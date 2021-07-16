[OPINION] Nobody has cheated - Refilwe Moloto on 35-49 cohort getting vaccinated

Streaming issues? Report here
capetalk-themiddayreport-broughttoyoubymomentum-thumb-1500x1500jpg capetalk-themiddayreport-broughttoyoubymomentum-thumb-1500x1500jpg
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:07
On the couch with Sumayya Vally
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 13:35
Book Club with Sarah Bullen
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Sarah Bullen cell
Today at 14:07
Health & Wellness - Chatbot helps patients manage diabetes during pandemic
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Darcelle Schouw
Today at 14:20
Get laughing with Cotlands this Mandela Day and help us change a child’s life
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Stuart Taylor
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falk
Today at 15:10
Open
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Opinion: The light is just ahead
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nicole Fritz - Executive Officer at Freedom Under Law
Today at 15:40
Update on Covid, vaccinations, and the impact of the unrest on the programme
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Francois Venter
Today at 15:50
Rugby
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Dobson - Western Province Coach at ...
Today at 16:05
International emoji day tomorrow
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Bryan Turner - Data analyst at World Wide Worx
Today at 16:20
Books with John
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Maytham
Today at 16:55
# An Hour With
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Zelda le Grange
Today at 17:05
What do we call events of the past week
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Adriaan Basson
Today at 17:20
Law abiding citizens must take ownership of SA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Greg Mills - Director at Brenthurst Foundation
Today at 17:45
Music: Lillia Lessev
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lillea Lessev
No Items to show
Up Next: Lunch with Pippa Hudson
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Supply of J&J doses really depends on speed of South Africa's rollout - prof Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to public health expert Prof Alex Van den Heever about SA's vaccine supply challenges. 16 July 2021 10:58 AM
Since Tuesday nearly 50k join RebuildSA on Facebook to clean up after looting Refilwe Moloto talks to organiser Emelda Masango who has had an overwhelming response to her call since Tuesday. 16 July 2021 10:49 AM
Winde: WC will still prioritise older groups as over-35s 'bypass vaccine rules' Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Premier Alan Winde for his weekly update on the WC vaccine rollout and Covid-19 respons... 16 July 2021 9:20 AM
View all Local
Foreign investors will watch SA companies' response to catastrophe - Jacko Maree Bruce Whitfield interviews Jacko Maree, Presidential Special Investment Envoy, about the prospects for rebuilding SA's reputation. 15 July 2021 6:53 PM
BHEKI MNGOMEZULU: The 'ethnic mobilisation' narrative will destroy the country The 'ethnic mobilisation' narrative currently making the rounds needs to end immediately if this country is to come out of this qu... 15 July 2021 6:17 PM
State of emergency wouldn't really have made a difference - Pierre de Vos Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos about declaring a state of emergency. 15 July 2021 5:06 PM
View all Politics
Civilisation will collapse completely by 2040 – MIT model, confirmed by KPMG Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 16 July 2021 11:00 AM
#Rebuild SA: 'It's a beautiful thing, the helpers are coming out everywhere!' Bruce Whitfield chats to Brent Lindeque (Good Things Guy) about the way South Africans step up and help each other in dark times. 15 July 2021 9:03 PM
Youngsters from SA's Field Band Foundation step in to clean up looted mall 'Yes we can!' The Money Show talks to the FBF's Paul Mongwe about preparing young people to play a constructive role in SA. 15 July 2021 8:30 PM
View all Business
[OPINION] Nobody has cheated - Refilwe Moloto on 35-49 cohort getting vaccinated Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto expresses her personal views in defence of people in the 35-49 bracket getting vaccinated this week. 16 July 2021 12:36 PM
Madiba's secretary Zelda Le Grange takes to CapeTalk with her favourite tracks Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWIth, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 16 July 2021 9:22 AM
BHEKI MNGOMEZULU: The 'ethnic mobilisation' narrative will destroy the country The 'ethnic mobilisation' narrative currently making the rounds needs to end immediately if this country is to come out of this qu... 15 July 2021 6:17 PM
View all Lifestyle
Civil unrest poses new threat to British & Irish Lions Tour Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick's sports editor, Craig Ray. 14 July 2021 7:47 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] 'Belonging' – the book that inspired the England football team Bruce Whitfield interviews performance coach Owen Eastwood, author of "Belonging: The Ancient Code of Togetherness". 12 July 2021 7:34 PM
How to watch the rugby without a DStv dish, by Toby Shapshak (Stuff magazine) The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Publisher at Stuff magazine. 12 July 2021 7:03 PM
View all Sport
Madiba's secretary Zelda Le Grange takes to CapeTalk with her favourite tracks Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWIth, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 16 July 2021 9:22 AM
A few weeks left to catch the innovative National Arts Festival 2021 online Bianca Resnekov chats to festival CEO Monica Newton about again transitioning onto the online platform due to the pandemic. 14 July 2021 2:49 PM
Formula E Cape Town anticipated to be one of the fastest circuits - Iain Banner E-Movement chair Iain Banner chats to Zain Johnson and says the 2.9km street circuit will be in Mouille Point and its surrounds. 9 July 2021 4:06 PM
View all Entertainment
Civilisation will collapse completely by 2040 – MIT model, confirmed by KPMG Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 16 July 2021 11:00 AM
German flood: 93 people dead, 1300 missing after '3 months' rain in 24 hours' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 16 July 2021 10:03 AM
[WATCH] Kaavan the elephant finally moves into his jungle home Once dubbed 'the world's loneliest elephant' and moved to the Cambodia Wildlife Sanctuary - now his extended jungle home is ready. 15 July 2021 11:00 AM
View all World
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 1 July 2021 9:17 AM
View all Africa
[OPINION] Nobody has cheated - Refilwe Moloto on 35-49 cohort getting vaccinated Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto expresses her personal views in defence of people in the 35-49 bracket getting vaccinated this week. 16 July 2021 12:36 PM
BHEKI MNGOMEZULU: The 'ethnic mobilisation' narrative will destroy the country The 'ethnic mobilisation' narrative currently making the rounds needs to end immediately if this country is to come out of this qu... 15 July 2021 6:17 PM
Non-fungible tokens (aka NFTs) explained as simply as possible Refilwe Moloto interviews Ryan McFadyen, cofounder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard. 15 July 2021 2:14 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Opinion
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

