Learners return to school on 26 July on rotational basis - DBE
- Schools reopen on 26 July on a rotational basis announced DBE in Government Gazette on Thursday
- Principals and teachers return to work earlier on 22 July
- From 2 August primary schools back to school on a daily basis
The Department of Basic Education in a government gazette released on Thursday night published directions for dates and directions regarding the reopening of schools in both public and independent sectors.
The new date for the reopening of schools is the 26 July for learners, for teaching and learning to commence.Elijah Mhlanga, Spokesperson - Department of Basic Education
However, teachers and school principals are expected back in schools on 22 July.Elijah Mhlanga, Spokesperson - Department of Basic Education
They are expected to continue with the rotational timetable but at a primary school level from 2 August are expected to return to the normal timetable.Elijah Mhlanga, Spokesperson - Department of Basic Education
The department is monitoring the Covid situation so this may change, but for now, this is the plan that remains in place, he says.
In short, primary schools will be back at school daily from 2 August.
Primary schools (for learners in Grades R to 7) must return to the traditional and daily attendance timetabling model from 2 August 2021: Provided that the risk adjusted differentiated strategy is implemented.Government Gazette
