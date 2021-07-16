Free WhatsApp chatbot helps diabetes sufferers manage condition from home





The GREAT4Diabetes project from Stellenbosch University has launched a Chatbot on WhatsApp to help type 2 diabetes sufferers manage their condition more easily

The service is free and available in English, Afrikaans, and Xhosa

Diabetes glucose test. Image: Tesa Robbins on Pixabay

One in every four South Africans over the age of 45 is believed to have diabetes.

People with diabetes are also often disproportionately affected by Covid-19 – not only are they more likely to develop complications from Covid-19, but support services that they require to manage their diabetes, like support-group meetings and counselling sessions, have also been interrupted due to the pandemic.

Health-care specialists at Stellenbosch University (SU) have recently launched a WhatsApp-based chatbot called the GREAT4DIABETES PROJECT to help patients with diabetes effectively navigate the risks associated with the condition from the comfort and safety of their own homes.

Bianca chats to one of the lead developers of the project Dr Darcell Schouw to tell us more about the GREAT4Diabetes project.

The GREAT4Diabetes chatbot is a free service via WhatsApp that sends automated messages that provide educational information to help people with diabetes avoid Covid-19 infection, and to self-manage their diabetes.

There are 16 evidence-based audio messages offering patients guidance on avoiding Covid-19 infection, healthy eating habits, controlling blood sugar levels, and more. All messages are between 3-4 minutes long, and are available in English, Afrikaans, and Xhosa.

The service is activated by sending the message ‘Hi’ to a designated WhatsApp number, which will then guide participants through the registration process. They will then automatically receive an audio message every day for 16 days.

If this project is successful, Schouw foresees that this kind of WhatsApp chatbot could be expanded for use in helping to manage other chronic diseases, not just in the Western Cape, but across the rest if South Africa.

People who want to sign up to receive messages to help them manage their diabetes can save the number 087 240 5094 to their phone, and send a message “Hi” via WhatsApp to subscribe. The service is free of charge and available to anyone with type 2 diabetes.