[OPINION] Nobody has cheated - Refilwe Moloto on 35-49 cohort getting vaccinated

16 July 2021 12:36 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Refilwe Moloto
vaccines
vaccine rollout
over-35s
vaccine cohort
vaccine age bracket

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto expresses her personal views in defence of people in the 35-49 bracket getting vaccinated this week.
  • CapeTalk Breakfast presenter Refilwe Moloto has received her first jab of the Pfizer vaccine
  • The radio host has hit back at people complaining about over-35s who have already gotten vaccine appointments
  • Moloto says vaccine hesitancy among the older populations has held back South Africa's vaccine rollout

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto is unapologetic about getting her first Pfizer jab this week.

The 40-year-old has defended people in the 35-49 age cohort who are queuing up to get vaccinated.

Moloto argues that there has been a very dismal take-up of vaccines among the over-50 and over-60 age groups.

She says over-35s are using legitimate opportunities to get vaccinated after vaccine registrations opened for them earlier this week.

RELATED: Winde: WC will still prioritise older groups as over-35s 'bypass vaccine rules'

Moloto says many vaccine sites are empty while some over-50s and over-60s are still "stinking about" getting inoculated against Covid-19.

With people in the 35-49 cohort dying from the virus, she says they want to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

"You are welcome to do the same if you are over 50", Moloto says.

"Please make your appointments. You can't sit at home and not make an appointment and get upset because someone else did", she adds.

Listen to the audio above for her full opinion.

There has actually been a legitimate allowance in the private sector for people who are over the age of 35 provided by the very distributors of that vaccine to sign up for an appointment. Nobody cheated anything. Nobody rushed anything.

Refilwe Moloto, CapeTalk Breakfast host

Every site that was available for people to get their vaccines said, "Are you over 35? if you'd like to book an appointment" and they did exactly that.

Refilwe Moloto, CapeTalk Breakfast host

The lack of take-up from 60+ and 50+ is holding up the entire country. The entire country. And I believe it's incumbent on me as a 35+, for as long as somebody is available and allowing me to get a jab, not only for the importance of herd immunity but to get on with vaccinating the 30+, 20+ and potentially the teens.

Refilwe Moloto, CapeTalk Breakfast host

It is my responsibility to get my jab as soon as possible.

Refilwe Moloto, CapeTalk Breakfast host

We have currently clocked 4.8 million jabs in this country... 60+ age group alone is 5 million... there has been no take-up.

Refilwe Moloto, CapeTalk Breakfast host

At some point, there has to be shift between sitting around and judging...

