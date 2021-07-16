President Cyril Ramaphosa visits KZN to see the damage for himself





President Cyril Ramaphosa visited eThekwini on Friday to see for himself how much damage has been done

He was greeted warmly by crowds of people

Ramaphosa backpedalled on his earlier claim that the riots were sparked by ethnic mobilisation, but said there were instigators, and that they will be found

Fuel supplies are running short, and private security companies are accompanying bread trucks

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News

President Cyril Ramaphosa visited Durban on Friday to see for himself the impact of recent public violence.

Ramaphosa backtracked on his earlier statement that the riots were sparked by ethnic mobilisation.

He says it is clear that the unrest was instigated, and that law enforcement could have done better.

“It's quite clear that all these incidents of unrest and looting were instigated, and we are after those people, we are going after them,” said Ramaphosa.

“We have identified a good number of them, and we will not allow anarchy and mayhem to just unfold in our country.”

The president will meet with provincial leaders and some ministers from the security cluster later today.

He is also scheduled to meet with his Cabinet.

Mandy Wiener interviewed Newzroom Afrika Reporter Karinda Jagmohan (scroll up to listen).

I’m watching right now the spectacle that one sees when a President touches down in any city… Wherever he goes, he draws crowds… Many people coming to take photos of him, clapping for him… Karinda Jagmohan, reporter - Newzroom Afrika

I see absolute devastation. I don’t see a single shop that survived the looting… Karinda Jagmohan, reporter - Newzroom Afrika

The President thanked them for coming here to clean up their city… and he said he’s trying to resolve the situation. Karinda Jagmohan, reporter - Newzroom Afrika

… some fuel stations are still struggling to get supplies… We’ve got private security companies escorting bread trucks… Karinda Jagmohan, reporter - Newzroom Afrika