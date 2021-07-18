Ramaphosa thanks citizens for using Mandela Day to clean up and rebuild SA
- President Ramaphosa has thanked all South Africans who have been engaged in clean-up and rebuilding activities in Gauteng and KZN on Mandela Day
- The two provinces have been devastated following week-long public violence and looting
President Cyril Ramaphosa has applauded citizens who have lent a helping hand in the clean-up campaigns taking place across KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.
Ramaphosa has encouraged South Africans to use Mandela Day to provide food to the most vulnerable in society, to join clean-up drives, and to start the task of rebuilding.
This comes in the wake of violent unrest that gripped the country in the past week.
On Friday, the president the violence was a deliberate, coordinated, and well-planned attack on South Africa's democracy.
He labelled the events of the past week as "economic sabotage" and a failed attempt proviking a popular insurrection.
RELATED: 'This attempted insurrection has failed' - President Ramaphosa
Ramaphosa has joined the clean-up efforts to mark Mandela Day on Sunday and thanked South Africans for defending the country's democracy.
On this #MandelaDay, we join all South Africans who have been engaged in cleanup and rebuilding activities in Gauteng and KZN following the devastation caused by the public violence and looting that took place. We say thank you for defending our democracy. #CleanUpSA #RebuildSA pic.twitter.com/nBzEyZLNlY— Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 #StaySafe (@CyrilRamaphosa) July 18, 2021
Thank you, South Africa. We see our country united in the true spirit of #MandelaDay. We are a nation of love and kindness. We have shown again and again how we can triumph over evil. We will do it again. It is in our hands. #RebuildSA #CleanUpSA pic.twitter.com/0IwqnWUuwM— Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) July 18, 2021
We are engaged in a struggle to defend our democracy, our Constitution, our livelihoods and our safety.#ProtectSouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/R0TzS46SfY— Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) July 17, 2021
Let us use Mandela Day to provide food to the most vulnerable in our society, to clean up our streets and to start the task of rebuilding. #ProtectSouthAfrica 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/W85sYLbzMs— Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) July 17, 2021
Thanks to everyone involved in the cleanup. #CleanUpSA https://t.co/RAclEums4K— Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) July 17, 2021
Thank you. #CleanUpSA https://t.co/34hyHMGpep— Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) July 17, 2021
Source : https://twitter.com/PresidencyZA/status/1326467550566371328/photo/1
'This attempted insurrection has failed' - President Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa says the past weeks events was a deliberate well-orchestrated coordinated attack on the country.Read More
WATCH LIVE AT 8.30PM: President Ramaphosa to address nation Friday 16 July
President Cyril Ramaphosa will talk to South Africans about the unrest that has wracked the nation this past week.Read More
Mayoral candidate nabbed in Gauteng for incitement, police tracing looted goods
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Shamiela Fisher about the police response to unrest in KZN and Gauteng.Read More
Learners return to school on 26 July on rotational basis - DBE
Mandy Wiener speaks to Department of Education Spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga about when schools will reopen.Read More
Constantia apartheid forced removals: communities showcased in a memory archive
Lester Kiewit talks to Dr Claire-Anne Lester of the Constantia Heritage and Education Project (CHEP).Read More
Since Tuesday nearly 50k join RebuildSA on Facebook to clean up after looting
Refilwe Moloto talks to organiser Emelda Masango who has had an overwhelming response to her call since Tuesday.Read More
Foreign investors will watch SA companies' response to catastrophe - Jacko Maree
Bruce Whitfield interviews Jacko Maree, Presidential Special Investment Envoy, about the prospects for rebuilding SA's reputation.Read More
BHEKI MNGOMEZULU: The 'ethnic mobilisation' narrative will destroy the country
The 'ethnic mobilisation' narrative currently making the rounds needs to end immediately if this country is to come out of this quagmire, writes Bheki Mngomezulu.Read More
State of emergency wouldn't really have made a difference - Pierre de Vos
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos about declaring a state of emergency.Read More
Many people in 35-49 age bracket receiving valid EVDS appointment slots: WC govt
The Western Cape Health Department says provincial health teams will not turn anyone away who has a valid appointment SMS to get vaccinated.Read More
Having so much loss in my life allowed me to help so many people: Tash Reddy
Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to motivational speaker and trauma specialist Tash Reddy about overcoming tragedy.Read More
Free WhatsApp chatbot helps diabetes sufferers manage condition from home
Bianca chats to one of the lead developers of the project Dr Darcell Schouw about the GREAT4Diabetes project.Read More
VACCINE WRAP | Unrest hinders SA's vaccine rollout, some over-35s getting jabs
CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week.Read More
Taxi violence: Minister Mbalula meets with industry after peace pledge unravels
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Kaylynn Palm.Read More
Constantia apartheid forced removals: communities showcased in a memory archive
Lester Kiewit talks to Dr Claire-Anne Lester of the Constantia Heritage and Education Project (CHEP).Read More
President Cyril Ramaphosa visits KZN to see the damage for himself
Mandy Wiener interviews Newzroom Afrika reporter Karinda Jagmohan.Read More
Supply of J&J doses really depends on speed of South Africa's rollout - prof
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to public health expert Prof Alex Van den Heever about SA's vaccine supply challenges.Read More
Since Tuesday nearly 50k join RebuildSA on Facebook to clean up after looting
Refilwe Moloto talks to organiser Emelda Masango who has had an overwhelming response to her call since Tuesday.Read More