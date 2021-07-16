Taxi violence: Minister Mbalula meets with industry after peace pledge unravels
-
Three people died and a mother and a baby were injured in taxi violence on Thursday, a week after rival associations signed a “peace pledge”
-
79 people have died so far this year
-
The Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata) has withdrawn services
-
Transport Fikile Mbalula is meeting with industry stakeholders
Three people were shot dead in Khayelitsha on Thursday in ongoing taxi violence.
A woman and a five-month-old baby were wounded in the attack along Mew Way.
So far this year 79 people have died in taxi-related violence in Cape Town.
Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula met with taxi industry stakeholders on Friday.
The violence is ongoing, despite the signing of a peace pledge between rival taxi groups Cata and Codeta last week.
Mandy Wiener interviewed Eyewitness News reporter Kaylynn Palm (scroll up to listen).
This week alone, nine people were killed, several were wounded… Today’s meeting is about trying to find a solution with the two associations…Kaylynn Palm, reporter - Eyewitness News
Last week, Cata withdrew services from parts of Cape Town. They’ve done that again today… Hopefully, after this meeting, services will resume…Kaylynn Palm, reporter - Eyewitness News
A peace pledge was signed last Friday after eight people were killed in one day… it didn’t hold… There’s taxi violence again…Kaylynn Palm, reporter - Eyewitness News
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/taxi_south_africa.html?oriSearch=taxi&sti=mgxkhh8aj6iyhnvuav|&mediapopup=126122414
More from Local
Constantia apartheid forced removals: communities showcased in a memory archive
Lester Kiewit talks to Dr Claire-Anne Lester of the Constantia Heritage and Education Project (CHEP).Read More
President Cyril Ramaphosa visits KZN to see the damage for himself
Mandy Wiener interviews Newzroom Afrika reporter Karinda Jagmohan.Read More
Supply of J&J doses really depends on speed of South Africa's rollout - prof
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to public health expert Prof Alex Van den Heever about SA's vaccine supply challenges.Read More
Since Tuesday nearly 50k join RebuildSA on Facebook to clean up after looting
Refilwe Moloto talks to organiser Emelda Masango who has had an overwhelming response to her call since Tuesday.Read More
Winde: WC will still prioritise older groups as over-35s 'bypass vaccine rules'
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Premier Alan Winde for his weekly update on the WC vaccine rollout and Covid-19 response.Read More
Closure of vaccine sites in KZN disrupts South Africa's plans to ramp up rollout
Breakfast host Refilwe Molot chats to Jackie Maimin, the CEO of the Independent Community Pharmacists Association, how unrest has impacted vaccines.Read More
More torching and looting in KZN overnight amid fears of humanitarian crisis
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to EWN Correspondent Mary Papaya about the volatile situation in KwaZulu-Natal.Read More
#Rebuild SA: 'It's a beautiful thing, the helpers are coming out everywhere!'
Bruce Whitfield chats to Brent Lindeque (Good Things Guy) about the way South Africans step up and help each other in dark times.Read More
Youngsters from SA's Field Band Foundation step in to clean up looted mall
'Yes we can!' The Money Show talks to the FBF's Paul Mongwe about preparing young people to play a constructive role in SA.Read More