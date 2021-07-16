John Maytham reads Mike Abel’s open letter to 'I told you so' expats





On Thursday, Mike Abel (M&C Saatchi Abel) posted an open letter to South African expats on Facebook – it is rapidly making its way around the world

He says he chose to return to South Africa (after emigrating to Australia in 2008) not because he could not “see the writing on the wall” but because he loves his country and he missed it

Abel slammed some overseas South Africans’ schadenfreude – he asks their “love, concern and support” instead

John Maytham read out the moving open letter

Mike Abel is the Chief Executive Partner at M&C Saatchi Abel in South Africa.

Abel wrote a moving open letter to South Africans living abroad.

He thanked those who sent notes of concern for the country – his message is not for them but for the “I told you so; thank heavens we left when we did” crowd.

John Maytham read out aloud Abel's open letter.

Snippets from open letter:

… Many of us could live anywhere but we have chosen to be here. Because it’s home. Because we love it. Not because we are stupid and couldn’t see “the writing on the wall” less than you could… Mike Abel, Chief Executive Partner - M&C Saatchi Abel South Africa

… Chaos, anarchy, hate and insecurity is not unique to us in South Africa. But I don’t see you commenting on this. You reserve a special scrutiny and dare I say, hints of schadenfreude, for a country that gave you your identity and best memories. A place where your parents, siblings, cousins and many friends still may live… Mike Abel, Chief Executive Partner - M&C Saatchi Abel South Africa

… We don’t need your judgement and relief that you don’t live here. We need your love, concern and support… Mike Abel, Chief Executive Partner - M&C Saatchi Abel South Africa

… It’s a scary time here. Dangerous forces are at play. There is deliberate insurrection and treason happening. Whilst Zuma & Co were the flame, unemployment related poverty created the firewood… Mike Abel, Chief Executive Partner - M&C Saatchi Abel South Africa

Read the letter below: