Civilisation will collapse completely by 2040 – MIT model, confirmed by KPMG





Economic growth will screech to a halt within a decade in a “business-as-usual” scenario, according to an analysis of an old MIT model by KPMG’s Gaya Herrington.

By 2040, expect complete societal collapse, concluded Herrington.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (scroll up to listen).

