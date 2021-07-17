Jitsvinger talks storytelling, music, #NAF2021, and Cape Flats representation
- Afrikaaps performer Quintin ‘Jitsvinger’ Goliath is in on the line-up of the virtual 2021 National Arts Festival
- Jitsvinger and the Restorians will take the stage as Jitsvinger Trio in their latest musical collaboration
- You can buy tickets to watch their performance on the National Arts Festival here until 31 July 2021
- Jitsvinger chats to Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King about the virtual gig, his musical tastes, and perspective on the portrayal of Cape Flats
Born and raised in the Cape Flats, Jitsvinger is an Afrikaaps performer who combines his love for Hip Hop, poetry, theatre and storytelling.
The artist, whose real name is Quintin Goliath, has used his music and spoken word to educate and drive social awareness.
As a laaitie, Jitsvinger says his childhood was filled with music, books, and creative writing, which later shaped his talent as a storyteller.
Having travelled around the world, he says that he has always felt a responsibility to represent the Cape Flats in a positive light.
RELATED: 'I can't be a vehicle to sell a coloured stereotype' - actor Clint Brink
He tells CapeTalk host Sara-Jayne King that there are many artists and creatives in South Africa that are changing perceptions of the Cape Flats and portraying the colour and vibrance of coloured communities in the media.
'Don't they see how colourful and vibrant people are in the Bo-Kaap, Oudtshoorn or even Delft?", he says.
"If you look at our recipes, the way we deal with pain, the music that we sing, that history reflects the whole of South Africa in one household. It can't be that hard to recognise once you get close to it."
I've done a lot of productions abroad. I've been to countries like France, Switzerland, the Netherlands Chile, and Taiwan as well where I had to reflect our aspirations as people from the Cape Flats, South Africa, which they don't get to see, hear or get in touch with.Jitsvinger
A lot of the heart of the Cape Flats is in these places [like Rocklands in Mitchells Plain].Jitsvinger
I'm scared of people that are so removed from what's happening. They are so in their bubble, they can afford anything - water, food, nice cars, big houses - they can't relate or empathise with their fellow humans. Those people scare me. What scares me more is when we have rich people deciding for the poor.Jitsvinger
It's only right if people from our communities share more about what their thoughts are on the country's situation. As much as there are bullets and prostitutes, go sit with the prostitute, hear her story, you'll find that she cares and she's got a heart.Jitsvinger
If you look at our recipes, the way we deal with pain, the music that we sing, that history reflects the whole of South Africa in one household. It can't be that hard to recognise once you get close to it.Jitsvinger
Thanks to music, thanks to the Vicky Sampsons, the Black Noises and Prophets of Da Cities, Amy Jephta and more. Some are doing it through comedy, Shimmy Isaacs... I can name lots of them who actually reflect us as not only human beings, not only people who are intelligent but people that overcome.Jitsvinger
We were spoonfed the curriculum [at school]... Afrikaans didn't sound like the way we spoke it at home.Jitsvinger
I used to draw, I created my own comic books as a laaitie. When [my father] gave me a typewriter, I went fictional all the way.Jitsvinger
Source : https://www.facebook.com/JITSVINGER/photos/a.250222935081910/2679095338861312
