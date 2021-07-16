Since Tuesday nearly 50k join RebuildSA on Facebook to clean up after looting





Emelda Masango took to Facebook on Tuesday calling on fellow South Africans to help clean up after the looting that has rocked the nation

RebuildSA Volunteers Group has 48.8k members since Tuesday

This past week has rocked South Africa as crowds have been looting and setting alight shopping centres mainly in areas of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

But the reaction of millions of South Africans has been to come together and find a way to help with cleanups.

Inspiring South African Emelda Masango created a post on the Facebook page I Know A Guy, a page that networks influencers, employers, freelancers who believe in sharing opportunities.

Emelda posted on the group hoping to bring together people wanting to help clean up after the widespread looting that hit parts of KZN and Gauteng this past week.

Emelda's post has had an enormous response with thousands of South Africans offering to help from across the country.

She says some 47,000 people have joined the sub-group RebuildSA - Volunteers Group since Tuesday.

RELATED: Rebuild SA: 'It's a beautiful thing, the helpers are coming out everywhere!'

She says she has a volunteer admin group currently helping coordinate the work that needs to be done.

To join the volunteers on Rebuild SA click here

Email: rebuildsa@gmail.com if you want to get involved.