'Offshore investing is a great idea – but be careful where you put your money'
-
The purpose of offshore investments should be to diversify your risks and opportunities away from South Africa
-
Consider ways to limit transaction costs
-
Places such as Ireland, Guernsey, Switzerland, or Malta are favourable as non-residents do not pay tax
-
For most small investors, a rand-based monthly debit order to a global investment is a good idea
Ever heard the saying, “Don’t put all your eggs in one basket?”
South Africa's share of the world's Gross Domestic Product is around 0.4%.
If you are only invested in South Africa, you are putting all your eggs in the tiniest of baskets – and the basket is looking a bit worse for wear!
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Warren Ingram, a Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital (scroll up to listen).
Ingram explained how he is being inundated by anxious clients clamouring to send their money abroad.
It is good to diversify your investments but be careful where you invest.
My inbox is flooded with questions like, ‘Can I cash in my Provident Fund, pay the tax and send the money out, and how quickly can we do this? How fast can we convert everything?’…Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Advisor - Galileo Capital
Your first purpose is to diversify your risks away from South Africa… Choose one currency, and try not to be too clever… Buy the dollar… Buy companies in America, the UK, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and Japan…Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Advisor - Galileo Capital
When you convert your rands… limit transaction costs… Don’t focus on convenience and speed…Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Advisor - Galileo Capital
Look at places like Ireland, Guernsey, Switzerland, or Malta… They don’t charge non-residents with any form of tax… You only pay tax in South Africa…Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Advisor - Galileo Capital
Doing monthly debit orders into rand-based, global investments is not a bad idea at all…Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Advisor - Galileo Capital
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_98991252_flags-of-all-members-g7-3d-rendering.html
More from MyMoney Online
Untold damage due to civil unrest – only one insurer covers it
Mandy Wiener interviews Cedric Masondo, Managing Director of state-owned insurer Sasria.Read More
Preowned luxury fashion is booming in South Africa. Enter 'Luxity'...
Refilwe Moloto interviews Luxity cofounder Michael Zahariev.Read More
‘Shrinkflation' is ubiquitous, and meant to deceive - Wendy Knowler
Refilwe Moloto interviews consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.Read More
Momentum releases online will generator - and it's free
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Jeffrey Wiseman, CEO at Momentum Trust.Read More
Approaching mid-life? Give yourself a money makeover – your best life coming up!
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Certified Financial Planner Kim Potgieter, author of "Midlife Money Makeover".Read More
Invest like you care about more than a quick buck - it's called ESG investing
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Advisor at Galileo Capital.Read More
Side hustles: Forget formalities – you need a customer to be a business
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous, author of How to Start a Side Hustle.Read More
How to get a tax refund in 2021 – and every year thereafter
Africa Melane interviewed Michael Rossouw, a Senior Investment Consultant at 10X Investments.Read More
Cybercrime is on the increase – and so are the amounts of ransom money
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Steven Ambrose, MD at Atvance Intelligence.Read More
More from Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Investment advice: In bad times be a buyer and never a seller (except when...)
Financial adviser Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) tells The Money Show why staying invested is more important than when you investRead More
Invest like you care about more than a quick buck - it's called ESG investing
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Advisor at Galileo Capital.Read More
The rand is on a roll - should you stop, or start, sending money offshore?
Personal finance expert Warren Ingram has sound advice on the timing of offshore investment decisions.Read More
What to consider if you want to leave money to your children
Valuable tips on ensuring an inheritance for your kids and educating them about money from personal finance expert Warren Ingram.Read More
Should you invest in a Retirement Annuity - or something else?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews personal finance expert Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital).Read More
Give your child the best education you can afford – here’s how to invest
Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on how to save and invest for your child’s future education.Read More
Formula - how much you need to stop working for money, forever
How much do you need so you can live off your investments? Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse shares a few formulas.Read More
The JSE is near record highs – while the economy crashes and burns
The JSE is near record levels; what are investors smoking? Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram explains the disconnect.Read More
[EXPLAINER] Tax Free Savings Accounts vs Retirement Annuities 101
"Both are long-term savings vehicles with certain tax advantages," explains Michael Kirkpatrick of Alexander Forbes.Read More