it's incumbent on me as a 35+, for as long as somebody is available and allowing me to get a jab, not only for the importance of herd immunity but to get on with vaccinating the 30+, 20+ and potentially the teens. Refilwe Moloto, CapeTalk Breakfast host

It is my responsibility to get my jab as soon as possible. Refilwe Moloto, CapeTalk Breakfast host

We have currently clocked 4.8 million jabs in this country... 60+ age group alone is 5 million... there has been no take-up. Refilwe Moloto, CapeTalk Breakfast host

At some point, there has to be shift between sitting around and judging... Refilwe Moloto, CapeTalk Breakfast host

Over 1 MILLION registrations in 24 Hrs since the site opened to #35to49.

It took other groups weeks.



We are LEGITIMATELY & UNAPOLOGETICALLY fighting for our LIVES.



And those of every cohort after us.



Please. ✋🏾 https://t.co/MLSiGaqS5q — Refilwe Moloto (@RefilWest) July 16, 2021

Vaccination Appointments once Registered 🇿🇦



1. Wait for EVDS SMS.



2. All @Clicks_SA are walk-in sites (preference to EVDS appointments).



3. Vaccination sites offering you booking choice (Medical Aid): https://t.co/HZ7SCcbiIFhttps://t.co/PZXzW8oXLWhttps://t.co/st1bOKBjl7 — Refilwe Moloto (@RefilWest) July 16, 2021