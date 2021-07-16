John Maytham reads Mike Abel’s open letter to 'I told you so' expats

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 16:55
# An Hour With
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Zelda le Grange
Today at 17:05
What do we call events of the past week
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Adriaan Basson
Today at 17:20
Law abiding citizens must take ownership of SA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Greg Mills - Director at Brenthurst Foundation
Today at 17:45
Music: Lillia Lessev
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lillea Lessev
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
VACCINE WRAP | Unrest hinders SA's vaccine rollout, some over-35s getting jabs CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 16 July 2021 2:41 PM
Taxi violence: Minister Mbalula meets with industry after peace pledge unravels Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Kaylynn Palm. 16 July 2021 1:39 PM
Constantia apartheid forced removals: communities showcased in a memory archive Lester Kiewit talks to Dr Claire-Anne Lester of the Constantia Heritage and Education Project (CHEP). 16 July 2021 1:05 PM
View all Local
Mayoral candidate nabbed in Gauteng for incitement, police tracing looted goods Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Shamiela Fisher about the police response to unrest in KZN and G... 16 July 2021 1:39 PM
Since Tuesday nearly 50k join RebuildSA on Facebook to clean up after looting Refilwe Moloto talks to organiser Emelda Masango who has had an overwhelming response to her call since Tuesday. 16 July 2021 10:49 AM
Foreign investors will watch SA companies' response to catastrophe - Jacko Maree Bruce Whitfield interviews Jacko Maree, Presidential Special Investment Envoy, about the prospects for rebuilding SA's reputation. 15 July 2021 6:53 PM
View all Politics
'Offshore investing is a great idea – but be careful where you put your money' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Warren Ingram, a Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital. 16 July 2021 4:00 PM
Civilisation will collapse completely by 2040 – MIT model, confirmed by KPMG Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 16 July 2021 11:00 AM
#Rebuild SA: 'It's a beautiful thing, the helpers are coming out everywhere!' Bruce Whitfield chats to Brent Lindeque (Good Things Guy) about the way South Africans step up and help each other in dark times. 15 July 2021 9:03 PM
View all Business
Free WhatsApp chatbot helps diabetes sufferers manage condition from home Bianca chats to one of the lead developers of the project Dr Darcell Schouw about the GREAT4Diabetes project. 16 July 2021 2:43 PM
Learners return to school on 26 July on rotational basis - DBE Mandy Wiener speaks to Department of Education Spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga about when schools will reopen. 16 July 2021 1:30 PM
[OPINION] Nobody has cheated - Refilwe Moloto on 35-49 cohort getting vaccinated Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto expresses her personal views in defence of people in the 35-49 bracket getting vaccinated this week. 16 July 2021 12:36 PM
View all Lifestyle
Civil unrest poses new threat to British & Irish Lions Tour Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick's sports editor, Craig Ray. 14 July 2021 7:47 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] 'Belonging' – the book that inspired the England football team Bruce Whitfield interviews performance coach Owen Eastwood, author of "Belonging: The Ancient Code of Togetherness". 12 July 2021 7:34 PM
How to watch the rugby without a DStv dish, by Toby Shapshak (Stuff magazine) The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Publisher at Stuff magazine. 12 July 2021 7:03 PM
View all Sport
Madiba's secretary Zelda Le Grange takes to CapeTalk with her favourite tracks Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWIth, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 16 July 2021 9:22 AM
A few weeks left to catch the innovative National Arts Festival 2021 online Bianca Resnekov chats to festival CEO Monica Newton about again transitioning onto the online platform due to the pandemic. 14 July 2021 2:49 PM
Formula E Cape Town anticipated to be one of the fastest circuits - Iain Banner E-Movement chair Iain Banner chats to Zain Johnson and says the 2.9km street circuit will be in Mouille Point and its surrounds. 9 July 2021 4:06 PM
View all Entertainment
German flood: 93 people dead, 1300 missing after '3 months' rain in 24 hours' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 16 July 2021 10:03 AM
[WATCH] Kaavan the elephant finally moves into his jungle home Once dubbed 'the world's loneliest elephant' and moved to the Cambodia Wildlife Sanctuary - now his extended jungle home is ready. 15 July 2021 11:00 AM
UK's Branston Pickle brings space-exploring Branson back to earth with a bump Richard Branson is a master of the brand stunt but this time he was upstaged by a humble little pickle, says Andy Rice. 13 July 2021 9:18 PM
View all World
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 1 July 2021 9:17 AM
View all Africa
John Maytham reads Mike Abel’s open letter to 'I told you so' expats Mike Abel (of M&C Saatchi Abel) penned a moving open letter (which Maytham read) to a certain segment of South Africans abroad. 16 July 2021 2:48 PM
BHEKI MNGOMEZULU: The 'ethnic mobilisation' narrative will destroy the country The 'ethnic mobilisation' narrative currently making the rounds needs to end immediately if this country is to come out of this qu... 15 July 2021 6:17 PM
Non-fungible tokens (aka NFTs) explained as simply as possible Refilwe Moloto interviews Ryan McFadyen, cofounder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard. 15 July 2021 2:14 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Opinion

John Maytham reads Mike Abel’s open letter to 'I told you so' expats

16 July 2021 2:48 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
John Maytham
Mike Abel
M&C Saatchi Abel
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Mike Abel open letter

Mike Abel (of M&C Saatchi Abel) penned a moving open letter (which Maytham read) to a certain segment of South Africans abroad.

