Ramaphosa thanks citizens for using Mandela Day to clean up and rebuild SA





President Ramaphosa has thanked all South Africans who have been engaged in clean-up and rebuilding activities in Gauteng and KZN on Mandela Day

The two provinces have been devastated following week-long public violence and looting

President Cyril Ramaphosa participates in a virtual US-SA business and investment roundtable on 11 November 2020. Image: @PresidencyZA/Twitter.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has applauded citizens who have lent a helping hand in the clean-up campaigns taking place across KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

Ramaphosa has encouraged South Africans to use Mandela Day to provide food to the most vulnerable in society, to join clean-up drives, and to start the task of rebuilding.

This comes in the wake of violent unrest that gripped the country in the past week.

On Friday, the president the violence was a deliberate, coordinated, and well-planned attack on South Africa's democracy.

He labelled the events of the past week as "economic sabotage" and a failed attempt proviking a popular insurrection.

Ramaphosa has joined the clean-up efforts to mark Mandela Day on Sunday and thanked South Africans for defending the country's democracy.

On this #MandelaDay, we join all South Africans who have been engaged in cleanup and rebuilding activities in Gauteng and KZN following the devastation caused by the public violence and looting that took place. We say thank you for defending our democracy. #CleanUpSA #RebuildSA pic.twitter.com/nBzEyZLNlY — Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 #StaySafe (@CyrilRamaphosa) July 18, 2021

Thank you, South Africa. We see our country united in the true spirit of #MandelaDay. We are a nation of love and kindness. We have shown again and again how we can triumph over evil. We will do it again. It is in our hands. #RebuildSA #CleanUpSA pic.twitter.com/0IwqnWUuwM — Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) July 18, 2021

We are engaged in a struggle to defend our democracy, our Constitution, our livelihoods and our safety.#ProtectSouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/R0TzS46SfY — Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) July 17, 2021

Let us use Mandela Day to provide food to the most vulnerable in our society, to clean up our streets and to start the task of rebuilding. #ProtectSouthAfrica 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/W85sYLbzMs — Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) July 17, 2021