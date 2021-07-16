WATCH LIVE AT 8.30PM: President Ramaphosa to address nation Friday 16 July





President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 20h30 today, Friday 16 July 2021, on the security situation in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

The President will speak on strengthened measures to restore order and stability, secure the supply of essential goods and ensure inclusive economic recovery.

This evening’s address follows the President’s visit earlier today to Ethekwini to assess the aftermath of public violence and looting. The President was accompanied by the Ministers of Defence and Military Veterans, Police and State Security, as well as Premier of Kwazulu-Natal.

The President also chaired meetings today of the National Security Council and Cabinet.