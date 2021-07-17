Tips on how to look after your mental health and exist in a positive mindspace

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
10:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Just the Hits
See full line-up
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
10:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Having so much loss in my life allowed me to help so many people: Tash Reddy Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to motivational speaker and trauma specialist Tash Reddy about overcoming tragedy. 17 July 2021 1:30 PM
Free WhatsApp chatbot helps diabetes sufferers manage condition from home Bianca chats to one of the lead developers of the project Dr Darcell Schouw about the GREAT4Diabetes project. 16 July 2021 2:43 PM
VACCINE WRAP | Unrest hinders SA's vaccine rollout, some over-35s getting jabs CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 16 July 2021 2:41 PM
View all Local
'This attempted insurrection has failed' - President Ramaphosa President Cyril Ramaphosa says the past weeks events was a deliberate well-orchestrated coordinated attack on the country. 16 July 2021 8:59 PM
WATCH LIVE AT 8.30PM: President Ramaphosa to address nation Friday 16 July President Cyril Ramaphosa will talk to South Africans about the unrest that has wracked the nation this past week. 16 July 2021 5:54 PM
Mayoral candidate nabbed in Gauteng for incitement, police tracing looted goods Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Shamiela Fisher about the police response to unrest in KZN and G... 16 July 2021 1:39 PM
View all Politics
'Offshore investing is a great idea – but be careful where you put your money' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Warren Ingram, a Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital. 16 July 2021 4:00 PM
Civilisation will collapse completely by 2040 – MIT model, confirmed by KPMG Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 16 July 2021 11:00 AM
#Rebuild SA: 'It's a beautiful thing, the helpers are coming out everywhere!' Bruce Whitfield chats to Brent Lindeque (Good Things Guy) about the way South Africans step up and help each other in dark times. 15 July 2021 9:03 PM
View all Business
Tips on how to look after your mental health and exist in a positive mindspace Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to registered clinical psychologist Duduzile Maphanga about taking care of your menta... 17 July 2021 10:56 AM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 16 July 2021 Take a listen to John's three book picks for the week. 16 July 2021 5:12 PM
Learners return to school on 26 July on rotational basis - DBE Mandy Wiener speaks to Department of Education Spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga about when schools will reopen. 16 July 2021 1:30 PM
View all Lifestyle
Civil unrest poses new threat to British & Irish Lions Tour Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick's sports editor, Craig Ray. 14 July 2021 7:47 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] 'Belonging' – the book that inspired the England football team Bruce Whitfield interviews performance coach Owen Eastwood, author of "Belonging: The Ancient Code of Togetherness". 12 July 2021 7:34 PM
How to watch the rugby without a DStv dish, by Toby Shapshak (Stuff magazine) The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Publisher at Stuff magazine. 12 July 2021 7:03 PM
View all Sport
'I'm good at both' - Kyle Deutsch on being a chiropractor and muso Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Kyle Deutsch about juggling his career as a chiropractor with his love for music. 17 July 2021 2:46 PM
Jitsvinger talks storytelling, music, #NAF2021, and Cape Flats representation Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Quintin Goliath, better known as award-winning performer Jitsvinger. 17 July 2021 12:20 PM
Madiba's secretary Zelda Le Grange takes to CapeTalk with her favourite tracks Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWIth, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 16 July 2021 9:22 AM
View all Entertainment
Civilisation will collapse completely by 2040 – MIT model, confirmed by KPMG Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 16 July 2021 11:00 AM
German flood: 93 people dead, 1300 missing after '3 months' rain in 24 hours' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 16 July 2021 10:03 AM
[WATCH] Kaavan the elephant finally moves into his jungle home Once dubbed 'the world's loneliest elephant' and moved to the Cambodia Wildlife Sanctuary - now his extended jungle home is ready. 15 July 2021 11:00 AM
View all World
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 1 July 2021 9:17 AM
View all Africa
[OPINION] Why there is light at the end of the tunnel, South Africa John Maytham talks to Freedom of Law's Executive Officer Nicole Fritz who believes a commitment to rule of law is a sign of hope. 16 July 2021 4:12 PM
John Maytham reads Mike Abel’s open letter to 'I told you so' expats Mike Abel (of M&C Saatchi Abel) penned a moving open letter (which Maytham read) to a certain segment of South Africans abroad. 16 July 2021 2:48 PM
[OPINION] Nobody has cheated - Refilwe Moloto on 35-49 cohort getting vaccinated Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto expresses her personal views in defence of people in the 35-49 bracket getting vaccinated this week. 16 July 2021 12:36 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Tips on how to look after your mental health and exist in a positive mindspace

17 July 2021 10:56 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Mental health
psychologist
mental health tips

Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to registered clinical psychologist Duduzile Maphanga about taking care of your mental health.
  • South Africans are struggling with a great deal of psychological stress due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and the week-long unrest
  • Psychometrist Duduzile Maphanga says taking care of your spiritual and emotional well-being is a vital part of self-care

How do South Africans bounce back from the extreme psychological stress they are facing?

Psychometrist Duduzile Maphanga says it all starts with taking control of your inner world.

She shares some advice on how to deal with trauma and exist in a positive mind space.

  • Work on your emotional wellbeing

Maphanga says improving your self-image and self-esteem is important to help enhance your outlook on the world.

  • Start each day with some time alone

Maphanga says time alone each morning is needed so you can set your intentions for each day.

  • Ground yourself

Clear out your mind by spending time praying, meditating, or journaling.

  • Create a safe space

Creating a sacred space in your home that gives you security and safety, Maphanga advises.

  • Be mindful of what consumes your energy

Be careful of the stimuli you expose yourself to, such as social media content, news, and conversations with negative people. "You end up becoming those things", Maphanga warns.

I really want to emphasise emotional well-being... It really helps us as individuals to bounce back. Emotional well-being is who you are, who you believe you are.

Duduzile Maphanga, Psychometrist in private practice

It is critically important for us to embrace a positive emotional space. You have to believe in yourself, believe you are worthy and that you are enough. If your inner landscape is negative, it will manifest itself outwardly.

Duduzile Maphanga, Psychometrist in private practice

It's important to centre yourself when you get up in the morning. There is a lot inner work that we have to do before we step out into the world.

Duduzile Maphanga, Psychometrist in private practice

The events of the last couple of months are unprecedented... There is so much we can do as individuals to help us to survive the stress and trauma of the past couple of months, especially the past couple of weeks.

Duduzile Maphanga, Psychometrist in private practice

A lot of our physical experiences manifest out of the internal landscape.

Duduzile Maphanga, Psychometrist in private practice



17 July 2021 10:56 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Mental health
psychologist
mental health tips

More from Lifestyle

Jitsvinger talks storytelling, music, #NAF2021, and Cape Flats representation

17 July 2021 12:20 PM

Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Quintin Goliath, better known as award-winning performer Jitsvinger.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

John Maytham's Book Reviews: 16 July 2021

16 July 2021 5:12 PM

Take a listen to John's three book picks for the week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Offshore investing is a great idea – but be careful where you put your money'

16 July 2021 4:00 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Warren Ingram, a Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Free WhatsApp chatbot helps diabetes sufferers manage condition from home

16 July 2021 2:43 PM

Bianca chats to one of the lead developers of the project Dr Darcell Schouw about the GREAT4Diabetes project.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Learners return to school on 26 July on rotational basis - DBE

16 July 2021 1:30 PM

Mandy Wiener speaks to Department of Education Spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga about when schools will reopen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[OPINION] Nobody has cheated - Refilwe Moloto on 35-49 cohort getting vaccinated

16 July 2021 12:36 PM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto expresses her personal views in defence of people in the 35-49 bracket getting vaccinated this week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Madiba's secretary Zelda Le Grange takes to CapeTalk with her favourite tracks

16 July 2021 9:22 AM

Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWIth, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

BHEKI MNGOMEZULU: The 'ethnic mobilisation' narrative will destroy the country

15 July 2021 6:17 PM

The 'ethnic mobilisation' narrative currently making the rounds needs to end immediately if this country is to come out of this quagmire, writes Bheki Mngomezulu.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'It's the ultimate experience in mindfulness' - Anthony Shapiro talks pottery

15 July 2021 3:56 PM

CapeTalk stand-in host Bianca Resnekov chats to local ceramicist Anthony Shapiro about the therapeutic benefits of pottery.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Non-fungible tokens (aka NFTs) explained as simply as possible

15 July 2021 2:14 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Ryan McFadyen, cofounder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'This attempted insurrection has failed' - President Ramaphosa

Politics

Jitsvinger talks storytelling, music, #NAF2021, and Cape Flats representation

Lifestyle Entertainment

[OPINION] Why there is light at the end of the tunnel, South Africa

Opinion

EWN Highlights

Nearly 150k COVID vaccine jabs administered in WC this week

17 July 2021 2:26 PM

Ramaphosa given 14 days to free him from jail, but will Zuma apply for parole?

17 July 2021 1:51 PM

Zimbabwe vaccinates over 1 million citizens against COVID

17 July 2021 12:48 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA