Today at 16:55
# An Hour With
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Zelda le Grange
Today at 17:05
What do we call events of the past week
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Adriaan Basson
Today at 17:20
Law abiding citizens must take ownership of SA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Greg Mills - Director at Brenthurst Foundation
Today at 17:45
Music: Lillia Lessev
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lillea Lessev
No Items to show
Latest Local
VACCINE WRAP | Unrest hinders SA's vaccine rollout, some over-35s getting jabs CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 16 July 2021 2:41 PM
Taxi violence: Minister Mbalula meets with industry after peace pledge unravels Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Kaylynn Palm. 16 July 2021 1:39 PM
Constantia apartheid forced removals: communities showcased in a memory archive Lester Kiewit talks to Dr Claire-Anne Lester of the Constantia Heritage and Education Project (CHEP). 16 July 2021 1:05 PM
View all Local
Mayoral candidate nabbed in Gauteng for incitement, police tracing looted goods Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Shamiela Fisher about the police response to unrest in KZN and G... 16 July 2021 1:39 PM
Since Tuesday nearly 50k join RebuildSA on Facebook to clean up after looting Refilwe Moloto talks to organiser Emelda Masango who has had an overwhelming response to her call since Tuesday. 16 July 2021 10:49 AM
Foreign investors will watch SA companies' response to catastrophe - Jacko Maree Bruce Whitfield interviews Jacko Maree, Presidential Special Investment Envoy, about the prospects for rebuilding SA's reputation. 15 July 2021 6:53 PM
View all Politics
'Offshore investing is a great idea – but be careful where you put your money' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Warren Ingram, a Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital. 16 July 2021 4:00 PM
Civilisation will collapse completely by 2040 – MIT model, confirmed by KPMG Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 16 July 2021 11:00 AM
#Rebuild SA: 'It's a beautiful thing, the helpers are coming out everywhere!' Bruce Whitfield chats to Brent Lindeque (Good Things Guy) about the way South Africans step up and help each other in dark times. 15 July 2021 9:03 PM
View all Business
Free WhatsApp chatbot helps diabetes sufferers manage condition from home Bianca chats to one of the lead developers of the project Dr Darcell Schouw about the GREAT4Diabetes project. 16 July 2021 2:43 PM
Learners return to school on 26 July on rotational basis - DBE Mandy Wiener speaks to Department of Education Spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga about when schools will reopen. 16 July 2021 1:30 PM
[OPINION] Nobody has cheated - Refilwe Moloto on 35-49 cohort getting vaccinated Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto expresses her personal views in defence of people in the 35-49 bracket getting vaccinated this week. 16 July 2021 12:36 PM
View all Lifestyle
Civil unrest poses new threat to British & Irish Lions Tour Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick's sports editor, Craig Ray. 14 July 2021 7:47 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] 'Belonging' – the book that inspired the England football team Bruce Whitfield interviews performance coach Owen Eastwood, author of "Belonging: The Ancient Code of Togetherness". 12 July 2021 7:34 PM
How to watch the rugby without a DStv dish, by Toby Shapshak (Stuff magazine) The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Publisher at Stuff magazine. 12 July 2021 7:03 PM
View all Sport
Madiba's secretary Zelda Le Grange takes to CapeTalk with her favourite tracks Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWIth, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 16 July 2021 9:22 AM
A few weeks left to catch the innovative National Arts Festival 2021 online Bianca Resnekov chats to festival CEO Monica Newton about again transitioning onto the online platform due to the pandemic. 14 July 2021 2:49 PM
Formula E Cape Town anticipated to be one of the fastest circuits - Iain Banner E-Movement chair Iain Banner chats to Zain Johnson and says the 2.9km street circuit will be in Mouille Point and its surrounds. 9 July 2021 4:06 PM
View all Entertainment
German flood: 93 people dead, 1300 missing after '3 months' rain in 24 hours' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 16 July 2021 10:03 AM
[WATCH] Kaavan the elephant finally moves into his jungle home Once dubbed 'the world's loneliest elephant' and moved to the Cambodia Wildlife Sanctuary - now his extended jungle home is ready. 15 July 2021 11:00 AM
UK's Branston Pickle brings space-exploring Branson back to earth with a bump Richard Branson is a master of the brand stunt but this time he was upstaged by a humble little pickle, says Andy Rice. 13 July 2021 9:18 PM
View all World
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 1 July 2021 9:17 AM
View all Africa
John Maytham reads Mike Abel's open letter to 'I told you so' expats Mike Abel (of M&C Saatchi Abel) penned a moving open letter (which Maytham read) to a certain segment of South Africans abroad. 16 July 2021 2:48 PM
BHEKI MNGOMEZULU: The 'ethnic mobilisation' narrative will destroy the country The 'ethnic mobilisation' narrative currently making the rounds needs to end immediately if this country is to come out of this qu... 15 July 2021 6:17 PM
Non-fungible tokens (aka NFTs) explained as simply as possible Refilwe Moloto interviews Ryan McFadyen, cofounder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard. 15 July 2021 2:14 PM
View all Opinion
'Offshore investing is a great idea – but be careful where you put your money'

16 July 2021 4:00 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Warren Ingram
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Personal finance
Galileo Capital
investing
Offshore investments
financial advice
offshore investing

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Warren Ingram, a Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital.

  • The purpose of offshore investments should be to diversify your risks and opportunities away from South Africa

  • Consider ways to limit transaction costs

  • Places such as Ireland, Guernsey, Switzerland, or Malta are favourable as non-residents do not pay tax

  • For most small investors, a rand-based monthly debit order to a global investment is a good idea

© alexlmx/123rf.com

Ever heard the saying, “Don’t put all your eggs in one basket?”

South Africa's share of the world's Gross Domestic Product is around 0.4%.

If you are only invested in South Africa, you are putting all your eggs in the tiniest of baskets – and the basket is looking a bit worse for wear!

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Warren Ingram, a Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital (scroll up to listen).

Ingram explained how he is being inundated by anxious clients clamouring to send their money abroad.

It is good to diversify your investments but be careful where you invest.

My inbox is flooded with questions like, ‘Can I cash in my Provident Fund, pay the tax and send the money out, and how quickly can we do this? How fast can we convert everything?’…

Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Advisor - Galileo Capital

Your first purpose is to diversify your risks away from South Africa… Choose one currency, and try not to be too clever… Buy the dollar… Buy companies in America, the UK, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and Japan…

Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Advisor - Galileo Capital

When you convert your rands… limit transaction costs… Don’t focus on convenience and speed…

Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Advisor - Galileo Capital

Look at places like Ireland, Guernsey, Switzerland, or Malta… They don’t charge non-residents with any form of tax… You only pay tax in South Africa…

Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Advisor - Galileo Capital

Doing monthly debit orders into rand-based, global investments is not a bad idea at all…

Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Advisor - Galileo Capital



16 July 2021 4:00 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Warren Ingram
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Personal finance
Galileo Capital
investing
Offshore investments
financial advice
offshore investing

