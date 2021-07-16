Civilisation will collapse completely by 2040 – MIT model, confirmed by KPMG
Economic growth will screech to a halt within a decade in a “business-as-usual” scenario, according to an analysis of an old MIT model by KPMG’s Gaya Herrington.
By 2040, expect complete societal collapse, concluded Herrington.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (scroll up to listen).
We are on course for planetary ruin within 20 years, according to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology… From their model… we are still absolutely on target for total societal collapse by 2040…Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent
… the destruction of the quality of life, the ability to earn, the ability to eat and exist, all plummeting downwards within 20 years…Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent
As things stand… that’s where we’re heading… It’s happening now… We know these models aren’t always 100% accurate, but let’s not dismiss them!Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/jvdwolf/jvdwolf1706/jvdwolf170600260/81287396-air-pollution-from-power-plant-chimneys-.jpg