  • On Thursday, Mike Abel (M&C Saatchi Abel) posted an open letter to South African expats on Facebook – it is rapidly making its way around the world

  • He says he chose to return to South Africa (after emigrating to Australia in 2008) not because he could not “see the writing on the wall” but because he loves his country and he missed it

  • Abel slammed some overseas South Africans’ schadenfreude – he asks their “love, concern and support” instead

  • John Maytham read out the moving open letter

Image: © intriceight8/123rf.com

Mike Abel is the Chief Executive Partner at M&C Saatchi Abel in South Africa.

Abel wrote a moving open letter to South Africans living abroad.

He thanked those who sent notes of concern for the country – his message is not for them but for the “I told you so; thank heavens we left when we did” crowd.

John Maytham read out aloud Abel’s open letter (scroll up to listen).

Snippets from open letter:

… Many of us could live anywhere but we have chosen to be here. Because it’s home. Because we love it. Not because we are stupid and couldn’t see “the writing on the wall” less than you could…

Mike Abel, Chief Executive Partner - M&C Saatchi Abel South Africa

… Chaos, anarchy, hate and insecurity is not unique to us in South Africa. But I don’t see you commenting on this. You reserve a special scrutiny and dare I say, hints of schadenfreude, for a country that gave you your identity and best memories. A place where your parents, siblings, cousins and many friends still may live…

Mike Abel, Chief Executive Partner - M&C Saatchi Abel South Africa

… We don’t need your judgement and relief that you don’t live here. We need your love, concern and support…

Mike Abel, Chief Executive Partner - M&C Saatchi Abel South Africa

… It’s a scary time here. Dangerous forces are at play. There is deliberate insurrection and treason happening. Whilst Zuma & Co were the flame, unemployment related poverty created the firewood…

Mike Abel, Chief Executive Partner - M&C Saatchi Abel South Africa

Listen to Maytham or read the letter below:




16 July 2021 2:48 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
John Maytham
Mike Abel
M&C Saatchi Abel
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Mike Abel open letter

More from Opinion

[OPINION] Nobody has cheated - Refilwe Moloto on 35-49 cohort getting vaccinated

16 July 2021 12:36 PM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto expresses her personal views in defence of people in the 35-49 bracket getting vaccinated this week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

BHEKI MNGOMEZULU: The 'ethnic mobilisation' narrative will destroy the country

15 July 2021 6:17 PM

The 'ethnic mobilisation' narrative currently making the rounds needs to end immediately if this country is to come out of this quagmire, writes Bheki Mngomezulu.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Non-fungible tokens (aka NFTs) explained as simply as possible

15 July 2021 2:14 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Ryan McFadyen, cofounder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Largest deployment of SANDF troops since 1994 – but it won’t happen overnight'

15 July 2021 12:48 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Darren Olivier, Director at African Defence Review.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Probably 99.9% of looters were unemployed - founder, Men on the Side of the Road

15 July 2021 11:36 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Charles Maisel, founder of Men on the Side of the Road.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Poverty, unemployment and inequality - hosts to a parasite called politics'

15 July 2021 10:27 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews former Statistician-General Pali Lehola of the Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[CAR REVIEW] We drive Mitsubishi’s sub-R300 000 7-seater Xpander MPV

14 July 2021 3:12 PM

Bianca Resnekov interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa needs a State of Emergency, right now - Vusi Pikoli

14 July 2021 10:51 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Vusi Pikoli, formerly the head of the National Prosecuting Authority.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Should you rinse after brushing? Floss, or mouthwash? Electric, or manual?

14 July 2021 9:42 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Dr Jason Sam, a dentist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

UK's Branston Pickle brings space-exploring Branson back to earth with a bump

13 July 2021 9:18 PM

Richard Branson is a master of the brand stunt but this time he was upstaged by a humble little pickle, says Andy Rice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[OPINION] Why there is light at the end of the tunnel, South Africa

Winde: WC will still prioritise older groups as over-35s 'bypass vaccine rules'

Local

Mayoral candidate nabbed in Gauteng for incitement, police tracing looted goods

Politics

EWN Highlights

WATCH LIVE: Ntshavheni updates media on govt response to unrest

16 July 2021 3:54 PM

Free Jacob Zuma Campaign gives Ramaphosa 14 days to release him from prison

16 July 2021 3:39 PM

Health experts concerned unrest could impact tracking of COVID-19 third wave

16 July 2021 3:24 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA