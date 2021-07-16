Mayoral candidate nabbed in Gauteng for incitement, police tracing looted goods
- Police officers have begun tracing looted goods in KZN and Gauteng
- A man has been arrested in Gauteng after he allegedly spread a recording calling for violence in the West Rand
- Listen to the full Eyewitness News update in the audio above
Police have arrested one suspect in Johannesburg's West Rand on Friday morning for allegedly inciting violence, linked to the week-long riots, using social media.
The South African Police Service (SAPS) made the announcement when they briefed Parliament's portfolio committee on police on Friday, giving an update on the impact of the recent public violence.
Eyewitness News reporter Shamiela Fisher says the suspect was arrested after 1am this morning after police received information that he was distributing messages to mobilise communities.
According to Fisher, the suspect is not one of the 12 people who have been identified as the main ringleaders who sparked and fueled the violence in parts of the country this week.
The police's Leon Rabie says three of the 12 alleged ringleaders have been prioritised by members of the Hawks.
No names will be shared with the public at this stage but Eyewitness News has posted the following information:
Eyewitness News understands police obtained info & identified the suspect as the owner of the device where the message was originally recorded.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 16, 2021
RELATED: President Cyril Ramaphosa visits KZN to see the damage for himself
At the same time, police say they are monitoring the situation in KwaZulu-Natal after some sporadic violence overnight.
Officers have begun tracing looted goods in KZN and Gauteng, Fisher reports.
Twelve suspects have been arrested by KZN police for being in possession of stolen goods in Marianhill, near Pinetown today.
#sapsKZN Marianhill: 12 suspects arrested for possession of suspected stolen property. The arrested suspects are currently being charged and detained. #ProtectSouthAfrica ME pic.twitter.com/mGTr4yHevf— SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) July 16, 2021
RELATED: More torching and looting in KZN overnight amid fears of humanitarian crisis
The police will continue monitoring critical infrastructure, including airports, harbours, national and provincial transport routes, malls and shopping centres, hospitals, factories and warehouses housing hazardous materials.
There has been a presentation by the police and they have indicated that the situation... in Gauteng is currently calm.Shamiela Fisher, Reporter - Eyewitness News
They've indicated that members are following up on looted items and police are assisting with the recovery of damages ATMs and securing the distribution of food. The same applies to KZN.Shamiela Fisher, Reporter - Eyewitness News
In KZN, there have been sporadic incidents related to looting but there has been no major outbreak today and they are continuing to monitor the situation on an hourly basis.Shamiela Fisher, Reporter - Eyewitness News
The police have indicated that they have arrested a person in the West Rand for allegedly inciting violence on social media linked to the riots.Shamiela Fisher, Reporter - Eyewitness News
