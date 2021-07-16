Streaming issues? Report here
Constantia apartheid forced removals: communities showcased in a memory archive

16 July 2021 1:05 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
APARTHEID
Constantia
Forced removals
Constantia forced removals
CHEP
Constantia Heritage and Education Project

Lester Kiewit talks to Dr Claire-Anne Lester of the Constantia Heritage and Education Project (CHEP).
  • Many families and communities were forcibly removed from ancestral homes during apartheid
  • The Constantia Heritage and Education Project is creating a continuous living archive
  • The aim is to provide an archive for future generations and an acknowledgment of the devastating history
Constantia Heritage and Education Project https://constantiaheritage.org.za/

The Constantia Heritage and Education Project (CHEP) was founded in December 2017.

A spontaneous memory walk initiated by a group of former residents of Constantia who were victims of forced removals under apartheid was the spark that kicked off the project.

Dr Lester explains the project which has been assisted by Christchurch Constantia and the UCT Centre for Creating the Archives.

We decided in the midst of Covid and being unable to have community meetings and events, that we should do an exhibition.

Dr Claire-Anne Lester - CHEP

It is an opportunity to salvage knowledge about the past - getting people's personal memories and histories from their perspective.

Dr Claire-Anne Lester - CHEP

It would become a continuous living archive that would be digitised which UCT's Centre for Creating the Archives is assisting us with.

Dr Claire-Anne Lester - CHEP

This would enable so that future generations can access this knowledge as well as a formal acknowledgment of the past which was devastating,

Dr Claire-Anne Lester - CHEP

Between 1960 and 1985 approximately 5 million people were forcibly removed in South Africa but have not received the attention one might think.

Dr Claire-Anne Lester - CHEP



Share this:
