Free WhatsApp chatbot helps diabetes sufferers manage condition from home

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 16:55
# An Hour With
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Zelda le Grange
Today at 17:05
What do we call events of the past week
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Adriaan Basson
Today at 17:20
Law abiding citizens must take ownership of SA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Greg Mills - Director at Brenthurst Foundation
Today at 17:45
Music: Lillia Lessev
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lillea Lessev
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
VACCINE WRAP | Unrest hinders SA's vaccine rollout, some over-35s getting jabs CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 16 July 2021 2:41 PM
Taxi violence: Minister Mbalula meets with industry after peace pledge unravels Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Kaylynn Palm. 16 July 2021 1:39 PM
Constantia apartheid forced removals: communities showcased in a memory archive Lester Kiewit talks to Dr Claire-Anne Lester of the Constantia Heritage and Education Project (CHEP). 16 July 2021 1:05 PM
View all Local
Mayoral candidate nabbed in Gauteng for incitement, police tracing looted goods Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Shamiela Fisher about the police response to unrest in KZN and G... 16 July 2021 1:39 PM
Since Tuesday nearly 50k join RebuildSA on Facebook to clean up after looting Refilwe Moloto talks to organiser Emelda Masango who has had an overwhelming response to her call since Tuesday. 16 July 2021 10:49 AM
Foreign investors will watch SA companies' response to catastrophe - Jacko Maree Bruce Whitfield interviews Jacko Maree, Presidential Special Investment Envoy, about the prospects for rebuilding SA's reputation. 15 July 2021 6:53 PM
View all Politics
'Offshore investing is a great idea – but be careful where you put your money' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Warren Ingram, a Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital. 16 July 2021 4:00 PM
Civilisation will collapse completely by 2040 – MIT model, confirmed by KPMG Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 16 July 2021 11:00 AM
#Rebuild SA: 'It's a beautiful thing, the helpers are coming out everywhere!' Bruce Whitfield chats to Brent Lindeque (Good Things Guy) about the way South Africans step up and help each other in dark times. 15 July 2021 9:03 PM
View all Business
Free WhatsApp chatbot helps diabetes sufferers manage condition from home Bianca chats to one of the lead developers of the project Dr Darcell Schouw about the GREAT4Diabetes project. 16 July 2021 2:43 PM
Learners return to school on 26 July on rotational basis - DBE Mandy Wiener speaks to Department of Education Spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga about when schools will reopen. 16 July 2021 1:30 PM
[OPINION] Nobody has cheated - Refilwe Moloto on 35-49 cohort getting vaccinated Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto expresses her personal views in defence of people in the 35-49 bracket getting vaccinated this week. 16 July 2021 12:36 PM
View all Lifestyle
Civil unrest poses new threat to British & Irish Lions Tour Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick's sports editor, Craig Ray. 14 July 2021 7:47 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] 'Belonging' – the book that inspired the England football team Bruce Whitfield interviews performance coach Owen Eastwood, author of "Belonging: The Ancient Code of Togetherness". 12 July 2021 7:34 PM
How to watch the rugby without a DStv dish, by Toby Shapshak (Stuff magazine) The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Publisher at Stuff magazine. 12 July 2021 7:03 PM
View all Sport
Madiba's secretary Zelda Le Grange takes to CapeTalk with her favourite tracks Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWIth, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 16 July 2021 9:22 AM
A few weeks left to catch the innovative National Arts Festival 2021 online Bianca Resnekov chats to festival CEO Monica Newton about again transitioning onto the online platform due to the pandemic. 14 July 2021 2:49 PM
Formula E Cape Town anticipated to be one of the fastest circuits - Iain Banner E-Movement chair Iain Banner chats to Zain Johnson and says the 2.9km street circuit will be in Mouille Point and its surrounds. 9 July 2021 4:06 PM
View all Entertainment
German flood: 93 people dead, 1300 missing after '3 months' rain in 24 hours' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 16 July 2021 10:03 AM
[WATCH] Kaavan the elephant finally moves into his jungle home Once dubbed 'the world's loneliest elephant' and moved to the Cambodia Wildlife Sanctuary - now his extended jungle home is ready. 15 July 2021 11:00 AM
UK's Branston Pickle brings space-exploring Branson back to earth with a bump Richard Branson is a master of the brand stunt but this time he was upstaged by a humble little pickle, says Andy Rice. 13 July 2021 9:18 PM
View all World
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 1 July 2021 9:17 AM
View all Africa
John Maytham reads Mike Abel’s open letter to 'I told you so' expats Mike Abel (of M&C Saatchi Abel) penned a moving open letter (which Maytham read) to a certain segment of South Africans abroad. 16 July 2021 2:48 PM
BHEKI MNGOMEZULU: The 'ethnic mobilisation' narrative will destroy the country The 'ethnic mobilisation' narrative currently making the rounds needs to end immediately if this country is to come out of this qu... 15 July 2021 6:17 PM
Non-fungible tokens (aka NFTs) explained as simply as possible Refilwe Moloto interviews Ryan McFadyen, cofounder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard. 15 July 2021 2:14 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Free WhatsApp chatbot helps diabetes sufferers manage condition from home

16 July 2021 2:43 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Diabetes
Stellenbosch University
WhatsApp
Chatbots
type 2 diabetes

Bianca chats to one of the lead developers of the project Dr Darcell Schouw about the GREAT4Diabetes project.
  • The GREAT4Diabetes project from Stellenbosch University has launched a Chatbot on WhatsApp to help type 2 diabetes sufferers manage their condition more easily
  • The service is free and available in English, Afrikaans, and Xhosa
Diabetes glucose test. Image: Tesa Robbins on Pixabay

One in every four South Africans over the age of 45 is believed to have diabetes.

People with diabetes are also often disproportionately affected by Covid-19 – not only are they more likely to develop complications from Covid-19, but support services that they require to manage their diabetes, like support-group meetings and counselling sessions, have also been interrupted due to the pandemic.

Health-care specialists at Stellenbosch University (SU) have recently launched a WhatsApp-based chatbot called the GREAT4DIABETES PROJECT to help patients with diabetes effectively navigate the risks associated with the condition from the comfort and safety of their own homes.

Bianca chats to one of the lead developers of the project Dr Darcell Schouw to tell us more about the GREAT4Diabetes project.

The GREAT4Diabetes chatbot is a free service via WhatsApp that sends automated messages that provide educational information to help people with diabetes avoid Covid-19 infection, and to self-manage their diabetes.

There are 16 evidence-based audio messages offering patients guidance on avoiding Covid-19 infection, healthy eating habits, controlling blood sugar levels, and more. All messages are between 3-4 minutes long, and are available in English, Afrikaans, and Xhosa.

The service is activated by sending the message ‘Hi’ to a designated WhatsApp number, which will then guide participants through the registration process. They will then automatically receive an audio message every day for 16 days.

If this project is successful, Schouw foresees that this kind of WhatsApp chatbot could be expanded for use in helping to manage other chronic diseases, not just in the Western Cape, but across the rest if South Africa.

People who want to sign up to receive messages to help them manage their diabetes can save the number 087 240 5094 to their phone, and send a message “Hi” via WhatsApp to subscribe. The service is free of charge and available to anyone with type 2 diabetes.




16 July 2021 2:43 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Diabetes
Stellenbosch University
WhatsApp
Chatbots
type 2 diabetes

More from Local

VACCINE WRAP | Unrest hinders SA's vaccine rollout, some over-35s getting jabs

16 July 2021 2:41 PM

CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Taxi violence: Minister Mbalula meets with industry after peace pledge unravels

16 July 2021 1:39 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Kaylynn Palm.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Constantia apartheid forced removals: communities showcased in a memory archive

16 July 2021 1:05 PM

Lester Kiewit talks to Dr Claire-Anne Lester of the Constantia Heritage and Education Project (CHEP).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa visits KZN to see the damage for himself

