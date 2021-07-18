Streaming issues? Report here
Ramaphosa thanks citizens for using Mandela Day to clean up and rebuild SA

18 July 2021 11:52 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Cyril Ramaphosa
Mandela Day
67 minutes
#MandelaDay
clean-up campaign
#CleanUpSA

President Cyril Ramaphosa has thanked South Africans for uniting to clean up and rebuild communities affected by week-long looting and unrest.
  • President Ramaphosa has thanked all South Africans who have been engaged in clean-up and rebuilding activities in Gauteng and KZN on Mandela Day
  • The two provinces have been devastated following week-long public violence and looting
President Cyril Ramaphosa participates in a virtual US-SA business and investment roundtable on 11 November 2020. Image: @PresidencyZA/Twitter.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has applauded citizens who have lent a helping hand in the clean-up campaigns taking place across KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

Ramaphosa has encouraged South Africans to use Mandela Day to provide food to the most vulnerable in society, to join clean-up drives, and to start the task of rebuilding.

This comes in the wake of violent unrest that gripped the country in the past week.

On Friday, the president the violence was a deliberate, coordinated, and well-planned attack on South Africa's democracy.

He labelled the events of the past week as "economic sabotage" and a failed attempt proviking a popular insurrection.

RELATED: 'This attempted insurrection has failed' - President Ramaphosa

Ramaphosa has joined the clean-up efforts to mark Mandela Day on Sunday and thanked South Africans for defending the country's democracy.




