John Maytham's Book Reviews: 16 July 2021
- Thriller: Lightseekers by Femi Kayode
- Fiction: Correspondents by Tim Murphy
- Non-Fiction A World on the Wing: The Global Odyssey of Migratory Birds by Scott Weidensaul
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/digitalskill/digitalskill1701/digitalskill170100305/70249836-diverse-woman-in-a-small-group-reading-.jpg
More from Lifestyle
'Offshore investing is a great idea – but be careful where you put your money'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Warren Ingram, a Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital.Read More
Free WhatsApp chatbot helps diabetes sufferers manage condition from home
Bianca chats to one of the lead developers of the project Dr Darcell Schouw about the GREAT4Diabetes project.Read More
Learners return to school on 26 July on rotational basis - DBE
Mandy Wiener speaks to Department of Education Spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga about when schools will reopen.Read More
[OPINION] Nobody has cheated - Refilwe Moloto on 35-49 cohort getting vaccinated
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto expresses her personal views in defence of people in the 35-49 bracket getting vaccinated this week.Read More
Madiba's secretary Zelda Le Grange takes to CapeTalk with her favourite tracks
Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWIth, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you.Read More
BHEKI MNGOMEZULU: The 'ethnic mobilisation' narrative will destroy the country
The 'ethnic mobilisation' narrative currently making the rounds needs to end immediately if this country is to come out of this quagmire, writes Bheki Mngomezulu.Read More
'It's the ultimate experience in mindfulness' - Anthony Shapiro talks pottery
CapeTalk stand-in host Bianca Resnekov chats to local ceramicist Anthony Shapiro about the therapeutic benefits of pottery.Read More
Non-fungible tokens (aka NFTs) explained as simply as possible
Refilwe Moloto interviews Ryan McFadyen, cofounder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard.Read More
'We must document queer lives and history' - Phd research explores drag culture
Anthropologist Dr. Lindy-Lee Prince chats to Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto about their PhD which delves into drag and burlesque.Read More