16 July 2021 12:44 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Newzroom Afrika reporter Karinda Jagmohan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Supply of J&J doses really depends on speed of South Africa's rollout - prof

16 July 2021 10:58 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to public health expert Prof Alex Van den Heever about SA's vaccine supply challenges.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Since Tuesday nearly 50k join RebuildSA on Facebook to clean up after looting

16 July 2021 10:49 AM

Refilwe Moloto talks to organiser Emelda Masango who has had an overwhelming response to her call since Tuesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Winde: WC will still prioritise older groups as over-35s 'bypass vaccine rules'

16 July 2021 9:20 AM

Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Premier Alan Winde for his weekly update on the WC vaccine rollout and Covid-19 response.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Closure of vaccine sites in KZN disrupts South Africa's plans to ramp up rollout

16 July 2021 8:20 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Molot chats to Jackie Maimin, the CEO of the Independent Community Pharmacists Association, how unrest has impacted vaccines.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More torching and looting in KZN overnight amid fears of humanitarian crisis

16 July 2021 7:38 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to EWN Correspondent Mary Papaya about the volatile situation in KwaZulu-Natal.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

#Rebuild SA: 'It's a beautiful thing, the helpers are coming out everywhere!'

15 July 2021 9:03 PM

Bruce Whitfield chats to Brent Lindeque (Good Things Guy) about the way South Africans step up and help each other in dark times.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

'Offshore investing is a great idea – but be careful where you put your money'

16 July 2021 4:00 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Warren Ingram, a Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Learners return to school on 26 July on rotational basis - DBE

16 July 2021 1:30 PM

Mandy Wiener speaks to Department of Education Spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga about when schools will reopen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[OPINION] Nobody has cheated - Refilwe Moloto on 35-49 cohort getting vaccinated

16 July 2021 12:36 PM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto expresses her personal views in defence of people in the 35-49 bracket getting vaccinated this week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Madiba's secretary Zelda Le Grange takes to CapeTalk with her favourite tracks

16 July 2021 9:22 AM

Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWIth, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

BHEKI MNGOMEZULU: The 'ethnic mobilisation' narrative will destroy the country

15 July 2021 6:17 PM

The 'ethnic mobilisation' narrative currently making the rounds needs to end immediately if this country is to come out of this quagmire, writes Bheki Mngomezulu.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'It's the ultimate experience in mindfulness' - Anthony Shapiro talks pottery

15 July 2021 3:56 PM

CapeTalk stand-in host Bianca Resnekov chats to local ceramicist Anthony Shapiro about the therapeutic benefits of pottery.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Non-fungible tokens (aka NFTs) explained as simply as possible

15 July 2021 2:14 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Ryan McFadyen, cofounder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We must document queer lives and history' - Phd research explores drag culture

15 July 2021 12:20 PM

Anthropologist Dr. Lindy-Lee Prince chats to Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto about their PhD which delves into drag and burlesque.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Using indigenous fruits and herbs to create businesses and uplift communities

15 July 2021 11:48 AM

Lester Kiewit talks to Botany Professor Ben-Erik van Wyk about Marula, fynbos and other ideas used in delicious local produce.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Kaavan the elephant finally moves into his jungle home

15 July 2021 11:00 AM

Once dubbed 'the world's loneliest elephant' and moved to the Cambodia Wildlife Sanctuary - now his extended jungle home is ready.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[OPINION] Why there is light at the end of the tunnel, South Africa

Winde: WC will still prioritise older groups as over-35s 'bypass vaccine rules'

Local

Mayoral candidate nabbed in Gauteng for incitement, police tracing looted goods

Politics

EWN Highlights

WATCH LIVE: Ntshavheni updates media on govt response to unrest

16 July 2021 3:54 PM

Free Jacob Zuma Campaign gives Ramaphosa 14 days to release him from prison

16 July 2021 3:39 PM

Health experts concerned unrest could impact tracking of COVID-19 third wave

16 July 2021 3:24 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA