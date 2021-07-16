'This attempted insurrection has failed' - President Ramaphosa
President Ramaphosa says political grievances were those behind these attacks to economic sabotage through targeted attacks.
He says social media, fake news, and misinformation have sought to flame racial tensions and violence and instigators have sought to exploit the poor for their own benefit.
It was a smokescreen to create economic sabotage to undermine the functioning of SA, he says.
This attempted insurrection has failed. It failed to gain popular support amongst our people. South Africans have rejected it.President Cyril Ramaphosa
Since the unrest started, the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure has recorded over 118 incidents of public violence, arson, looting, and other unrest-related instances.President Cyril Ramaphosa
161 malls, 11 warehouses, 8 factories and 161 liquor outlets and distributors.
This does not include damage to roads and infrastructure.
Over 2,550 people have been arrested in connection with the unrest, and special arrangements are being put in place to ensure that these cases are prioritised.President Cyril Ramaphosa
As this government, we must admit that we were poorly prepared for an orchestrated campaign of public violence, destruction, and sabotage of this nature. We did not have the capability and plans in place to respond swiftly.President Cyril Ramaphosa
Police were faced with a difficult situation he adds.
Police exercised commendable restraint.President Cyril Ramaphosa
The number of security personnel has been increased across the country and he has authorised the deployment of 25, 000 soldiers across SA.
Ramaphosa says at least 212 people have died since the start of the riots.
The South African Police Service is investigating 131 cases of murder and has opened inquest dockets in respect of 81 deaths.President Cyril Ramaphosa
There has been a "sharp decline" in violence, and a sense of calm has returned, he notes.
Ramaphosa says the priorities are:
-
To stabilise the country
-
To secure essential supples and infrastructure
-
To provide relief, support and rebuilding
We will spare no effort in bringing these criminals to justice.President Cyril Ramaphosa
Ramaphosa believes a State of Emergency is only needed when all else has failed.
We will extinguish the fires that are raging..and those who lit the flame and spread it.President Cyril Ramaphosa
The damage that has been done to vital infrastructure will take time to repair. This, in turn, will impact the availability of food, fuel, medicine and other supplies not only in South Africa but across the region.President Cyril Ramaphosa
Those responsible for organising this campaign of violence and destruction have not yet been apprehended and their networks have not yet been dismantled. We must therefore remain vigilant.President Cyril Ramaphosa
A team in the Presidency is developing a comprehensive support package that will be presented to Cabinet and is in contact with stakeholders to provide relief for people and help businesses to rebuild.
Watch below:
More from Politics
WATCH LIVE AT 8.30PM: President Ramaphosa to address nation Friday 16 July
President Cyril Ramaphosa will talk to South Africans about the unrest that has wracked the nation this past week.Read More
Mayoral candidate nabbed in Gauteng for incitement, police tracing looted goods
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Shamiela Fisher about the police response to unrest in KZN and Gauteng.Read More
Learners return to school on 26 July on rotational basis - DBE
Mandy Wiener speaks to Department of Education Spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga about when schools will reopen.Read More
Constantia apartheid forced removals: communities showcased in a memory archive
Lester Kiewit talks to Dr Claire-Anne Lester of the Constantia Heritage and Education Project (CHEP).Read More
Since Tuesday nearly 50k join RebuildSA on Facebook to clean up after looting
Refilwe Moloto talks to organiser Emelda Masango who has had an overwhelming response to her call since Tuesday.Read More
Foreign investors will watch SA companies' response to catastrophe - Jacko Maree
Bruce Whitfield interviews Jacko Maree, Presidential Special Investment Envoy, about the prospects for rebuilding SA's reputation.Read More
BHEKI MNGOMEZULU: The 'ethnic mobilisation' narrative will destroy the country
The 'ethnic mobilisation' narrative currently making the rounds needs to end immediately if this country is to come out of this quagmire, writes Bheki Mngomezulu.Read More
State of emergency wouldn't really have made a difference - Pierre de Vos
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos about declaring a state of emergency.Read More
'Poverty, unemployment and inequality - hosts to a parasite called politics'
Lester Kiewit interviews former Statistician-General Pali Lehola of the Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection.Read More