Constantia apartheid forced removals: communities showcased in a memory archive





Many families and communities were forcibly removed from ancestral homes during apartheid

The Constantia Heritage and Education Project is creating a continuous living archive

The aim is to provide an archive for future generations and an acknowledgment of the devastating history

Constantia Heritage and Education Project https://constantiaheritage.org.za/

The Constantia Heritage and Education Project (CHEP) was founded in December 2017.

A spontaneous memory walk initiated by a group of former residents of Constantia who were victims of forced removals under apartheid was the spark that kicked off the project.

Dr Lester explains the project which has been assisted by Christchurch Constantia and the UCT Centre for Creating the Archives.

We decided in the midst of Covid and being unable to have community meetings and events, that we should do an exhibition. Dr Claire-Anne Lester - CHEP

It is an opportunity to salvage knowledge about the past - getting people's personal memories and histories from their perspective. Dr Claire-Anne Lester - CHEP

It would become a continuous living archive that would be digitised which UCT's Centre for Creating the Archives is assisting us with. Dr Claire-Anne Lester - CHEP

This would enable so that future generations can access this knowledge as well as a formal acknowledgment of the past which was devastating, Dr Claire-Anne Lester - CHEP