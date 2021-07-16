[OPINION] Why there is light at the end of the tunnel, South Africa





Public interest lawyer and columnist Nicole Fritz says it is important to focus on the light at the end of the tunnel in times of such darkness

Fritz says there are two things essential to South Africa's recovery - one is the Covid-19 vaccine rollout now gaining traction, and the second is the strength of the country's constitutional order which has seen the arrest of former president Jacob Zuma

'We did not bow down to the bullies,' she says

It has been a devastating and gruelling week for South Africans as mass lootings and unrest have swept across parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng following the arrest of former president Jacob Zuma.

But is there hope that things will turn around?

Business Day columnist and CEO of Freedom Under Law Nicole Fritz wrote this week in the Business Day that In the midst of darkness there is light ahead.

There is ample reason for us to be heartbroken and that is a perfectly reasonable response, but what is often most dangerous about the darkest times is that you can be blinded to just how close to the clearing we might be. Nicole Fritz, CEO - Freedom Under Law (FUL)

Whilst we do need to be realistic about the extent of the destruction and loss that has come about in the last week, we must not lose sight of what we are very near to accomplishing. Nicole Fritz, CEO - Freedom Under Law (FUL) and Business Day columnist

She says two things are being accomplished, the physical health of South Africans is being secured, and the constitutional order is being secured as well.

The Covid-19 vaccine rollout albeit slow in taking off now seems to have gained momentum.

Secondly, Jacob Zuma was arrested, she says.

We have a former president in jail as we speak and I do think the destruction and the violence have been unleashed in order to teach us a lesson because we have had as a country, the temerity to hold him to account. Nicole Fritz, CEO - Freedom Under Law (FUL) and Business Day columnist

In a sense, this is the cost - the vengeance - that is being extracted because we will insist on the Rule of Law and a constitutional order. Nicole Fritz, CEO - Freedom Under Law (FUL) and Business Day columnist

If we can hold fast and see this through, I think there is a real possibility that our constitutional order is stronger, not weaker, for this horrific episode. We did not bow down to the bullies. Nicole Fritz, CEO - Freedom Under Law (FUL) and Business Day columnist

South Africa needs to make it to the clearing and there is much work to do, she adds.

While the instigators must pay the price she says, it has highlighted the other very real crisis of debilitating poverty that must be addressed.

This has also played to huge economic disparity and inequality in our country and we have to do so much more to address that. Nicole Fritz, CEO - Freedom Under Law (FUL) and Business Day columnist

The response has shown how ordinary South Africans have rallied together. Nicole Fritz, CEO - Freedom Under Law (FUL) and Business Day columnist

Both vaccine health security and constitutional security are essential in being able to repair the economy, she notes.

Not just repair our economy but grow our economy in the way that it needs to be done. Nicole Fritz, CEO - Freedom Under Law (FUL) and Business Day columnist