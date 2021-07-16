Supply of J&J doses really depends on speed of South Africa's rollout - prof





Prof Alex van den Heever says SA could secure more Johnson & Johnson doses sooner if the rollout gains momentum

South African has set a target to administer 300,000 vaccines a day

The country's vaccine progress suffered a setback due to unrest in KZN and Gauteng

Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine. © Volodymyr Kalyniuk/123rf

Health economist Prof Alex van den Heever says South Africa could potentially secure millions more Johnson & Johnson vaccines sooner if the country is able to scale up its vaccine drive.

Van den Heever says the supply of J&J doses from Aspen’s factory in Gqeberha could be increased if the vaccine rollout picks up considerably.

According to the professor, the Aspen plant can fill and finish one million J&J doses a day and is expected to produce 300 million doses by the end of the year.

RELATED: Closure of vaccine sites in KZN disrupts South Africa's plans to ramp up rollout

He says more vaccine doses from the production facility can be set aside for South Africa only if the vaccination programme speeds up.

The government set a short-term target to vaccinate 300,000 people per day, however, the national rollout suffered a setback this week due to the unrest in some parts of the country.

We've got a trickle of vaccine doses arriving throughout the year, it would be much more preferable if it were at a greater scale... I think there's a possibility of getting a lot more J&J doses earlier with the Aspen facility [in Gqeberha]. Professor Alex van den Heever, Chair - Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies at Wits

It's not clear what those negotiations had produced, but Aspen and Johnson & Johnson had indicated that it really depended on the speed of South Africa's rollout how much they would redirect from export to South Africa. Professor Alex van den Heever, Chair - Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies at Wits