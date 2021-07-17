Tips on how to look after your mental health and exist in a positive mindspace
- South Africans are struggling with a great deal of psychological stress due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and the week-long unrest
- Psychometrist Duduzile Maphanga says taking care of your spiritual and emotional well-being is a vital part of self-care
How do South Africans bounce back from the extreme psychological stress they are facing?
Psychometrist Duduzile Maphanga says it all starts with taking control of your inner world.
She shares some advice on how to deal with trauma and exist in a positive mind space.
- Work on your emotional wellbeing
Maphanga says improving your self-image and self-esteem is important to help enhance your outlook on the world.
- Start each day with some time alone
Maphanga says time alone each morning is needed so you can set your intentions for each day.
- Ground yourself
Clear out your mind by spending time praying, meditating, or journaling.
- Create a safe space
Creating a sacred space in your home that gives you security and safety, Maphanga advises.
- Be mindful of what consumes your energy
Be careful of the stimuli you expose yourself to, such as social media content, news, and conversations with negative people. "You end up becoming those things", Maphanga warns.
I really want to emphasise emotional well-being... It really helps us as individuals to bounce back. Emotional well-being is who you are, who you believe you are.Duduzile Maphanga, Psychometrist in private practice
It is critically important for us to embrace a positive emotional space. You have to believe in yourself, believe you are worthy and that you are enough. If your inner landscape is negative, it will manifest itself outwardly.Duduzile Maphanga, Psychometrist in private practice
It's important to centre yourself when you get up in the morning. There is a lot inner work that we have to do before we step out into the world.Duduzile Maphanga, Psychometrist in private practice
The events of the last couple of months are unprecedented... There is so much we can do as individuals to help us to survive the stress and trauma of the past couple of months, especially the past couple of weeks.Duduzile Maphanga, Psychometrist in private practice
A lot of our physical experiences manifest out of the internal landscape.Duduzile Maphanga, Psychometrist in private practice
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_96249922_worried-senior-man-in-bed-at-night-suffering-with-insomnia.html
