German flood: 93 people dead, 1300 missing after '3 months' rain in 24 hours'





At least 93 people died and 1300 remain missing after unprecedented flooding swept through Germany and Belgium.

Houses were swept away as water inundated entire towns following days of extreme rainfall.

“We have not seen this much rainfall in 100 years," said German weather service spokesperson Andreas Friedrich.

Heavy downpours continued overnight on Thursday, but it is expected to subside somewhat on Friday.

Rivers bursting their banks, washing away houses, people getting caught in cars, people being plucked off roofs by helicopters – you wouldn’t think this was Germany! Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent