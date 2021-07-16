Taxi violence: Minister Mbalula meets with industry after peace pledge unravels





Three people died and a mother and a baby were injured in taxi violence on Thursday, a week after rival associations signed a “peace pledge”

79 people have died so far this year

The Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata) has withdrawn services

Transport Fikile Mbalula is meeting with industry stakeholders

Image: © Alexey Stiop /123rf.com

Three people were shot dead in Khayelitsha on Thursday in ongoing taxi violence.

A woman and a five-month-old baby were wounded in the attack along Mew Way.

So far this year 79 people have died in taxi-related violence in Cape Town.

Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula met with taxi industry stakeholders on Friday.

The violence is ongoing, despite the signing of a peace pledge between rival taxi groups Cata and Codeta last week.

Mandy Wiener interviewed Eyewitness News reporter Kaylynn Palm (scroll up to listen).

This week alone, nine people were killed, several were wounded… Today’s meeting is about trying to find a solution with the two associations… Kaylynn Palm, reporter - Eyewitness News

Last week, Cata withdrew services from parts of Cape Town. They’ve done that again today… Hopefully, after this meeting, services will resume… Kaylynn Palm, reporter - Eyewitness News