Learners return to school on 26 July on rotational basis - DBE





Schools reopen on 26 July on a rotational basis announced DBE in Government Gazette on Thursday

Principals and teachers return to work earlier on 22 July

From 2 August primary schools back to school on a daily basis

The Department of Basic Education in a government gazette released on Thursday night published directions for dates and directions regarding the reopening of schools in both public and independent sectors.

The new date for the reopening of schools is the 26 July for learners, for teaching and learning to commence. Elijah Mhlanga, Spokesperson - Department of Basic Education

However, teachers and school principals are expected back in schools on 22 July. Elijah Mhlanga, Spokesperson - Department of Basic Education

They are expected to continue with the rotational timetable but at a primary school level from 2 August are expected to return to the normal timetable. Elijah Mhlanga, Spokesperson - Department of Basic Education

The department is monitoring the Covid situation so this may change, but for now, this is the plan that remains in place, he says.

In short, primary schools will be back at school daily from 2 August.