Refilwe Moloto, CapeTalk Breakfast host



16 July 2021 12:36 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Refilwe Moloto
vaccines
vaccine rollout
over-35s
vaccine cohort
vaccine age bracket

More from Opinion

BHEKI MNGOMEZULU: The 'ethnic mobilisation' narrative will destroy the country

15 July 2021 6:17 PM

The 'ethnic mobilisation' narrative currently making the rounds needs to end immediately if this country is to come out of this quagmire, writes Bheki Mngomezulu.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Non-fungible tokens (aka NFTs) explained as simply as possible

15 July 2021 2:14 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Ryan McFadyen, cofounder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Largest deployment of SANDF troops since 1994 – but it won’t happen overnight'

15 July 2021 12:48 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Darren Olivier, Director at African Defence Review.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Probably 99.9% of looters were unemployed - founder, Men on the Side of the Road

15 July 2021 11:36 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Charles Maisel, founder of Men on the Side of the Road.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Poverty, unemployment and inequality - hosts to a parasite called politics'

15 July 2021 10:27 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews former Statistician-General Pali Lehola of the Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[CAR REVIEW] We drive Mitsubishi’s sub-R300 000 7-seater Xpander MPV

14 July 2021 3:12 PM

Bianca Resnekov interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa needs a State of Emergency, right now - Vusi Pikoli

14 July 2021 10:51 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Vusi Pikoli, formerly the head of the National Prosecuting Authority.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Should you rinse after brushing? Floss, or mouthwash? Electric, or manual?

14 July 2021 9:42 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Dr Jason Sam, a dentist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

UK's Branston Pickle brings space-exploring Branson back to earth with a bump

13 July 2021 9:18 PM

Richard Branson is a master of the brand stunt but this time he was upstaged by a humble little pickle, says Andy Rice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'It would take fewer than 100 top business leaders three years to fix economy'

13 July 2021 8:01 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Mark Barnes (Purple Group chair, former Sapo CEO) about his vision for achieving economic equality in SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Madiba's secretary Zelda Le Grange takes to CapeTalk with her favourite tracks

16 July 2021 9:22 AM

Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWIth, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

BHEKI MNGOMEZULU: The 'ethnic mobilisation' narrative will destroy the country

15 July 2021 6:17 PM

The 'ethnic mobilisation' narrative currently making the rounds needs to end immediately if this country is to come out of this quagmire, writes Bheki Mngomezulu.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'It's the ultimate experience in mindfulness' - Anthony Shapiro talks pottery

15 July 2021 3:56 PM

CapeTalk stand-in host Bianca Resnekov chats to local ceramicist Anthony Shapiro about the therapeutic benefits of pottery.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Non-fungible tokens (aka NFTs) explained as simply as possible

15 July 2021 2:14 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Ryan McFadyen, cofounder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We must document queer lives and history' - Phd research explores drag culture

15 July 2021 12:20 PM

Anthropologist Dr. Lindy-Lee Prince chats to Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto about their PhD which delves into drag and burlesque.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Using indigenous fruits and herbs to create businesses and uplift communities

15 July 2021 11:48 AM

Lester Kiewit talks to Botany Professor Ben-Erik van Wyk about Marula, fynbos and other ideas used in delicious local produce.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Kaavan the elephant finally moves into his jungle home

15 July 2021 11:00 AM

Once dubbed 'the world's loneliest elephant' and moved to the Cambodia Wildlife Sanctuary - now his extended jungle home is ready.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to determine if its fake news or the real deal – by Africa Check

15 July 2021 9:05 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Naledi Mashishi, a researcher at Africa Check.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How safe is the Covid-19 jab for pregnant and breastfeeding women?

14 July 2021 4:04 PM

CapeTalk host Lester Kiewet speaks to Professor Barry Schoub, chair of the Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19 vaccines

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[CAR REVIEW] We drive Mitsubishi’s sub-R300 000 7-seater Xpander MPV

14 July 2021 3:12 PM

Bianca Resnekov interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Since Tuesday nearly 50k join RebuildSA on Facebook to clean up after looting

Local Politics

More torching and looting in KZN overnight amid fears of humanitarian crisis

Local

Winde: WC will still prioritise older groups as over-35s 'bypass vaccine rules'

Local

EWN Highlights

GALLERY: Wasting while violent: The unexpected result of looting food

16 July 2021 12:17 PM

Ramaphosa backtracks on 'ethnic mobilisation' comment while visiting KZN

16 July 2021 11:49 AM

N3 toll route fully reopened between KZN and Gauteng

16 July 2021 10:44 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA